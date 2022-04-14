Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
One ExpressVPN account. All devices.Get Apps for Free
The following features are currently available:
|Feature
|Store an unlimited number of logins
|Store an unlimited number of credit/debit cards
|✓
|Store an unlimited number of secure notes
|✓
|Sync to an unlimited number of devices
|Zero-knowledge encryption
|Two-factor authentication (2FA) required for a new device to access your password manager account
|Unlock with ease with biometrics
|✗
|Built-in password generator
|Built-in password strength checker
|Built-in authenticator:
Add and generate one-time passwords for 2FA-compatible accounts
|Save logins and passwords with just a click
|Autofill logins and passwords
|Easily import stored logins from other password managers
|Assess your passwords with password health
|✗
|Update your primary password
|Recover access when you lose your primary password
*Currently view-only on Chrome
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.