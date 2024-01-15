Where to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2024Where to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2024
Celebrity talent and professional ice skaters grace the rink for jaw-dropping performances; there’s no competition as dazzling as Dancing on Ice. Don’t miss a moment of the action; here’s how to watch the show online from wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ online
Watch Dancing on Ice with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure ExpressVPN server to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
ITVX
ITVX is the streaming home of Dancing on Ice in the UK. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location to stream without restrictions anywhere and on any network.
Where to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ outside the UK
Unfortunately, Dancing on Ice does not stream on streaming services outside the UK. If you’re from the UK and are traveling, you can stream the show on ITVX by connecting to our UK server location.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ in another country?
While you can watch Dancing on Ice by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Dancing on Ice’ about?
Celebrity talent and professional ice skaters dazzle your screens with ice-skating magic. Under the guidance of Olympic figure skating champions, each competing pair takes to the rink each week to compete for the public’s vote and the judge’s approval. While there is no cash prize, the winners get to bring home the iconic Dancing on Ice trophy and the right to brag!
‘Dancing on Ice’ Series 17 release date
Dancing on Ice Series 17 premieres on January 12, 2025, on ITV.
‘Dancing on Ice’ Series 17 contestants
A fresh batch of contestants are gracing the rink this season! Here’s the full Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up:
- Sam Aston: Known for playing Chesney Brown in ITV soap Coronation Street.
- Charlie Brooks: Star on EastEnders between 1999 and 2022.
- Dan Edgar: Former electrician and reality star from The Only Way Is Essex.
- Anton Ferdinand: Former footballer for West Ham, Sunderland and QPR.
- Chelsee Healey: Actress known for playing Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks.
- Josh Jones: Comedian and TV host.
- Ferne McCann: Actress and reality star from The Only Way Is Essex and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Mollie Pearce: TV personality and former contestant on The Traitors.
- Sir Steve Redgrave: Former Olympic male rower who has won five gold medals at five consecutive games.
- Michaela Strachan: Wildlife presenter and co-host of BBC's Springwatch.
- Chris Taylor: Former Love Island and Love Island: All Stars star.
Dame Sarah Storey was forced to drop out due to an injury during training. Dancing on Ice is hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby.
‘Dancing on Ice’ FAQ
Dancing on Ice airs on ITV and streams free on ITVX.
Long-time Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield left the series when he resigned from ITV due to a workplace relationship with a young ITV employee.
As of 2024, there are 16 seasons of Dancing on Ice.
Unfortunately, Dancing on Ice is not available to stream in the U.S.
No, Dancing on Ice does not stream on Netflix.
