A VPN gives you greater online privacy and security, so it’s a good idea to keep your VPN on at all times on your phone. But if you were to turn your VPN off, there are two different ways to do it on an iPhone—either by the VPN provider’s app or in your iPhone settings.

Why should you disable your VPN on an iPhone?

Keeping your VPN on all the time is optimal, as it encrypts your online traffic and provides anonymity through a different IP address—even during those downtime hours—but there are times when a temporary switch-off is a practical choice. For example:

1. You need to troubleshoot your internet connection

When facing connectivity issues, disabling your VPN can serve as a diagnostic step. It helps determine whether the VPN is the cause of the problem or if there’s an underlying issue with your network.

2. You have a weak online connection

If your Wi-Fi signal isn’t strong enough, you can opt to temporarily disconnect the VPN on your iPhone until you find a more stable and reliable connection.

3. You need to access location-based services

Some services or content are tailored to specific geographic regions, like ride-sharing and food delivery apps. Disabling your VPN allows you to access location-restricted content or services that might otherwise be unavailable while using a VPN.

4. Your battery is running low

VPNs require extra processing power, so in situations where conserving battery life is essential, turning off the VPN on your iPhone can help extend your device’s uptime.

5. Your streaming service blocks VPN connections

Some streaming platforms actively block VPN connections to enforce regional content restrictions. While high-quality VPNs usually find ways to function on websites that aren’t VPN-friendly, certain platforms might go a step further and entirely deny access. In these cases, your only recourse may be to disable your VPN temporarily.

How to turn off the VPN on your iPhone

Disabling a VPN on your iPhone is a straightforward process, and there are two ways to go about it: Through your device’s settings or directly within the VPN app.

1. Disable the VPN on your iPhone via Settings

Unlock your iPhone and open Settings . Scroll down and tap General . Look for VPN & Device Management further down the menu and tap it. Tap VPN . If your VPN is active, you’ll see its status as Connected . To deactivate the VPN, simply tap the toggle switch next to the VPN’s status. Once turned off, the status will change to Not Connected .

By following these steps, you’ll successfully disconnect your iPhone from the VPN and revert to your regular internet connection.

Troubleshooting: VPN on iPhone keeps switching back on

If you follow the steps above and find that the VPN quickly turns back on, it’s likely that your VPN has the Connect On Demand feature enabled.

To turn this off, follow these steps:

Under VPN & Device Management, tap the small ⓘ icon next to your VPN’s name Switch off the Connect On Demand toggle.

This should keep the VPN from automatically reactivating on your iPhone.

2. Disable the VPN on your iPhone via the VPN app

Another approach to turning off your VPN involves using the VPN app itself. Just note that not all VPN apps include this feature, but well-known providers like ExpressVPN do.

Locate and launch the VPN app you’re using on your iPhone, such as ExpressVPN or any other VPN service. In the app interface, you’ll typically find a Connected or On button. Tap this button once to disconnect. Once tapped, the button’s label will switch to Not connected or Off , which means that your VPN has been disabled.

