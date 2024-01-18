Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus will provide a live stream of the 2025 Grammys for viewers in the U.S. and Canada. You can watch the show live with a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription or on-demand the day after with a Paramount Plus Essential subscription. If you don’t have Paramount Plus, you can use the seven-day trial to watch it for free. To sign up, you’ll need to provide your postcode.

Paramount Plus is also available in the UK and Ireland, but it’s unclear whether the award show will be available to viewers in these countries.



