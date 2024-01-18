Where to watch the Grammys live in 2025Where to watch the Grammys live in 2025
Tune in to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2, 2025! Watch incredible performances by your favorite artists and find out who takes home the most Grammys. Read on for everything you need to know, including how to watch the Grammys live from around the world!
Where to watch the Grammys online
Watch the 2025 Grammys with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus will provide a live stream of the 2025 Grammys for viewers in the U.S. and Canada. You can watch the show live with a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription or on-demand the day after with a Paramount Plus Essential subscription. If you don’t have Paramount Plus, you can use the seven-day trial to watch it for free. To sign up, you’ll need to provide your postcode.
Paramount Plus is also available in the UK and Ireland, but it’s unclear whether the award show will be available to viewers in these countries.
Stan
Music fans wondering where to watch the Grammys in Australia can head to Stan. If you’re watching live, you’ll want to tune in at 11 a.m. AEST on Monday, February 3. While there’s no free trial, you can end your Stan subscription at any time if you don’t want to keep it after the show is over.
Where to watch the ‘Grammys’ in 2025 without cable
You don't need an expensive cable subscription to watch the Grammys! Here are the services you can use to watch the show from anywhere.
CBS
CBS is the official partner of the Grammys in the U.S. and there are a few ways to tune into the award show coverage. If you have a digital TV antenna, you can watch it on your local CBS channel. You can also watch it on select live TV streaming platforms. DirectTV, Fubo, and Hulu+ Live TV all include CBS, plus a free trial if you don’t want to stick around for a full subscription.
How to watch the Grammys for free
You can watch every memorable performance and emotional acceptance speech by using the below free service!
Grammys Website
If you’re wondering where to watch the Grammys in the UK and other countries outside the U.S., the Grammys website is a great option. You can watch the ceremony live at live.grammys.com. In the UK and Ireland, it will air at midnight on Monday, February 3. You won’t need to sign in or enter a TV provider to start streaming.
Where to watch the Grammys red carpet
Whether you’re a fashion fan or not, the Grammys red carpet is an exciting start to the night. Many guests use this opportunity to make bold, sometimes shocking artistic statements–like when Lady Gaga arrived in an egg or when Lil Nas X wore an all-pink cowboy-inspired Versace look.
Here’s where you can watch, depending on your location:
- U.S.: Paramount+, CBS, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu+ Live TV
- Australia: Stan
- Canada: Paramount Plus
- UK and Ireland: Grammys website
Can I use a VPN to watch the Grammys in another country?
While you can watch the Grammys by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
Who will host the 2025 Grammys?
Trevor Noah is hosting the 2025 Grammys. He’s hosted the event each year since 2021, making this his fifth consecutive year as master of ceremonies. Noah will also produce the show.
When are the 2025 Grammys?
The 2025 Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET, with the red carpet happening before the show at 7 p.m. It will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Who is performing at the ‘2025 Grammys’?
Excited to watch your favorite acts perform at the Grammys 2025? Here’s who is performing at the ceremony this year:
- Billie Eilish
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roam
- Charli XCX
- Doechii
- Raye
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Teddy Swims
- Shakira
Who will receive the 2025 Grammy Special Merit Awards?
Each year, the Recording Academy honors music icons for their impact on the industry. At the 67th Grammy Awards, Frankie Beverly, The Clash, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Prince, Roxanne Shante, and Frankie Valli will be honored with the 2025 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns, and Tania León will receive Trustees Awards, and Dr. Leo Beranek will receive the Technical Grammy Award.
Who are the Grammy nominees for 2025?
Beyoncé’s country album has earned her a whopping 11 nominations, making her the most-nominated artist this year and of all time, with a career total of 99 nods. She’s followed by Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX, Post Malone, and Kendrick Lamar, each of whom received seven nominations. Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift also received a noteworthy six nods each. Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has also made her the most nominated woman for Album of the Year, surpassing Barbra Streisand’s record.
Here’s the full list of 2025 nominations:
Record of the Year
- "Now and Then" – The Beatles
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé
- "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter
- "360" – Charli XCX
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish
- "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
- "Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan
- "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album Of The Year
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- BRAT – Charli xcx
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- "Die With A Smile" — Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
- "Fortnight" — Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
- "Good Luck, Babe!" — Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
- "Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- "Please Please Please" — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "BODYGUARD" — Beyoncé
- "Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter
- "Apple" — Charli xcx
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" — Billie Eilish
- "Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "us." — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
- "LEVII'S JEANS" — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
- "Guess" — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
- "the boy is mine" — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
- "Die With A Smile" — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Short n' Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — Billie Eilish
- eternal sunshine — Ariana Grande
- Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT — Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- "She's Gone, Dance On" — Disclosure
- "Loved" — Four Tet
- "leavemealone" — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
- "Neverender" — Justice & Tame Impala
- "Witchy" — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
- "Make You Mine" — Madison Beer
- "Von dutch" — Charli xcx
- "L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" — Billie Eilish
- "yes, and?" — Ariana Grande
- "Got Me Started" — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- BRAT — Charli xcx
- Three — Four Tet
- Hyperdrama — Justice
- TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA
- Telos — Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
- "Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix" — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
- "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)" — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
- "Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix" — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
- "Von dutch" — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
- "Now and Then" — The Beatles
- "Beautiful People (Stay High)" — The Black Keys
- "The American Dream Is Killing Me" — Green Day
- "Gift Horse" — IDLES
- "Dark Matter" — Pearl Jam
- "Broken Man" — St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
- "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
- "Crown of Horns" — Judas Priest
- "Suffocate" — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
- "Screaming Suicide" — Metallica
- "Cellar Door" — Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
- "Beautiful People (Stay High)" — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
- "Broken Man" — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
- "Dark Matter" — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
- "Dilemma" — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
- "Gift Horse" — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
- Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
- Romance — Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors — Green Day
- TANGK — IDLES
- Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
- No Name — Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
- "Neon Pill" — Cage The Elephant
- "Song Of The Lake" — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- "Starburster" — Fontaines D.C.
- "BYE BYE" — Kim Gordon
- "Flea" — St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
- Wild God — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Charm — Clairo
- The Collective — Kim Gordon
- What Now — Brittany Howard
- All Born Screaming — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
- "Guidance" — Jhené Aiko
- "Residuals" — Chris Brown
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Coco Jones
- "Made For Me (Live On BET)" — Muni Long
- "Saturn" — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Wet" — Marsha Ambrosius
- "Can I Have This Groove" — Kenyon Dixon
- "No Lie" — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
- "Make Me Forget" — Muni Long
- "That's You" — Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
- "After Hours" — Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
- "Burning" — Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- "Ruined Me" — Jeff Gitelman, Kareen Lomax, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
- "Saturn" — Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine
- En Route — Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone & the New World — Childish Gambino
- Crash — Kehlani
- Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best R&B Album
- 11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
- VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge — Muni Long
- Algorithm — Lucky Daye
- COMING HOME — Usher
Best Rap Performance
- "Enough (Miami)" — Cardi B
- "When The Sun Shines Again" — Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
- "NISSAN ALTIMA" — Doechii
- "Houdini" — Eminem
- "Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Yeah Glo!" — GloRilla
- "Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- "KEHLANI" — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- "SPAGHETTII" — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- "We Still Don't Trust You" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
- "Big Mama" — Latto
- "3" — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
- "Asteroids" — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)
- "Carnival" — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)
- "Like That" — Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth, Kobe "BbyKobe" Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- "Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- "Yeah Glo!" — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Rap Album
- Might Delete Later — J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
- The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem
- We Don't Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba
- cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick
- Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef
- The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
- The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
- "Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)" — The Baylor Project
- "Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield
- "Juno" — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
- "Little Fears" — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell
- Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
- A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy
- Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
- My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
- Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin
- Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
- Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
- Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
- Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
- Golden City — Miguel Zenón
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito
- Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
- COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Time And Again — Eliane Elias
- El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
- Cuba And Beyond — Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
- As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Night Reign — Arooj Aftab
- New Blue Sun — André 3000
- Code Derivation — Robert Glasper
- Foreverland — Keyon Harrold
- No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée
- Visions — Norah Jones
- Good Together — Lake Street Dive
- Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar
- Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
- Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck
- Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
- Mark — Mark Guiliana
- Speak To Me — Julian Lage
Best Musical Theater Album
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Best Country Solo Performance
- "16 CARRIAGES" — Beyoncé
- "I Am Not Okay" — Jelly Roll
- "The Architect" — Kacey Musgraves
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey
- "It Takes A Woman" — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- "Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
- "II MOST WANTED" — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
- "Break Mine" — Brothers Osborne
- "Bigger Houses" — Dan + Shay
- "I Had Some Help" — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
- "The Architect" — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- "I Am Not Okay" — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
- "I Had Some Help" — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Country Album
- COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion — Post Malone
- Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves
- Higher — Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
- "Blame It On Eve" — Shemekia Copeland
- "Nothing In Rambling" — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
- "Lighthouse" — Sierra Ferrell
- "The Ballad Of Sally Anne" — Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Performance
- "YA YA" — Beyoncé
- "Subtitles" — Madison Cunningham
- "Don't Do Me Good" — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves
- "American Dreaming" — Sierra Ferrell
- "Runaway Train" — Sarah Jarosz
- "Empty Trainload Of Sky" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best American Roots Song
- "Ahead Of The Game" — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
- "All In Good Time" — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)
- "All My Friends" — Aoife O'Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O'Donovan)
- "American Dreaming" — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
- "Blame It On Eve" — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Best Americana Album
- The Other Side — T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy — Charley Crockett
- Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
- Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee
Best Bluegrass Album
- I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band
- No Fear — Sister Sadie
- Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
- Earl Jam — Tony Trischka
- Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside
- Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley
- Sam's Place — Little Feat
- Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa
- Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland
- Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
- Mileage — Ruthie Foster
- The Fury — Antonio Vergara
Best Folk Album
- American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quarte
- Weird Faith — Madi Diaz
- Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker
- All My Friends — Aoife O'Donova
- Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- 25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J'Wan Boudreaux
- Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty
- Kuini — Kalani Pe'a
- Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- "Church Doors" — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters
- "Yesterday" — Melvin Crispell III
- "Hold On (Live)" — Ricky Dillard
- "Holy Hands" — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
- "One Hallelujah" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- "Holy Forever (Live)" — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans
- "Praise" — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
- "Firm Foundation (He Won't)" — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple
- "In The Name Of Jesus" — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
- "In The Room" — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
- "That's My King" — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III
- Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard
- Father's Day — Kirk Franklin
- Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard
- More Than This — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Heart Of A Human — DOE
- When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship
- Child Of God — Forrest Frank
- Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake
- The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Best Roots Gospel Album
- The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited
- The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin
- Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers
- Church — Cory Henry
- Loving You — The Nelons
Best Latin Pop Album
- Funk Generation — Anitta
- El Viaje — Luis Fonsi
- GARCÍA — Kany García
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira
- ORQUÍDEAS — Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
- nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny
- Rayo — J Balvin
- FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid
- LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente
- att. — Young Miko
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar
- Pa' Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk
- Autopoiética — Mon Laferte
- GRASA — Nathy Peluso
- ¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Diamantes — Chiquis
- Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
- ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
- De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
Best Tropical Latin Album
- MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony
- Bailar — Sheila E.
- Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera
Best Global Music Performance
- "Raat Ki Rani" — Arooj Aftab
- "A Rock Somewhere" — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
- "Rise" — Rocky Dawuni
- "Bemba Colorá" — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
- "Sunlight To My Soul" — Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
- "Kashira" — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung
Best African Music Performance
- "Tomorrow" — Yemi Alade
- "MMS" — Asake & Wizkid
- "Sensational" — Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
- "Higher" — Burna Boy
- "Love Me JeJe" — Tems
Best Global Music Album
- ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado
- Heis — Rema
- Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey
- Born in the Wild — Tems
Best Reggae Album
- Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
- Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
- Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
- Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
- Evolution — The Wailers
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
- Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
- Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
- Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
- Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria
Best Children's Music Album
- Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
- Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
- My Favorite Dream — John Legend
- Solid Rock Revival — Rock For Children
- World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Comedy Album
- Armageddon — Ricky Gervais
- The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle
- The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan
- Someday You'll Die — Nikki Glaser
- Where Was I — Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer
- ...And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton
- Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton
- Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter
- My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- The Color Purple — (Various Artists) Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll & Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors
- Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists) Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor
- Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
- Saltburn — (Various Artists) Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor
- Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists) Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer
- Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
- The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer
- Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano
- Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" [From Twisters: The Album] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- "Better Place" [From TROLLS Band Together] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
- "Can't Catch Me Now" [From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "It Never Went Away" [From American Symphony] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- "Love Will Survive" [From The Tattooist of Auschwitz] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Best Music Video
- "Tailor Swif" — A$AP Rocky
- "360" — Charli XCX
- "Houdini" — Eminem
- "Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar
- "Fortnight" — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Best Music Film
- "American Symphony" — Jon Batiste
- "June" — (June Carter Cash)
- "Kings From Queens" — Run DMC
- "Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple" — Steven Van Zandt
- "The Greatest Night in Pop" — (Various Artists)
Best Recording Package
- The Avett Brothers — Scott Avett, Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
- Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
- BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
- F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)
- Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
- Jug Band Millionaire — Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
- Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease — Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)
- Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
- In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
- Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
- Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)
- We Blame Chicago — Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)
Best Album Notes
- After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras)
- The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
- Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
- John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
- SONtrack Original De La Película "Al Son De Beno" — Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
- Centennial — (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)
- Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — (Prince & The New Power Generation)
- Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — (Paul Robeson)
- Pepito y Paquito — (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)
- The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) — (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Algorithm — (Lucky Daye)
- Cyan Blue — (Charlotte Day Wilson)
- Deeper Well — (Kacey Musgraves)
- empathogen — (WILLOW)
- i/o — (Peter Gabriel)
- Short n' Sweet — (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Adams: Girls Of The Golden West — (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Andres: The Blind Banister — (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)
- Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Clear Voices In The Dark — (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Erica Brenner
- Christoph Franke
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
Best Immersive Audio Album
- Avalon — (Roxy Music)
- Genius Loves Company — (Ray Charles With Various Artists)
- Henning Sommerro: Borders — (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
- i/o (In-Side Mix) — (Peter Gabriel)
- Pax — (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)
Best Instrumental Composition
- "At Last" — Shelton G. Berg (Shelly Berg)
- "Communion" — Christopher Zuar (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
- "I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time" — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño (André 3000)
- "Remembrance" — Chick Corea (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)
- "Strands" — Pascal Le Boeuf (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- "Baby Elephant Walk - Encore" (Snarky Puppy)
- "Bridge Over Troubled Water" (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
- "Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)" (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)
- "Rose Without The Thorns" (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)
- "Silent Night" säje)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- "Alma" (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
- "Always Come Back" (John Legend)
- "b i g f e e l i n g s" (WILLOW)
- "Last Surprise (From "Persona 5") (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)
- "The Sound Of Silence" (Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping At Last)
Best Orchestral Performance
- "Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance" (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
- "Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major" (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- "Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina" (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- "Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen" (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
- "Stravinsky: The Firebird" (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
- "Adams: Girls Of The Golden West" (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- "Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas" (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- "Moravec: The Shining" (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
- "Puts: The Hours" (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- "Saariaho: Adriana Mater" (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Best Choral Performance
- "Clear Voices In The Dark" (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
- "A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad" (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)
- "Handel: Israel in Egypt" (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo's Fire; Apollo's Singers)
- "Ochre" (The Crossing)
- "Sheehan: Akathist" (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D'Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- "Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles" — JACK Quartet
- "Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, 'Archduke'" — Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax
- "Cerrone: Beaufort Scales" — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble
- "Home" — Miró Quartet
- "Rectangles and Circumstance" — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- "Akiho: Longing" — Andy Akiho
- "Bach: Goldberg Variations" — Víkingur Ólafsson
- "Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc" — Seth Parker Woods (Wild Up)
- "Entourer" — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
- "Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra" — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist; Julian Schwarz, artist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)
- Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
- A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
- Show Me The Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
- Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d'Oro)
Best Classical Compendium
- Akiho: BeLonging
- American Counterpoints
- Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
- Mythologies II
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello
- Coleman: Revelry
- Lang: Composition As Explanation
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
- Saariaho: Adriana Mater
Grammys FAQ
Grammy is short for gramophone. The Grammy Awards were originally called the Gramophone Awards when they started in 1958. The award is also shaped like a gramophone.
The Grammys will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.
The 67th Annual Grammy nominations were announced on Friday, November 8, 2024.
Trevor Noah will return to host and produce the 2025 Grammys. This is his fifth consecutive year hosting the show.
Artists who release recordings between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024, are eligible to be nominated for and win Grammy Awards in 2025. You can watch a recording of the nominations on the Grammys website or on YouTube.
If you’re in the U.S. or Canada, you can watch the Grammys on Paramount Plus. You can also watch on CBS via your local channel or on Hulu+ Live, DirectTV, or Fubo . In Australia, you can tune in on Stan. You can also live stream from the Grammy’s website at live.grammys.com.
