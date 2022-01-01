지금 가입하면 모든 요금제에 대해 추가 30일을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다.

놓치지 마세요! 12개월 요금제 가입 시 4개월을 무료로 이용하실 수 있습니다.

ExpressVPN을 이용해 콜 오브 듀티: 워존을 플레이하세요.

Get the best Warzone VPN

Play Warzone with the best VPN

Whether you’re at school, traveling abroad, or using a public Wi-Fi network, avoid high ping lobbies with the fastest VPN for gaming.

ExpressVPN 가입

Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee

Play Call of Duty: Warzone in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.

Step 2

미국이 표시된 지구

Connect to any VPN server location in 94 countries.

Step 3

콜 오브 듀티: 워존 로고가 표시된 다양한 기기

Securely play Warzone online, with minimal lag.

With ExpressVPN, you can play Warzone online with lower ping

ExpressVPN 가입
다양한 기기에 표시된 콜 오브 듀티: 워존

What is Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game with two different modes of play:  

  • Battle Royale, where players parachute into a game map that continuously shrinks as the game progresses. The goal is to battle it out and be the last player standing.

  • Plunder, where teams search for cash scattered around a game map.

서버에 도달하는 데 긴 경로를 이용하는 컨트롤러와 짧은 VPN 터널을 이용하는 다른 컨트롤러

How does a VPN lower ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

FAQ: Warzone VPN

Will a VPN let me play Call of Duty: Warzone for free?
Is Call of Duty: Warzone a crossplay game?
How do I use a VPN for Call of Duty: Warzone?
Can I be suspended from Call of Duty: Warzone?
What devices can I play Call of Duty: Warzone on?
Can I use a free proxy to play Call of Duty: Warzone?
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential for online gamers

네 개의 떨어지는 점.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

속도계

Boost connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with VPN servers in 94 countries.

제한된 인터넷 연결을 지나치는 모습을 나타내는, 버퍼링 아이콘을 통과하는 스와이프 제스처

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

동영상 게임 버튼

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they’re censored where you are.

플레이스테이션, 닌텐도 스위치, Xbox 및 기타 기기에서 원하는 콘텐츠에 액세스하세요.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

그라디언트 원으로 연결된 두 개의 컴퓨터 모니터

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

Game Now With ExpressVPN

What gamers say about us

니콜라세드먼즈 트위터 아바타.

@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!

NickolasEdmunds
휴메치게임즈 이용자는 애플 TV용 ExpressVPN을 추천합니다.

Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!

First #vpn to do that well for me.

humechgames
스카이_마스터스737 사용자는 엔비디아 쉴드용 ExprSSVPN을 추천합니다.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the risk-free VPN for playing Warzone

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you’re not satisfied playing Call of Duty: Warzone online with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

ExpressVPN 가입