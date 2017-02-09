Need help now? Talk to a Human

Need to change your account settings? Manage My Account

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

To update the credit card information you use for ExpressVPN:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account page. Click on the Add Credit Card on the left-side menu. You will see the following screen: Enter your new credit card details.

Important: If you see the text box has been grayed out, you can still enter your credit card information as normal. Click on Save credit card details to save the new credit card details. This will replace the previous credit card information you entered.

Need help? with updating your credit card information.