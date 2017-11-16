What can a VPN do? Show Me

ExpressVPN provides volume licensing for customers who need multiple licenses. The more licenses you purchase, the greater the savings.

Have a question about how ExpressVPN volume licensing works? See the FAQ below

To purchase a volume licensing Subscription:

New Customers (No ExpressVPN account):

Sign up for a regular ExpressVPN account. Proceed to the below steps for existing customers.

Existing Customers (Regular Accounts)

. If your request is approved, you will see a link that says Sign up for volume licensing on your dashboard. Click on the link to proceed. Select how many additional licenses you would like to purchase and the billing cycle for the licenses. You’ll be able to preview your order details and applicable discounts before finalizing the order. Click Complete your order to confirm your volume licensing changes. Note that only credit card payments are accepted for volume licensing subscriptions. The “My Subscriptions” page will now show the volume licenses you have and the number of licenses per volume license. For details of the volume license subscription, click on Go to License Manager.

ExpressVPN volume licensing FAQs

When I get a volume licensing subscription, does my existing subscription get canceled?

No. When you transition from a normal subscription to a volume licensing subscription, your existing subscription will not get canceled. Instead, the existing activation code will be “rolled over” to the new volume licensing subscription. Any credit remaining from the “rolled over” subscription gets credited towards the new volume licensing subscription.

What if I have a volume licensing subscription but want to buy more accounts?

If you already have a volume licensing subscription, all ExpressVPN accounts on that subscription will have a common renewal date. You can add more licenses without waiting for your account’s next due date.

If you decide to buy more accounts on your volume licensing subscription, you will be charged a prorated amount of the subscription fee, calculated by the amount of time until your account renewal date.

Example: If your volume licensing subscription has a renewal date of 06/25/2020 (for all accounts) and you decide to buy an additional five accounts under a 12-month plan on 08/25/2020, you will be charged the monthly price per license for the five accounts multiplied by 10 months. The renewal date for all accounts in your subscription will still be June 25th.

Is it possible to have different subscription plans under one Volume License Account?

No. All accounts under a single volume licensing subscription must be from the same subscription plan and have the same renewal date.

If you want to have accounts with different subscription lengths, you will need to get a new regular account under a different email address and have it approved for volume licensing. Once approved, you can set up a new volume subscription plan with a minimum of five licenses.

Can I downgrade from a volume licensing subscription?

No. It is not possible to downgrade from a volume licensing subscription to a regular subscription. It is also not possible to change the volume licensing subscription to a shorter duration e.g. from 12 months to 6 months.

Can I pay using Paypal, Bitcoin or Paymentwall?

No, volume licensing payments can only be made by credit card.

How do I assign licenses to users?

Go to the License Manager. You can add the name and email address of the user you wish to assign the account to.

Can each volume-licensed account user create their own password for the ExpressVPN app?

No. Each licensed account will have a pre-assigned password for app login. To find the password, go to License Manager, click Setup next to the license you want to view the password for, then click Android or iOS to view the password.

Can I re-assign a volume-licensed account to someone else?

Yes. You can regenerate a new license and assign the license to a new user.

What if I do not want to renew all of my licenses?

You can select which license will expire on the expiration date.

What happens when I cancel my volume licensing?

Your licenses will be canceled. This will also include the licenses that were rolled over.

Can I get a different plan if ALL previous licenses are canceled?

Yes. If all of your previous licenses were canceled, you can sign up for a new plan under your volume licensing account.

I already have an existing subscription. How much more do I have to pay for a volume license?

The system will automatically compute and add the discount on the final payout.

Who has control over all of the licenses?

The registered email owner will have control over all licenses.

How many devices can each volume-licensed account be used on?

You can install or configure ExpressVPN on as many devices as you like, including computers, mobile devices, streaming media consoles, and wireless routers. However, only a maximum of five devices can be connected to the VPN (on any platform) simultaneously.

I have further questions

