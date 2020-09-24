New partnership brings ExpressVPN protection to LastPass users

We’re excited to announce that ExpressVPN has partnered with the password management provider LastPass to help its users stay private and secure online. Starting today, all new and existing LastPass Premium and Families subscribers will be offered a 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN.

By adopting a password manager, LastPass users are already taking a step to increase their digital security. With this new offer, they can also experience the security-enhancing benefits of a VPN at no extra cost. LastPass Premium or Families subscribers can access their ExpressVPN free trial through the Security Dashboard in their LastPass account.

“Our users have made it clear to us that they value the privacy and security that a VPN offers, so we’re excited to partner with ExpressVPN to provide them with this added internet protection,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management, LastPass, at LogMeIn. “We chose ExpressVPN because of their security, reliability, speed, and ease-of-use, and they share our passion and commitment to help consumers protect their online lives.”

An ideal match

This partnership brings together two well-established consumer security brands, offering users essential tools to protect their data and privacy.

LastPass is one of the most prominent names among password managers, which keeps users secure by helping them to create a unique password for every account and supplying a vault to store all those passwords, without having to remember any of them. All passwords are stored securely with LastPass, and the user only has to know a single master password to access them. This makes it easier to use long, randomly generated passwords, which is one of the best ways to protect against hacking.

ExpressVPN complements LastPass by offering best-in-class encryption on users’ online traffic, protecting their data from hackers and snooping by other third parties. It also helps them stay anonymous by hiding their IP address, so they can browse with privacy.

As awareness of the importance of digital security has grown, so too has the demand for consumer VPNs. A recent study by GlobalWebIndex revealed that 30% of internet users use a VPN at least once a month.

So it makes sense for major technology brands to work with ExpressVPN to bring their customers greater value and great security. Currently all new HP and Dynabook (formerly Toshiba) computers come preinstalled with the ExpressVPN app, which users can enjoy with a 30-day free trial. We expect to continue expanding our service’s reach through more partnerships.

For more information about our partnership with LastPass, see LastPass’s blog post.

Win a LastPass Premium subscription!

To mark our partnership with LastPass, we are giving away ten subscriptions to LastPass Premium, which offers one year of password management and dark web monitoring.

Enter our giveaway here.

ExpressVPN is dedicated to your online security and privacy. Posts from this account will focus on company news or significant privacy and security stories.