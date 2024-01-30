Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Get the Best VPN to Play eFootball 2024

Whether you’re playing at home or squeezing in a quick match on a school or work break, make sure you can lead your football team to victory wherever you are with no lag, thanks to ExpressVPN.

How to use a VPN for eFootball 2024

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN and download the app.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to a VPN server in one of 105 countries.

Step 3

A variety of devices with the League of Legends logo.

Start building your Dream Team!

League of Legends

Why you need a VPN for eFootball 2024

Picture this: You’re itching to get in a quick eFootball match during lunch, but the network at work or school has blocked gaming traffic. That’s where a VPN can help, encrypting your connection and masking your IP so you bypass those annoying network restrictions and jump right into the action, even on restricted networks.

Just like in real-world football, winning in eFootball requires split-second decision-making and fast reflexes. A gaming VPN can stabilize your connection to the game servers, reducing lag spikes that prevent you from controlling your players and seizing victory. In some cases, connecting to a VPN server can even reduce your ping.

A VPN also protects your data when playing on public Wi-Fi, keeping your data encrypted and adding a layer of anonymity to your connection so you can keep your eye on the ball.

How can a VPN reduce ping in eFootball 2024?

High ping is sometimes caused by congested networks, bad signal routing, and sometimes just old-fashioned bad luck.

When it comes to eFootball, every millisecond counts. Connecting to a VPN server that’s close to the game server can actually lower your ping and latency, cutting through internet traffic like a well-timed through ball sliding through opposing defenses.

A game device connecting directly to a server through a VPN tunnel.

Here’s why ExpressVPN is the best eFootball 2024 VPN

ExpressVPN can get you a stable connection and reduce lag, so you can keep up with the play on the pitch. Here’s how:

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 105 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

ExpressVPN’s servers make for butter-smooth games

Picking a VPN server that’s close to the game server helps to get you better connections. ExpressVPN makes that easy, with servers in 105 countries around the world. You can always find a VPN server that’s exactly where you need it to be.

ExpressVPN’s servers were all built from the ground up to be super fast to avoid introducing lag while you play, and to keep up with your every move. Try it out yourself.

Download a VPN for eFootball 2024 on any gaming device

eFootball 2024 is available on Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox (One + Series X|S), and PlayStation (4 + 5). According to ProtonDB, it also works well enough on Linux and the Steam Deck with a little finagling. ExpressVPN has you covered on every one of those platforms. On Windows, Android, iOS, and Linux, all you need to do is install the ExpressVPN app.

Xbox and Playstation require some additional setup on a VPN-enabled modem that’s configured to use ExpressVPN. Set up is easy and only takes a few minutes.

What is eFootball 2024?

eFootball is the successor to PES, Pro Evolution Soccer, Konami’s globally successful football simulator. It still has all the classic features you know and love: Fast-paced gameplay where you control your whole team, PVP matches, the ability to assemble your own Dream Team of the best players, and more. Of course, you can also play in the “Authentic Team” mode that uses real teams and clubs.

eFootball initially launched as eFootball 2022, but the game has been updated and improved considerably as its popularity grew. Every year brings a massive update, hence “eFootball 2024” or 2025, as the case may be.

FAQ: eFootball 2024 VPN

