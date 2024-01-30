Get the Best VPN to Play eFootball 2024
Whether you’re playing at home or squeezing in a quick match on a school or work break, make sure you can lead your football team to victory wherever you are with no lag, thanks to ExpressVPN.
How to use a VPN for eFootball 2024
Get ExpressVPN and download the app.
Connect to a VPN server in one of 105 countries.
Start building your Dream Team!
Why you need a VPN for eFootball 2024
Picture this: You’re itching to get in a quick eFootball match during lunch, but the network at work or school has blocked gaming traffic. That’s where a VPN can help, encrypting your connection and masking your IP so you bypass those annoying network restrictions and jump right into the action, even on restricted networks.
Just like in real-world football, winning in eFootball requires split-second decision-making and fast reflexes. A gaming VPN can stabilize your connection to the game servers, reducing lag spikes that prevent you from controlling your players and seizing victory. In some cases, connecting to a VPN server can even reduce your ping.
A VPN also protects your data when playing on public Wi-Fi, keeping your data encrypted and adding a layer of anonymity to your connection so you can keep your eye on the ball.
How can a VPN reduce ping in eFootball 2024?
High ping is sometimes caused by congested networks, bad signal routing, and sometimes just old-fashioned bad luck.
When it comes to eFootball, every millisecond counts. Connecting to a VPN server that’s close to the game server can actually lower your ping and latency, cutting through internet traffic like a well-timed through ball sliding through opposing defenses.
Here’s why ExpressVPN is the best eFootball 2024 VPN
ExpressVPN can get you a stable connection and reduce lag, so you can keep up with the play on the pitch. Here’s how:
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Boost connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
ExpressVPN’s servers make for butter-smooth games
Picking a VPN server that’s close to the game server helps to get you better connections. ExpressVPN makes that easy, with servers in 105 countries around the world. You can always find a VPN server that’s exactly where you need it to be.
ExpressVPN’s servers were all built from the ground up to be super fast to avoid introducing lag while you play, and to keep up with your every move. Try it out yourself.
Download a VPN for eFootball 2024 on any gaming device
eFootball 2024 is available on Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox (One + Series X|S), and PlayStation (4 + 5). According to ProtonDB, it also works well enough on Linux and the Steam Deck with a little finagling. ExpressVPN has you covered on every one of those platforms. On Windows, Android, iOS, and Linux, all you need to do is install the ExpressVPN app.
Xbox and Playstation require some additional setup on a VPN-enabled modem that’s configured to use ExpressVPN. Set up is easy and only takes a few minutes.
What is eFootball 2024?
eFootball is the successor to PES, Pro Evolution Soccer, Konami’s globally successful football simulator. It still has all the classic features you know and love: Fast-paced gameplay where you control your whole team, PVP matches, the ability to assemble your own Dream Team of the best players, and more. Of course, you can also play in the “Authentic Team” mode that uses real teams and clubs.
eFootball initially launched as eFootball 2022, but the game has been updated and improved considerably as its popularity grew. Every year brings a massive update, hence “eFootball 2024” or 2025, as the case may be.
FAQ: eFootball 2024 VPN
Free VPNs are available to use, but there are some drawbacks to consider. Most free VPNs aren’t built for gaming, so their servers are usually quite crowded, and they have limited server locations. ExpressVPN is a gaming VPN built with speed in mind, with a vast network of servers in 105 countries all over the globe—so you’ll also always find a server where you need one. Try it risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
With high-speed servers in 105 countries, you can always be sure of getting a smooth, stable connection with ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN’s industry-leading encryption allows you to bypass ISP throttling for the best speeds and also allows you to play on restricted networks that may block gaming, such as at work or school. Try it risk-free with the 30-day money-back guarantee, and make sure it works for you.
eFootball is available on Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox (One + Series X|S), and PlayStation (4 + 5). If your device is one of those listed above, and the game is still not working or installing, make sure your system is up to date. If you require further troubleshooting, contact the developer’s support team.
As long as you’re on a supported platform, just download the game to your device. On PCs, it’s available both on Steam and the Microsoft Store. On Android and iOS devices, eFootball is available in the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively. Xbox and Playstation also both offer the game as a digital download. You can also play on Linux or the Steam deck with Proton.
Absolutely. eFootball is available for several versions of the Xbox, Playstation 4 and 5, PC, and smartphones. Now if you’re asking if there’s cross play… mostly no. Windows players who got the game from the Microsoft Store report being able to play with Xbox players, but that’s it. Each of the other platforms seems to be separate from the rest.
eFootball is free to play, no matter what platform you’re on. Simply download the game and start playing—on your mobile or your favorite console, or both! There is a cash shop, but with relatively simple gameplay, you can assemble a good team without ever spending a dime.
Some school or work networks will try to block gaming traffic by either blocking specific destination servers or analyzing the data to see if it needs to be blocked. ExpressVPN solves both of those problems by hiding your IP address and encrypting your online activity, allowing you to unblock eFootball so you can play on any network.
Firstly, to get the best speeds, make sure that the VPN server you choose is close to the game server you play on. ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol will also give you better speeds than other VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN. If you’re playing on public Wi-Fi, enable the kill switch to prevent data leaks.
No. The eFootball Terms of Use don’t forbid the use of VPNs, and plenty of players report being able to use VPNs without incident. Play normal, play fair, and you shouldn’t have any problems. However, if you use a VPN to try to cheat or game the system in any way, you could very well face suspensions or even lose your whole account.
