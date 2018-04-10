Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

Important: If your ExpressVPN free trial or subscription was initiated via the iOS App Store, refer to If your ExpressVPN free trial or subscription was initiated via the iOS App Store, refer to this guide

This guide will explain how to get or extend an ExpressVPN subscription for iOS users who did not get a free trial or subscription via the App Store.

Note: Upgrades and renewals are not currently available within the ExpressVPN app for iOS.

How to get a subscription after your free trial expires

To get a subscription after your free trial expires:

Go to the ExpressVPN order page. Enter the same email address you used to sign up for ExpressVPN’s free trial. Complete payment. Continue using the ExpressVPN iOS app.

How to extend an active subscription

To extend your current subscription:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Renew Now. (The Renew Now button will appear if your subscription is expiring soon.) Choose a plan and payment method to proceed. Continue using the ExpressVPN iOS app.

How to renew your subscription after expiry

To renew your subscription:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. Select Buy a New Subscription. Choose a payment method, then select Order Now. In the ExpressVPN app, tap Options > Sign out. Sign in to your account again.

