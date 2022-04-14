Last updated:

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app. The beta version for iOS is still in development.

The following features are currently available:

Feature
Chrome extension
ExpressVPN for Android
Store an unlimited number of logins
Sync to an unlimited number of devices
Zero-knowledge encryption
Built-in password generator
Built-in password strength checker
Save logins and passwords with just a click
Autofill logins and passwords
Easily import stored logins from other password managers
Update your primary password
Soon
Recover access when you lose your primary password
Soon
Two-factor authentication required for a new device to access your password manager account

