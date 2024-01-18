How to watch 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' onlineHow to watch 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' online
Six movies, 21 Oscars, and 27 years later, we’re heading back to Middle-earth. Catch the highly anticipated Season 2 of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, premiering on August 29, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.
Prime Video
The Rings of Power will stream worldwide exclusively on Prime Video. You will need a Prime Video subscription to watch The Rings of Power. Not yet subscribed? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members.
Prime Video is available in countries across the globe, including the U.S., UK, India, Australia, France, Germany, and Singapore. For more details on how to stream Prime Video in your country, click here.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Rings of Power’ in another country?
What is ‘The Rings of Power’ about?
Like Peter Jackson’s highly acclaimed and revered Lord of The Rings film trilogy, The Rings of Power is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novel series “The Lord of the Rings.” Set during the Second Age (or the Age of Númenor), long before The Fellowship of the Ring, Amazon’s LOTR series will focus on the 20 rings of power given to various figures in Middle-earth. The One Ring was a secret during this time. The multi-season epic follows an ensemble of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.
What to expect in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2?
Season 2 of The Rings of Power will expand on the shocking revelations from Season 1. With Sauron’s true identity revealed, his influence will grow as he manipulates others. Galadriel will relentlessly pursue him, haunted by her previous failure. The Stranger, possibly Gandalf, will explore new regions. Central to the season will be the forging of the Rings of Power and the introduction of characters like Círdan the Shipwright.
Is The Rings of Power a prequel?
The Rings of Power serves as a prequel to the now iconic Lord of The Rings film trilogy. The prequel show follows the events that lead to the conflict the film trilogy centers on. Set thousands of years before the films, The Rings of Power will cover an epic multi-season story of adventures and conflict, set in Middle-earth, on screen for the first time. The Rings of Power will feature familiar characters from the LOTR films such as Galadriel and the fearsome Balrog. Check out our LOTR alignment chart; who do you think you are?
When will ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 be released?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 had a three-episode premiere on August 29, 2024, on Prime Video. The new season will follow a weekly release schedule, similar to the first season, with eight episodes in total.
‘The Rings of Power’ cast
Here is a list of the main cast members and their characters for Season 2 of The Rings of Power:
- Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
- Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
- Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn
- Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron
- Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV
- Markella Kavenagh as Eleanor "Nori" Brandyfoot
- Daniel Weyman as The Stranger
- Charles Edwards as Lord Celebrimbor
- Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Miriel
- Lloyd Owen as Elendil
- Maxim Baldry as Isildur
‘The Rings of Power’ FAQ
Both Seasons 1 and 2 of The Rings of Power consist of eight episodes each.
The Rings of Power is currently planned to span five seasons.
The wizard known as The Stranger in The Rings of Power might be Gandalf, but it’s not confirmed. He’s definitely one of the Istari, the order of wizards that includes Gandalf, Saruman, and Radagast. The show gives lots of hints to his identity, like his connection with the Harfoots and his journey to understand his purpose, which feels very Gandalf-like. However, the creators are keeping his exact identity a mystery for now.
