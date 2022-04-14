Last updated:

The following features are currently available:

Feature
Chrome extension (also compatible with Edge, Brave, Vivaldi, and Opera)
Android
iOS
Store an unlimited number of logins
Store an unlimited number of credit/debit cards
Store an unlimited number of secure notes
Sync to an unlimited number of devices
Zero-knowledge encryption
Two-factor authentication (2FA) required for a new device to access your password manager account
Unlock with ease with biometrics
Built-in password generator
Built-in password strength checker
Built-in authenticator:
Add and generate one-time passwords for 2FA-compatible accounts
✓*
Save logins and passwords with just a click
Autofill logins and passwords
Easily import stored logins from other password managers
Assess your passwords with password health
Update your primary password
Recover access when you lose your primary password

*Currently view-only on Chrome

