Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of protection to your online accounts, preventing unauthorized access even if your passwords are compromised.

With Keys, you can add 2FA codes to compatible accounts on the ExpressVPN app for Android and iOS, and the ExpressVPN Key Chrome extension. Similar to authentication apps like Authy, Keys can easily generate 2FA codes—also known as time-based one-time passwords (TOTPs)—for websites or apps with 2FA enabled.

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension

How to enable 2FA on a website or app

Important: You need to enable 2FA on a website or app for ExpressVPN Keys to generate 2FA codes.

Go to the website or app’s security settings and enable 2FA. If you have trouble locating the 2FA setting, search 2fa.directory for the website or app and you will find detailed instructions under Docs. Once you’ve obtained the setup key, open the ExpressVPN Chrome browser extension. Unlock the password manager.

How to add a 2FA code to a new login

Click > Add Login > Set Up 2FA Verification Code. Follow the onscreen instructions to enter the setup key. To complete the setup, the website or app will ask you to enter a one-time password or verification code. Copy and paste it from ExpressVPN Keys or enter it manually.

How to add a 2FA code to an existing login

Click the login and select Edit > Set Up 2FRA Verification Code. Follow the onscreen instructions to enter the setup key. To complete the setup, the website or app will ask you to enter a one-time password or verification code. Copy and paste it from ExpressVPN Keys or enter it manually.

Need help?

Back to top

ExpressVPN for Android

How to enable 2FA on a website or app

Important: You need to enable 2FA on a website or app for ExpressVPN Keys to generate 2FA codes.

Go to the website or app’s security settings and enable 2FA. If you have trouble locating the 2FA setting, search 2fa.directory for the website or app and you will find detailed instructions under Docs. Once you’ve obtained the QR code or setup key, open the ExpressVPN app on your Android device. (Ensure the QR code is displayed on a separate device from the device with ExpressVPN Keys.) Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager.

How to add a 2FA code to a new login

Tap Add Login > Set Up 2FA Verification Code.

Follow the onscreen instructions to enter the setup key or scan the QR code.



To complete the setup, the website or app will ask you to enter a one-time password or verification code. Copy and paste it from ExpressVPN Keys or enter it manually.

How to add a 2FA code to an existing login

Tap the login and select Edit > Set Up 2FA Verification Code.



Follow the onscreen instructions to enter the setup key or scan the QR code.

To complete the setup, the website or app will ask you to enter a one-time password or verification code. Copy and paste it from ExpressVPN Keys or enter it manually.

Need help?

Back to top

ExpressVPN for iOS

How to enable 2FA on a website or app

Important: You need to enable 2FA on a website or app for ExpressVPN Keys to generate 2FA codes.

Go to the website or app’s security settings and enable 2FA. If you have trouble locating the 2FA setting, search 2fa.directory for the website or app and you will find detailed instructions under Docs. Once you’ve obtained the QR code or setup key, open the ExpressVPN app on your iOS device. (Ensure the QR code is displayed on a separate device from the device with ExpressVPN Keys.) Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager.

How to add a 2FA code to a new login

Tap Add Login > Set Up 2FA Verification Code.

Follow the onscreen instructions to enter the setup key or scan the QR code.



To complete the setup, the website or app will ask you to enter a one-time password or verification code. Copy and paste it from ExpressVPN Keys or enter it manually.

How to add a 2FA code to an existing login

Tap the login and select Edit > Set Up 2FA Verification Code.



Follow the onscreen instructions to enter the setup key or scan the QR code.

To complete the setup, the website or app will ask you to enter a one-time password or verification code. Copy and paste it from ExpressVPN Keys or enter it manually.

Need help?

Back to top

Use your 2FA codes

If autofill is enabled, Keys will suggest to fill in your username, password, and 2FA code on websites and apps with two-factor authentication.

Having trouble with autofill? Get help here.

You can also view and copy 2FA codes in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android, and in the ExpressVPN Chrome browser extension.

Need help?

Back to top