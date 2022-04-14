Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

With ExpressVPN Keys, you can:

Keep your logins secure with zero-knowledge encryption, which ensures only you have access to your passwords.

Create unique, hard-to-crack passwords with a click or tap.

Save time signing in to websites and apps with autofill.

Encrypt and store confidential data such as credit or debit cards and secure notes that only you can access.

Access all your logins and other saved data across your devices.

Generate one-time passwords for sites and services with two-factor authentication.

Use it for added protection and security.

ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager) was built according to industry best practices for secure apps and cloud infrastructure, including conducting extensive threat models and security assessments. It has also been independently audited by cybersecurity experts (like Cure53) to ensure it delivers the highest standards in protecting your personal data.

