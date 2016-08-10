28% fewer people tuned into NBC’s opening ceremony this year. Could tape delays be to blame?

Want to watch your favorite Olympic events online? ExpressVPN has a guide for that. Want to watch your favorite events live on TV? Eh…you may need to wait a bit.

While more global broadcasters are streaming this year’s Games than ever before, NBC in the U.S. takes the crown for the best all-around coverage.

Unfortunately, NBC has again received criticism for showing many events on a tape delay. In fact, U.S. residents on the West Coast have been forced to wait anywhere between one to three hours after an event occurs before they’re able to watch it on TV.

Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems

So what’s the deal? In the age of social media and spoiler alerts, timely broadcasts are paramount.

Well, according to NBC’s Chief Marketing Officer John Miller…

“The people who watch the Olympics are not particularly sports fans. More women watch the Games than men, and for the women, they’re less interested in the result and more interested in the journey.”



Maybe that explains why NBC is waiting until primetime to show the bigger events. Well, that and viewer ratings.

Luckily, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Forget Tape Delays—Stream the Olympics Live Online

While NBC is offering more than 2,000 hours of TV coverage, they’re also offering a whopping 4,500 hours of online coverage—with up to 40 different live streams available at any given moment. This is the first time in Olympic history where nearly every event is available both on TV and online.

And while NBC may be waiting to air certain events, you can stream every Olympic event live when you use a VPN!

Check out the list of streaming options below!

*Please note that some sites may require a login and/or verification before streaming!

U.S. coverage: NBC

U.K. coverage: BBC Sport

Canadian coverage: CBC

Australian coverage: Seven Network

French coverage: France TV Sport

German coverage: ZDF

Austrian coverage: ORF

Brazilian coverage: Rede Globo

Spanish coverage: RTVE

New Zealand coverage: Sky Television

You can also view select events live on the official Rio Olympics YouTube channel.

