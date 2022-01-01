Get the best Warzone VPN
What is Call of Duty: Warzone?
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game with two different modes of play:
Battle Royale, where players parachute into a game map that continuously shrinks as the game progresses. The goal is to battle it out and be the last player standing.
Plunder, where teams search for cash scattered around a game map.
How does a VPN lower ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Warzone VPN
Will a VPN let me play Call of Duty: Warzone for free?
Call of Duty: Warzone is completely free to play! It does not require a subscription, no matter what platform you’re playing on. This means that players do not need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play on PlayStation 4 or 5, nor do they need an Xbox Live subscription when playing on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.
Is Call of Duty: Warzone a crossplay game?
Yes! Gamers can play Call of Duty: Warzone with (and against) each other no matter what platform they’re playing on. This includes Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S.
How do I use a VPN for Call of Duty: Warzone?
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download the app for your gaming device of choice—Windows, Android, or iOS. For game consoles like PlayStation, and Xbox, use the ExpressVPN app for routers. Not ready for a VPN router? Your Windows computer can be used as a “virtual router” instead.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. You can also use our VPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Can I be suspended from Call of Duty: Warzone?
Yes. Warzone can block individual players, usually because they have violated a game’s rules. This can include such infractions as: Use of unauthorized/cheating software, use of pirated software or content, unsupported peripheral devices and applications, and offensive behavior. Penalties can range from 48 hours to permanent suspensions, depending on the severity of the offense.
What devices can I play Call of Duty: Warzone on?
Call of Duty: Warzone is available on Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S.
Can I use a free proxy to play Call of Duty: Warzone?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
