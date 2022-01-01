Bénéficiez de 30 jours supplémentaires gratuits sur n'importe quel formule d'abonnement en vous inscrivant dès maintenant.

Ne manquez pas cette offre ! Bénéficiez de 4 mois gratuits avec un abonnement de 12 mois.

Jouez à Call of Duty: Warzone avec ExpressVPN.

Get the best Warzone VPN

Play Warzone with the best VPN

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.

Abonnez-vous à ExpressVPN

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

Play Call of Duty: Warzone in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Première étape du téléchargement d'un VPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Step 2

Globe montrant les États-Unis

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Step 3

Plusieurs appareils avec le logo Call of Duty: Warzone.

Securely play Warzone online, with minimal lag.

With ExpressVPN, you can play Warzone online with lower ping

Abonnez-vous à ExpressVPN
Call of Duty: Warzone sur plusieurs appareils.

What is Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game with two different modes of play:  

  • Battle Royale, where players parachute into a game map that continuously shrinks as the game progresses. The goal is to battle it out and be the last player standing.

  • Plunder, where teams search for cash scattered around a game map.

Une manette de jeu emprunte un long chemin pour atteindre un serveur, tandis qu'une autre emprunte un tunnel VPN court.

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: Warzone VPN

Will a VPN let me play Call of Duty: Warzone for free?
Is Call of Duty: Warzone a crossplay game?
How do I use a VPN for Call of Duty: Warzone?
Can I be suspended from Call of Duty: Warzone?
What devices can I play Call of Duty: Warzone on?
Can I use a free proxy to play Call of Duty: Warzone?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

Quatre points de chute.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Indicateur de vitesse.

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

Geste de balayage sur l'icône de mise en mémoire tampon pour illustrer le dépassement d'une connexion Internet limitée.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Boutons de manette de jeux vidéo.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

Accédez au contenu que vous voulez sur PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox et d'autres appareils.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Deux écrans d'ordinateur reliés par un cercle de gradient.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Game Now With ExpressVPN

What gamers say about us

Avatar de NickolasEdmunds sur Twitter.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
L'utilisateur HUMECHGAMES recommande ExpressVPN pour Apple TV.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
L'utilisateur SKY_MASTERS737 recommande ExprssVPN pour Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the risk-free VPN for playing Warzone

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied playing Call of Duty: Warzone online with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Abonnez-vous à ExpressVPN