The internet has come a long way from its early days as a government project. But as the internet grew, so did the risks. Data breaches, surveillance, and cyberattacks made it clear that online communication wasn’t safe. That’s where VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) came in. The history of VPNs is rooted in the need for secure and private internet access. Over time, VPN technology has evolved to protect both businesses and individuals from threats, while also helping users bypass censorship and maintain control over their online privacy.

The foundations of secure networking (1960s—1980s)

The first steps toward VPNs (1980s—1990s)

VPNs in business: Secure corporate connectivity (2000s)

The rise of consumer VPNs (mid-2000s—2010s)

Modern VPN advancements(2010s—present)

The future of VPNs: Trends and innovations

Why VPNs matter today–Staying private and secure in 2025

FAQ—answering common questions about VPN history



The foundations of secure networking (1960s—1980s)

Before VPNs, there was ARPANET—a government experiment that laid the groundwork for the internet. It was all about connecting computers, not protecting them. Then came TCP/IP, the protocol that made internet communication possible but left data exposed to interception. As more sensitive information started flowing online, the need for secure communication became impossible to ignore. The early tools for protecting data in transit started to emerge, setting the stage for VPN technology and the beginning of VPN history.

ARPANET—The birth of networking

ARPANET—short for Advanced Research Projects Agency Network—wasn’t built with privacy in mind. Launched by the U.S. Department of Defense in 1969, it was designed to link research institutions and military bases, creating a network that could survive partial destruction in the event of a nuclear attack. ARPANET was the first network to use packet-switching technology, where data was broken into small packets, sent across different routes, and reassembled at the destination. While this made communication more efficient, it also meant that data could be intercepted along the way. The idea of securing these connections hadn’t yet taken shape—but the need was becoming clear. This marked an early but critical moment in VPN history, as the vulnerabilities exposed by ARPANET inspired the need for secure communication.

TCP/IP—The internet’s first protocol suite

In the 1970s, Vinton Cerf and Bob Kahn developed the TCP/IP protocol (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol), creating the foundation for internet communication. TCP/IP standardized how data was packaged, transmitted, and received, making it possible for different networks to communicate with each other. ARPANET officially switched to TCP/IP in 1983, essentially creating the modern internet. But while TCP/IP made data transfer more reliable, it didn’t make it more secure. Data packets could still be intercepted and manipulated in transit. This vulnerability highlighted the need for encryption standards and the creation of secure data tunnels, which would later become the foundation for VPN tunneling technologies.

The rise of secure communication needs

As the internet expanded in the 1980s, it wasn’t just researchers and government agencies exchanging data anymore—banks, corporations, and even individuals began relying on the internet for communication and business. This shift created new vulnerabilities. For example, early e-commerce sites and online banking systems transmitted financial information over unsecured networks, leaving them exposed to hackers and data thieves. High-profile incidents, like the hacking of AT&T’s long-distance telephone network in 1983, highlighted the risks of unsecured communication. The growing threat of cyberattacks pushed researchers to explore encryption and tunneling methods to protect sensitive data, laying the foundation for modern VPN history.

The first steps toward VPNs (1980s—1990s)

As the internet evolved from a government project into a tool for businesses and early consumer use, new risks emerged. Financial transactions, sensitive emails, and corporate data were being sent over open networks with little protection. Hackers and cybercriminals were quick to take advantage of these vulnerabilities. Researchers began working on ways to shield data from prying eyes—focusing on encryption and secure “tunnels” that could protect information as it traveled across the internet. This push for privacy led to the first real attempts at creating what we now recognize as VPN technology and set the stage for what is now a key part of VPN history.

SwIPe—The first VPN encryption method

The first major breakthrough in secure communication came in the early 1990s with SwIPe (Software IP Encryption Protocol). Developed by John Ioannidis in 1993, SwIPe was one of the first protocols to encrypt data at the IP layer (the same layer used by TCP/IP). It allowed data packets to be scrambled and reassembled only by the intended recipient, creating a secure “tunnel” through the internet.

SwIPe was a proof of concept more than a commercial product—it was complex to implement and never widely adopted. But it introduced the core idea behind VPN tunneling technologies: securing internet traffic through encryption and tunneling. Ioannidis’s work laid the foundation for the secure communication protocols that would follow, shaping the future of VPN encryption standards.

IPsec—Establishing secure tunneling

Building on SwIPe’s foundation, IPsec (Internet Protocol Security) emerged as a more practical and standardized solution for securing internet communication. Developed in the mid-1990s, IPsec encrypts and authenticates data at the network layer, ensuring that packets can’t be intercepted or altered in transit.

Unlike SwIPe, IPsec became widely adopted, especially for corporate use. It supported two main encryption modes: transport mode (which secured data within a single network) and tunnel mode (which secured data traveling between different networks). Tunnel mode is what made IPsec a key player in the development of VPN history—it allowed businesses to create secure, private communication channels over the public internet.

The birth of VPN protocols (1990s—early 2000s)

By the mid-1990s, businesses were relying more on the internet for day-to-day operations. But sending sensitive information over open networks was still risky. Companies needed a way to create secure, private connections over the internet—without having to build their own physical networks. This led to the development of the first true VPN protocols, which allowed data to travel safely through encrypted tunnels. These early protocols became the building blocks of modern VPN history.

PPTP—Microsoft’s first consumer VPN protocol

In 1996, Microsoft introduced PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol), the first VPN protocol designed for everyday use. PPTP made it possible for businesses and individuals to create secure connections over the internet by encrypting data and sending it through a private tunnel.

PPTP was relatively easy to set up and didn’t require specialized hardware, which made it accessible to regular users. It became especially popular with businesses that wanted to give employees secure access to internal systems while working remotely. However, PPTP had some security flaws. Its encryption was weak by today’s standards, making it vulnerable to hacking. Despite that, PPTP laid the groundwork for making VPN technology available to the public.

L2F and L2TP—Early VPN standardization

At the same time, other companies were working on improving secure tunneling. Cisco developed L2F (Layer 2 Forwarding Protocol) in the mid-1990s, which allowed secure data transmission over the internet but didn’t include encryption on its own.

To solve this problem, in 1999, L2F was merged with Microsoft’s PPTP to create L2TP (Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol). L2TP combined the best of both protocols—Cisco’s ability to establish a connection and Microsoft’s encryption methods—to create a more secure and stable VPN connection. While L2TP was more secure than PPTP, it was slower because it wrapped data in multiple layers of encryption.

OpenVPN—Paving the way for modern VPNs

In 2001, OpenVPN was introduced as an open-source solution, meaning that anyone could use, modify, and improve the code. Unlike PPTP and L2TP, which were controlled by large companies, OpenVPN was created by the community and became known for its strong encryption and flexibility.

OpenVPN uses SSL/TLS (Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security) encryption—the same technology that secures websites—making it highly secure. It could bypass firewalls and work on different operating systems, giving it an edge over earlier protocols.

VPNs in business: Secure corporate connectivity (2000s)

By the early 2000s, the internet had become a critical part of doing business. Companies were no longer just using it for communication—they were running entire operations online, managing supply chains, customer data, and financial transactions. But as businesses became more connected, they also became more vulnerable. Cyberattacks were on the rise, and businesses needed a way to protect sensitive data as it traveled over the internet. VPN history became central to this evolution, as businesses increasingly turned to VPNs to create secure, private connections between offices, remote workers, and data centers.

The internet’s expansion and corporate security risks

The internet boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s made business operations faster and more efficient—but also more exposed. Companies were storing customer information, processing payments, and communicating sensitive data over the internet, often without enough protection.

High-profile data breaches made it clear how vulnerable businesses were. For example, in 2005, the credit card processing company CardSystems was hacked, exposing over 40 million credit card accounts. Hackers exploited weak network security to gain access to sensitive payment information. This and similar attacks made businesses realize that protecting data in transit was just as important as securing internal systems.

Corporate VPNs became the solution. By creating encrypted tunnels between corporate networks and employee devices, VPNs allowed businesses to protect data from interception and attacks—whether employees were working in the office or remotely. Companies quickly adopted VPN tunneling technologies to secure data exchanges, helping mitigate risks posed by data interception.

The evolution of enterprise VPNs

Early VPN protocols like PPTP and L2TP protocols were fine for basic use, but businesses needed more secure and scalable options. IPsec encryption quickly became the protocol of choice for corporate VPNs because of its strong encryption and ability to handle large amounts of traffic.

Businesses began setting up site-to-site VPNs, which connected different office locations through a secure tunnel over the public internet. This allowed companies to create a single private network, even if their offices were in different parts of the world. These encrypted tunnels were critical in securing remote access VPN connections, ensuring safe communication between employees and internal systems.

Remote access VPNs also became essential as more employees started working from home or traveling for business. These VPNs let employees securely connect to the company’s internal network from any location, using a secure tunnel to protect data from being intercepted. This shift emphasized the importance of VPN encryption standards to maintain data security.

Cybercrime and the growing demand for secure networks

As more companies moved online, cybercriminals followed. Ransomware, phishing, and data breaches became big business for hackers. High-profile attacks like the 2013 Target breach—where hackers stole credit card information from 40 million customers—showed how costly a lack of network security could be.

This rise in cybercrime made VPNs a standard part of corporate security. Businesses started layering VPNs with firewalls, multi-factor authentication, and other security measures to protect against increasingly sophisticated attacks. The role of VPNs for internet privacy also became crucial for businesses that needed to secure confidential customer data and internal communications.

By the end of the 2000s, VPN history had firmly established VPN technology as more than just an IT tool—it had become a core part of corporate security strategies. VPN solutions provided businesses with reliable tools to stay connected, protected, and productive, even as online threats continued to evolve.

The rise of consumer VPNs (mid-2000s—2010s)

As the internet became more central to daily life, people started worrying about who could see their online activity. Companies were tracking user behavior to target ads, governments were increasing online surveillance, and hackers were getting more sophisticated. At the same time, some governments were restricting access to certain websites and online content. VPNs became a powerful tool for regular users—not just for security, but also for reclaiming privacy and bypassing network blocks.

The emergence of privacy concerns and internet restrictions

As social media and online shopping exploded in the mid-2000s, personal data became valuable. Companies like Google and Facebook collected massive amounts of information to refine ad targeting and track user behavior. It wasn’t just companies—governments were also stepping up online monitoring.

The U.S. Patriot Act, passed in 2001 after the September 11 attacks, gave authorities broad powers to monitor internet activity and collect data from service providers. Other governments followed suit, increasing surveillance under the justification of national security.

People began to realize that their online activity was far from private. VPNs for internet privacy became a solution for those looking to shield their browsing habits from companies, governments, and internet service providers (ISPs). By encrypting data and masking IP addresses, VPNs made it harder for third parties to track online activity. This increased awareness of privacy concerns and the growing demand for secure communication helped drive widespread VPN adoption for personal use.

VPN adoption for security and anonymity

Public Wi-Fi became more common in cafes, airports, and hotels, but it was also a goldmine for hackers. On unsecured networks, attackers could easily intercept data like login credentials, credit card numbers, and personal messages. VPNs, a core feature of modern tunneling technologies, gave users a way to protect themselves by creating a secure, encrypted tunnel between their device and the internet.

Anonymity also became a key draw. VPNs allow users to hide their IP addresses by routing traffic through servers in other countries. This made it harder for advertisers, websites, and even governments to track or link their activity to their real identity.

Consumer VPNs became more widely available during this time. Companies started marketing VPN services directly to users, highlighting privacy and security benefits. For the first time, VPNs were no longer just a tool for businesses or tech experts—they were becoming a mainstream product. The development of OpenVPN played a major role in this shift, giving users access to more secure and flexible VPN options.

The role of VPNs in bypassing censorship

As governments around the world tightened control over online content, VPNs became a tool for maintaining access to information.

In Vietnam, the government imposed strict controls on social media platforms and independent news sites, often blocking access to content critical of the state. In Turkey, authorities periodically restricted access to platforms like Twitter and Wikipedia during political unrest. Internet restrictions became an issue even in the United States and the UK.

In 2011, during the London riots, the UK government proposed temporarily blocking access to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to curb the spread of unrest. In the U.S., the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and the Protect IP Act (PIPA) were introduced in 2011 to give the government more power to block access to websites accused of copyright infringement. Although both bills were ultimately defeated after public backlash, they raised concerns about the potential for internet censorship.

The history of VPNs shows that they gave users a way around these restrictions. By rerouting internet traffic through encrypted servers in other countries, VPNs allow people to access blocked websites and communicate freely. For activists and journalists, VPNs became a critical tool for bypassing government censorship and maintaining access to independent information. The ability to bypass censorship was strengthened by improved VPN encryption standards and the rise of more advanced protocols like IKEv2/IPsec.

Notable VPN protocols of the late 2000s

As demand for personal VPNs grew, developers responded with more secure and efficient protocols:

OpenVPN development (introduced in 2001) became the most widely used VPN protocol thanks to its strong encryption and open-source nature. It worked across different platforms and was resistant to most forms of blocking.

SSL/TLS-based VPNs emerged as an alternative for bypassing firewalls. These VPNs use the same encryption methods as secure websites, making them harder for governments and ISPs to block.

IKEv2/IPsec (introduced in 2005) became popular for mobile use because it quickly reconnects after a dropped signal—critical for users switching between Wi-Fi and cellular data.

The rise of WireGuard vs OpenVPN comparisons also began during this time, as WireGuard promised improved speed and simplicity while maintaining high security.

Modern VPN advancements(2010s—present)

By the 2010s, VPNs were no longer just a niche tool for privacy-conscious users and businesses—they were becoming a standard part of everyday internet use. Growing concerns about data privacy, government surveillance, and online tracking pushed more people toward VPNs. At the same time, new protocols and technologies emerged to make VPNs faster, more secure, and easier to use. The rise of streaming, remote work, and decentralized networks further fueled demand, making VPNs an essential part of the modern internet landscape.

WireGuard—the next-generation VPN protocol

Introduced in 2016 by Jason Donenfeld, WireGuard was designed to fix many of the issues found in older VPN protocols like OpenVPN and IPsec encryption. While OpenVPN was secure, it was also complex and could slow down internet speeds. WireGuard streamlined the process by using modern cryptographic techniques and a much simpler codebase—about 4,000 lines of code compared to OpenVPN’s 70,000.

WireGuard’s lightweight design made it faster and more efficient. It also reduced connection times and improved performance on mobile networks, where switching between Wi-Fi and cellular data could often disrupt VPN connections.

Another key advantage was its security. WireGuard uses state-of-the-art encryption methods, such as the Noise protocol framework, which makes it harder for hackers to intercept or manipulate data. Many VPN providers now offer WireGuard as a protocol option because of its balance of speed and security.

The debate over WireGuard vs OpenVPN became central to the evolution of VPN technology. OpenVPN remained the most widely used protocol because of its reliability and open-source nature, but WireGuard’s simplicity and improved performance challenged that dominance. This competition pushed VPN developers to improve both protocols, making them faster and more secure.

Lightway–ExpressVPN’s Proprietary Protocol

In 2020, ExpressVPN introduced Lightway, a proprietary VPN protocol built from the ground up to work seamlessly with ExpressVPN’s infrastructure. Most existing VPN protocols weren’t designed with modern user needs in mind—especially mobility—so they often struggled to maintain fast, stable connections on the go. Lightway was designed to solve that problem by including what’s essential, resulting in fewer lines of code and a leaner, more efficient protocol.

Lightway was built to deliver three core benefits:

Faster speeds —Lightway connects almost instantly and maintains high performance even under varying network conditions.

More reliable connections —Its lightweight design allows it to switch between Wi-Fi and mobile networks without dropping the connection.

Stronger security —Lightway uses the well-vetted WolfSSL cryptographic library—trusted for its rigorous security standards. The core code has been open-sourced and independently audited to validate its security claims.

ExpressVPN was also one of the first VPN providers to implement post-quantum protections in Lightway—future-proofing it against potential threats from quantum computing. In addition, Lightway was recoded in Rust to improve memory safety and overall performance.

For an even faster experience, ExpressVPN introduced Lightway Turbo—currently available on Windows—which leverages additional optimizations to boost connection speeds.

AI and decentralized VPNs

AI and machine learning have started influencing the way VPNs operate. Some VPN providers now use AI to detect and respond to network threats in real-time, helping to prevent connection drops, identify potential attacks, and optimize server selection based on traffic load and network conditions.

Decentralized VPNs (dVPNs) have also emerged as an alternative to traditional VPN services. Instead of relying on centralized VPN servers owned by a single provider, dVPNs use peer-to-peer (P2P) technology, where users volunteer bandwidth and processing power to create a distributed network. This makes it harder for governments or corporations to block or shut down the network since there’s no central point of control.

Cloud VPNs—adapting to remote work and streaming

The rise of remote work and global content streaming has driven demand for more flexible VPN solutions. Cloud VPNs, which operate on cloud infrastructure rather than physical servers, have become a popular solution for both businesses and consumers.

For businesses, cloud VPNs allow remote employees to securely access company systems from anywhere, without needing to manage physical servers or complicated network configurations. This became especially important as more companies moved to hybrid or fully remote work models.

For consumers, cloud-based VPNs have improved performance and scalability. With more servers operating in cloud environments, VPN providers can reduce latency and provide faster, more stable connections—even for data-heavy activities like 4K streaming and online gaming.

The impact of COVID-19 on VPN adoption

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 dramatically changed how people worked and used the internet. With millions of employees shifting to remote work almost overnight, companies scrambled to secure their networks and protect sensitive data.

VPN usage skyrocketed as businesses rolled out remote work policies and employees began accessing company systems from home. At the same time, individual VPN use increased as people spent more time online for entertainment, social connection, and shopping.

Governments also ramped up online surveillance during the pandemic, further fueling demand for VPNs. In some countries, health-related tracking and increased content moderation raised concerns about personal privacy. VPNs became a tool not just for securing work connections, but also for maintaining personal privacy during a time of heightened online activity and oversight.

The future of VPNs: Trends and innovations

As internet use continues to grow and threats to online privacy become more sophisticated, VPN technology is evolving to keep up. The next generation of VPNs will likely focus on greater decentralization, smarter security through artificial intelligence (AI), and integration with the growing number of connected devices that make up the Internet of Things (IoT). These advancements aim to make VPNs faster, more secure, and more adaptable to the changing digital landscape.

Decentralized VPN networks

Traditional VPNs rely on centralized servers owned and operated by VPN providers. While this setup allows for high levels of control and reliability, it also creates potential vulnerabilities—if a government or hacker gains access to the central infrastructure, it could compromise user data or block access to the service altogether.

Decentralized VPNs aim to solve this problem by distributing the network across a P2P system. Instead of connecting to a single server, users tap into a global network of nodes—other users’ devices—to route and encrypt their internet traffic. Each node acts as part of the network, helping to process and transmit data without relying on a central authority. This approach leverages VPN tunneling technologies in a new way, decentralizing traffic routing to increase privacy and resilience.

Pros of decentralized VPNs:

Greater resistance to censorship —Since the network is distributed, it’s harder for governments or ISPs to block access.

Enhanced privacy —Traffic is spread across different nodes, making tracing or intercept difficult.

Reduced risk of single-point failure —The lack of a central server makes the network more resilient to attacks and shutdowns.

Cons of decentralized VPNs:

Performance issues —Since nodes are operated by individual users, connection speeds and reliability can vary.

Security concerns —If a node is compromised, it could expose traffic or allow for monitoring.

Complexity —Setting up and maintaining a decentralized VPN can be more complicated than using a traditional VPN.

Limited accountability —Without a central authority, ensuring consistent security and service quality is harder.

The role of AI in VPN security

AI is already being used in cybersecurity to identify and respond to threats in real-time, and VPN providers are starting to adopt similar technology.

AI can analyze network traffic patterns to detect suspicious behavior, such as attempts to intercept data or unusual spikes in activity that could signal a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. By identifying these patterns early, AI-driven VPNs can adjust encryption standards or switch servers to prevent potential breaches.

AI also improves connection speed and stability. Machine learning algorithms can evaluate server load and network conditions to automatically connect users to the fastest and most reliable server. This helps maintain high-speed connections even when network conditions change.

Some VPN providers are experimenting with AI-powered adaptive encryption, where the encryption level automatically adjusts based on the transmitted data’s sensitivity. This could reduce the network’s processing load while maintaining high security where it matters most.

VPNs and the internet of things (IoT)

The rise of IoT devices—everything from smart thermostats to connected refrigerators—has created new privacy and security challenges. Most IoT devices have weak or no built-in security, making them easy targets for hackers. Once compromised, these devices can serve as entry points for larger attacks on home or corporate networks.

VPNs are starting to adapt to this new reality. Some VPN providers now offer services that can cover an entire home network, securing not just phones and computers, but also IoT devices. A router-based VPN, for example, can encrypt data from all connected devices, creating a secure barrier between smart home systems and the internet.

Many devices in the modern home, like smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IoT devices, can’t run VPN apps directly, making it difficult to protect them with a VPN. That’s where Aircove comes in. Aircove is ExpressVPN’s Wi-Fi router with built-in VPN protection—designed to secure every device on your network, even those that can’t install a VPN app. It’s pre-configured with ExpressVPN, so setup is simple and protection starts as soon as you’re connected. Key features include: Whole-home VPN protection —Every device on your network, including those without native VPN support, is automatically protected.

Wi-Fi 6 technology —Delivers faster speeds, greater range, and the capacity to handle more devices at once.

Device grouping and location settings —Lets you assign different VPN locations to specific device groups for more flexible protection.

Easy setup and control —Aircove can be set up in minutes, and the user-friendly dashboard makes managing connections straightforward.

Why VPNs matter today–Staying private and secure in 2025

The internet has never been more deeply woven into daily life—and that’s exactly why protecting your online activity is more important than ever. In 2025, threats to privacy have grown beyond just data breaches and hackers. From aggressive tracking by advertisers to evolving government surveillance laws, people are facing new challenges in keeping their personal information safe. The history of VPNs shows that they have continually adapted to meet these challenges, remaining one of the most effective tools for protecting online privacy.

Growing concerns about data collection

Constant tracking —Social media, streaming platforms, and smart devices track user behavior to create detailed profiles.

Data monetization —Collected data is often sold to third parties or used for targeted advertising.

Security risks —If poorly secured, this data can be exposed in breaches, revealing sensitive information like location history and browsing habits.

How VPNs help —VPNs encrypt your internet traffic and mask your IP address, preventing companies and advertisers from tracking your activity or building detailed profiles about you.

Rising government surveillance

Increased monitoring —Many governments now require ISPs to log browsing activity and provide data to authorities on request.

Expanded surveillance laws —Governments have been pushing for greater surveillance powers even in regions with privacy laws.

Freedom concerns —Citizens in some countries face restrictions on what they can access online.

How VPNs help —VPNs encrypt data and hide IP addresses, making it harder for ISPs and governments to monitor your online activity or link it back to you.

Public Wi-Fi risks are greater than ever

Unsecured networks —Public Wi-Fi in cafes, airports, and hotels is often unencrypted, making it easy for hackers to intercept data.

Data theft —Cybercriminals can steal passwords, credit card numbers, and personal messages from compromised networks.

Session hijacking —Hackers can intercept cookies and gain unauthorized access to accounts.

How VPNs help —VPNs create a secure tunnel, encrypting your data so that even if intercepted, it remains unreadable.

Increased targeting of individuals

More personal attacks —Cyberattacks have shifted from businesses to individuals through phishing, identity theft, and social engineering.

Location exposure —Hackers can target users based on their IP address and location.

Ransomware risks —Attackers lock data and demand payment for its release.

How VPNs help —VPNs hide your IP address and encrypt traffic, making it harder for attackers to gather information and target you directly. Some VPNs also block malicious sites and phishing attempts.

Content restrictions and internet freedom

Censorship —Some governments block access to news sites, social media, and messaging platforms.

Political control —Online content is often restricted during elections, protests, or political unrest.

Local network restrictions —Schools, workplaces, and ISPs may block certain websites and services.

How VPNs help —VPNs reroute traffic through secure servers in different countries, helping users bypass censorship and access restricted content.

Protecting multiple devices

More devices, more risks —The average person now connects to the internet across multiple devices—laptops, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and even gaming consoles. This creates more entry points for hackers and data trackers.

Increased attack surface —If one device is compromised, it could open the door to other devices on the same network.

Device compatibility —Different devices have different security needs, making it difficult to manage protection across platforms.

How VPNs help —VPNs can protect multiple devices under one account, with some providers offering router-based VPNs that automatically secure all connected devices.

ExpressVPN allows users to protect up to eight devices simultaneously with one subscription. This means you can secure your phone, laptop, tablet, smart TV, and more without needing to log in and out or purchase additional licenses. For households or people with multiple devices, this makes it easy to keep everything protected under one account.

The bottom line is this: in 2025, privacy risks have grown too complex to ignore. VPNs have become a simple yet powerful tool for securing personal data, avoiding surveillance, and maintaining online freedom. Whether you’re worried about government monitoring, corporate tracking, or hacking threats, using a VPN is one of the most effective ways to take control of your digital privacy.