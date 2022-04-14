Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
One ExpressVPN account. All devices.Get Apps for Free
The following features are currently available:
|Feature
|Store an unlimited number of logins
|Sync to an unlimited number of devices
|Zero-knowledge encryption
|Built-in password generator
|Built-in password strength checker
|Save logins and passwords with just a click
|Autofill logins and passwords
|Easily import stored logins from other password managers
|Update your primary password
|Recover access when you lose your primary password
|Two-factor authentication required for a new device to access your password manager account
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.