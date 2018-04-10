Too frustrated to read this page?Talk to a Human
This guide will explain how to get or extend an ExpressVPN subscription for iOS users who did not get a free trial or subscription via the App Store.
Note: Upgrades and renewals are not currently available within the ExpressVPN app for iOS.
Jump to…
How to get a subscription after your free trial expires
How to extend an active subscription
How to renew your subscription after expiry
To get a subscription after your free trial expires:
- Go to the ExpressVPN order page.
- Enter the same email address you used to sign up for ExpressVPN’s free trial.
- Complete payment.
- Continue using the ExpressVPN iOS app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
How to extend an active subscription
To extend your current subscription:
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- Select Renew Now. (The Renew Now button will appear if your subscription is expiring soon.)
- Choose a plan and payment method to proceed.
- Continue using the ExpressVPN iOS app.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
How to renew your subscription after expiry
To renew your subscription:
- Sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- Select Buy a New Subscription.
- Choose a payment method, then select Order Now.
- In the ExpressVPN app, tap Options > Sign out.
- Sign in to your account again.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.