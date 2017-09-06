What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide will show you how to verify that ExpressVPN is working properly.

Before proceeding, make sure you are connected to ExpressVPN on your device.

Use the IP Address Checker

You can use ExpressVPN’s IP Address Checker to check your IP address. If you are connected properly, the IP address shown will correlate to the location you are connected to via the VPN. You will also see a message confirming “Your IP address is secured.”

Run the DNS Leak Test

Another way to confirm you are properly connected is by running a DNS Leak Test. If you are connected properly, you will see “No DNS leaks detected. You are using ExpressVPN’s secure DNS servers.”

Bonus tip: Configure ExpressVPN on your router

Instead of setting up a VPN on each device individually, you can secure the connections for all of your devices by connecting them to a router that runs the ExpressVPN app for routers.

To connect all your devices to the ExpressVPNrouter:

Set up the ExpressVPN app for routers on a supported router. Connect devices of your choice to the router. Check your IP address on your connected device. Run the DNS leak test on your connected device.

If steps 3 or 4 indicate you are not connected to ExpressVPN, check if the devices connected to your router are using the VPN.

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard, then select the Devices tab. Check that Each device uses is set to use Router VPN (all devices use the VPN).

