If you see any of the following four error messages in your connection log:

Error 1:

Sun Apr 24 19:53:50 2016 TLS Error: TLS key negotiation failed to occur within 60 seconds (change your network connectivity)

Sun Apr 24 19:53:50 2016 TLS Error: TLS handshake failed

Error 2:

Thu Nov 28 13:14:15 2013 TCP/UDP: Closing socket

Thu Nov 28 13:14:15 2013 SIGTERM[hard,] received, process exiting

Thu Nov 28 13:14:15 2013 OpenVPN 2.2.2 i686-pc-mingw32 [SSL] [LZO2] [PKCS11] built on Dec 21 2012

Thu Nov 28 13:14:15 2013 ERROR: Exit Event ('ovpex') is signaled

Thu Nov 28 13:14:15 2013 Exiting

Error 3:

Sun Dec 01 20:01:21 2013 UDPv4 link local: [undef] Sun Dec 01 20:01:21 2013 UDPv4 link remote: 180.150.157.6:10090

Sun Dec 01 20:01:23 2013 TLS: Initial packet from 180.150.157.6:10090, sid=7ef77ff0 371698d0

Sun Dec 01 20:01:42 2013 TCP/UDP: Closing socket

Sun Dec 01 20:01:42 2013 SIGTERM[hard,] received, process exiting

Sun Dec 01 20:07:46 2013 TCPv4_CLIENT link local: [undef] Sun Dec 01 20:07:46 2013 TCPv4_CLIENT link remote: 180.150.157.8:10094

Sun Dec 01 20:07:46 2013 TLS: Initial packet from 180.150.157.8:10094, sid=a2a13f64 14e1fcf5

Sun Dec 01 20:07:57 2013 TCP/UDP: Closing socket

Sun Dec 01 20:07:57 2013 SIGTERM[hard,] received, process exiting>/code>

Error 4:

"Authenticate/"Decrypt packet error"

"incoming packet authentication failed"

"bad packet"

Reboot your machine and launch ExpressVPN again. If the problem persists, try disabling your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program.

If that does not work, try changing the VPN protocol on your app.

Adding an exception to your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program

Your VPN connection might be blocked by a firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program. To test this, disable these programs and then connect to a server location on ExpressVPN. If you can connect, you need to configure your firewall, antivirus, or anti-spyware program to allow ExpressVPN.

Depending on the program, you may need to change the security level from High to Medium, grant an exception to ExpressVPN or to UDP ports 1194-1204, or set it to Trust ExpressVPN.

Note: The following instructions are carried out on Norton Antivirus. Consult your AV guide for instructions specific to your software.

Step 1: Click on Settings.

Step 2: Click on Firewall.

Step 3: Go to the Program Control tab and click Add.

Step 4: Under Program Files (x86) > ExpressVPN > xvpn-ui, select ExpressVpn.exe and click OK to add ExpressVPN to the list of allowed programs.

Restart ExpressVPN and connect to a server location.

If you cannot connect to a server location after restarting ExpressVPN, re-install ExpressVPN. You do not need to uninstall the app first. Simply run the installation program again.

Changing protocols for Windows

While ExpressVPN is not connected to any server location, click on the hamburger menu (≡), then click Options.

(For older versions of ExpressVPN, click on the hamburger menu (≡), then click Options)

In the Protocol tab, select the protocol you want to use, then click OK.

Note: PPTP and L2TP/IPsec provide weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Restart ExpressVPN and connect to a server location.

If you cannot connect to a server location after restarting ExpressVPN, re-install ExpressVPN. You do not need to uninstall the app first. Simply run the installation program again.

If the problem persists, reboot your machine and then re-install ExpressVPN.

If you are still experiencing issues after rebooting and re-installing, check if RasDialException appears in your connection log. If so, you will need to reset the Winsock.

Changing protocols for Mac

To switch to a different protocol, click on the hamburger menu (≡), then click Preferences.

In the Protocol tab, select the protocol you want to use, then click OK.

Restart ExpressVPN and connect to a server location.

If you cannot connect to a server location after restarting ExpressVPN, re-install ExpressVPN. You do not need to uninstall the app first. Simply run the installation program again.

If the problem persists, reboot your machine and then re-install ExpressVPN.

