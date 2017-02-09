Last updated:

stuck need help
Need help now?
Talk to a Human
change account settings
Need to change your account settings?
Manage My Account
ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

To update the credit card information you use for ExpressVPN:

  1. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account page.
  2. Click on the Add Credit Card on the left-side menu. You will see the following screen:Click "Add Credit Card" on the left.
  3. Enter your new credit card details.
    Important: If you see the text box has been grayed out, you can still enter your credit card information as normal.
  4. Click on Save credit card details to save the new credit card details. This will replace the previous credit card information you entered.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance with updating your credit card information.

Was this article helpful?Yes No
Got it. Could you tell us more?
Submit Feedback