A fresh batch of contestants are gracing the rink this season! Here’s the full Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up:

Sam Aston: Known for playing Chesney Brown in ITV soap Coronation Street.

Charlie Brooks: Star on EastEnders between 1999 and 2022.

Dan Edgar: Former electrician and reality star from The Only Way Is Essex.

Anton Ferdinand: Former footballer for West Ham, Sunderland and QPR.

Chelsee Healey: Actress known for playing Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks.

Josh Jones: Comedian and TV host.

Ferne McCann: Actress and reality star from The Only Way Is Essex and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Mollie Pearce: TV personality and former contestant on The Traitors.

Sir Steve Redgrave: Former Olympic male rower who has won five gold medals at five consecutive games.

Michaela Strachan: Wildlife presenter and co-host of BBC's Springwatch.

Chris Taylor: Former Love Island and Love Island: All Stars star.

Dame Sarah Storey was forced to drop out due to an injury during training. Dancing on Ice is hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby.