Where to watch ‘Gladiator’ online in 2024Where to watch ‘Gladiator’ online in 2024
Gladiator—Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama—is about to get a sequel. In preparation for the new film coming to theaters in November 2024, relive all the action, the heartbreak, and the betrayal of Maximus, the Roman general turned gladiator. Here’s how to watch Gladiator online now
Where to watch ‘Gladiator’ online in the U.S.
Watch Gladiator with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a U.S. server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Paramount Plus
WCatch Gladiator on-demand with a Paramount Plus subscription. Paramount Plus in the U.S. offers a couple of different plan options that offer a variety of shows, movies, and live sports. While the basic plan is still ad-supported, you can upgrade to a more premium plan that comes with Showtime and is mostly ad-free (except live TV). Plus, by signing up for a new plan, you’ll get seven days for free to try the service out.
Where to watch ‘Gladiator’ online in Canada
Looking for ways to watch Gladiator in Canada? Look no further. Canadians have a couple great options for streaming this incredible film. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a Canadian server location for a streaming experience so smooth, it’s sure to impress even the Emperor.
Netflix
Canadians with a Netflix account are in luck! Gladiator is available to watch on-demand now through the streaming service. If you don’t already have a subscription, signing up is easy, with several plan options, including a budget ad-supported plan. While there isn’t a free trial period, Netflix is flexible and can be canceled anytime. If you’re traveling outside Canada, make sure to connect with ExpressVPN’s Canadian server locations to access your home Netflix library without issue.
Paramount Plus
Like the U.S., Paramount Plus is another way to stream Gladiator in Canada. On top of the large library of awesome films, you can also catch a ton of TV programs new and old including all the Star Trek shows, CBS series, and more. You can get started with a seven-day free trial, you’ll just need to sign up with an email and payment details.
Where to watch ‘Gladiator’ online in Australia
Aussies looking to watch Gladiator have several streaming options available. Be sure to stream with one of Express VPN’s Australian server locations for a secure and reliable viewing experience.
Prime Video
Australians can stream Gladiator on-demand now with Prime Video. If you don’t already have a subscription, there is a 30-day free trial option to try the service out. Otherwise, you can also rent or buy the film from Prime Video to stream. Worried that your ISP is slowing down your streaming speeds? Use ExpressVPN to encrypt your traffic and defeat activity-based throttling for blazing-fast streams.
Binge
Binge is an Australian streaming service that offers a huge variety of popular shows and movies, including Gladiator. You’ll need a paid subscription to get started, but Binge has a generous one-month free trial for new customers. Looking to get around network restrictions to stream at work or school? Connect with ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions and watch all the guts and glory unimpeded.
Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is another option for watching Gladiator Down Under. If you’ve never used the streaming service before, you can get a seven-day free trial, then choose from several different plans, including a budget-friendly ad-supported plan.
Stream movies in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite movies securely, in HD.
Stream all your favorite movies securely with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Gladiator’ in another country?
While you can watch Gladiator by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Gladiator’ about?
Gladiator is the award-winning 2000 historical drama directed by Ridley Scott. Set in Ancient Rome, the film follows Maximus (played by Russell Crowe), a Roman general who is betrayed by Emperor Commodus and forced into slavery. There, he rises from the ashes to become a gladiator, seeking vengeance against the corrupt emperor who destroyed his family.
‘Gladiator’ rating and runtime
Gladiator has an ‘R’ rating for violence. The theatrical runtime is 2 hours 34 minutes (154 minutes), while the extended version is 2 hours 52 minutes (171 minutes).
‘Gladiator’ cast
- Russell Crowe as Maximus
- Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus
- Connie Nielsen as Lucilla
- Oliver Reed as Antonius Proximo
- Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus
- Djimon Hounsou as Juba
- Richard Harris as Marcus Aurelius
- Ralf Möller as Hagen
- Spencer Treat Clark as Cicero
What can you expect from ‘Gladiator II’?
Gladiator II is a highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator. The new film is set to explore the aftermath of the events from the first movie, centering on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and the nephew of the infamous Commodus. Lucius, now grown, navigates the dangerous politics and gladiatorial arenas of ancient Rome, influenced by Maximus' legacy.
Paul Mescal stars as Lucius, while Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla. Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal also join the cast. With Ridley Scott back at the helm, you can expect more intense action sequences, rich historical drama, and an emotional throughline to keep you on the edge of your seat.
‘Gladiator II’ release date
Gladiator II will premiere globally on November 15, 2024 (November 14 in Australia/NewZealand), though it won’t come to the U.S. or Canada until November 22, 2024.
‘Gladiator II’ rating and runtime
Gladiator II is rated ‘R’ for strong bloody violence and has a run time of 2 hours and 28 minutes (148 minutes).
‘Gladiator’ FAQ
Yes, Gladiator is available on Netflix in Canada.
Yes, Gladiator is available on Amazon Prime Video in Australia.
No, Gladiator is not available on Pluto TV.
No, Gladiator is not available on Peacock.
No, Gladiator is not available on Disney Plus.
Gladiator isn’t currently available on any streaming sites in New Zealand. You can rent or buy it from Apple TV+ or NEON, but it isn’t included in any subscriptions.
Gladiator is not directly based on a true story, but it draws inspiration from real historical figures and events in ancient Rome.
Gladiator won five Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor (for Crowe), Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Costume Design. It was nominated for a further seven awards which it did not win.
Gladiator is famous because of its epic storytelling, renowned performances from Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, and the fact that it won five Oscars, including Best Picture.
No, Russell Crowe is not in Gladiator II.
The must-have VPN for streaming
Stream your favorite movies securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!