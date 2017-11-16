What can a VPN do? Show Me

The guide will show you how to purchase ExpressVPN’s Volume Licensing subscriptions.

A Volume Licensing subscription type allows a large number of licenses (from five to more than 50) to be used and managed under the same account. This subscription type is appropriate for company staff who want to use ExpressVPN without signing up for individual accounts.

Important: If you want to have four or fewer If you want to have four or fewer additional subscriptions under your account , you do not have to purchase a Volume Licensing subscription.

Purchase ExpressVPN’s Volume Licensing subscription

Important: Only credit card payments are accepted for purchasing Volume Licensing subscriptions.

Select the number of licenses you would like to purchase and your preferred billing cycle. Select Complete your order.

After completing the order, you can see your Volume Licensing subscription details on your account dashboard. For more details, select Go to License Manager.



FAQs for ExpressVPN’s Volume Licensing subscriptions

If I get a Volume Licensing subscription, will it cancel my current subscription?

No. If you are an existing customer, your current subscription will not be canceled after purchasing a Volume Licensing subscription. Instead, any remaining credit from your current subscription will be carried forward to your new Volume Licensing subscription.

What if I already have a Volume Licensing subscription but want to buy more licenses?

If you already have an existing Volume Licensing subscription, you can buy more licenses at any time, without waiting for your current subscription to end. This will not change your subscription’s end date since all licenses under the same subscription will have the same renewal date.

If you want to buy more licenses for your existing Volume Licensing subscription, you will be charged a prorated amount of the subscription fee, calculated by the amount of time left until your subscription’s renewal date.

For example, if you have a Volume Licensing subscription that has a renewal date of June 25, 2021, and you want to buy five additional licenses under a 12-month plan on August 25, 2020, you will be charged the monthly price per license for five accounts multiplied by 10 months. The renewal date for your subscription (for all licenses) will still be June 25, 2021.

Is it possible to have different renewal dates for licenses that belong to the same Volume Licensing subscription?

No. All licenses under a Volume Licensing subscription will follow the same subscription plan and will have the same license renewal date.

If you want to have different renewal dates for different licenses, you will need to purchase a separate Volume Licensing subscription.

Can I downgrade from a Volume Licensing subscription?

No. It is not possible to downgrade from a Volume Licensing subscription to a regular subscription. Also, it is not possible to shorten the duration of your Volume Licensing subscription (e.g., from 12 months to six months).

Can I purchase a Volume Licensing subscription using Paypal, Bitcoin, or Paymentwall?

No. Only credit card payments are accepted for purchasing Volume Licensing subscriptions.

How do I assign licenses to different users?

After purchasing a Volume Licensing subscription, sign in to your ExpressVPN account. On your account dashboard, select Go to License Manager. You can add the name and email address of the person you wish to assign the license to.

Can each licensed user create their own password to sign in to the ExpressVPN app?

No. Each licensed user will have an assigned app sign-in password.

To find the app sign-in password of each licensed account:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. On your account dashboard, select Go to License Manager. Next to any license, select Setup. Select the platform you wish to view the password for.

The account’s username and password will appear on the right.

Can I re-assign a license to a different user?

Yes. You can always assign a license to a different user.

What if I do not want to renew all of my licenses?

You can select licenses to not renew after your current subscription cycle ends:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. On your account dashboard, select Go to License Manager. Next to any license, under RENEW AT NEXT BILLING CYCLE, select edit. Select Turn autorenew off.

What happens when I cancel my Volume Licensing subscription?

Your Volume Licensing subscription will remain active until the end of your subscription cycle. It will not be renewed at the end of the subscription cycle.

Can I get a different plan if all previous licenses are canceled?

Yes. If you canceled all of your previous licenses, you can sign up for a new plan under the Volume Licensing subscription you used before.

I am an existing customer with an existing subscription. How much more do I have to pay for a Volume Licensing subscription?

The system will automatically compute the amount of your payment after adding the discount.

Who has control over all of the licenses?

The registered email owner for the Volume Licensing subscription will have control over all licenses.

How many devices can each licensed user connect to ExpressVPN?

The licensed user can install ExpressVPN on any number of devices, including computers, mobile devices, streaming media consoles, and wireless routers. However, a maximum of five devices can be connected to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines).

