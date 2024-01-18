What is ‘The Rings of Power’ about?

Like Peter Jackson’s highly acclaimed and revered Lord of The Rings film trilogy, The Rings of Power is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novel series “The Lord of the Rings.” Set during the Second Age (or the Age of Númenor), long before The Fellowship of the Ring, Amazon’s LOTR series will focus on the 20 rings of power given to various figures in Middle-earth. The One Ring was a secret during this time. The multi-season epic follows an ensemble of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

What to expect in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2?

Season 2 of The Rings of Power will expand on the shocking revelations from Season 1. With Sauron’s true identity revealed, his influence will grow as he manipulates others. Galadriel will relentlessly pursue him, haunted by her previous failure. The Stranger, possibly Gandalf, will explore new regions. Central to the season will be the forging of the Rings of Power and the introduction of characters like Círdan the Shipwright.