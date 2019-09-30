ExpressVPN and HP provide VPN protection to PC users

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on September 30, 2019.
Since we first posted this announcement, our partnership with HP has expanded so that ExpressVPN comes preloaded on all of HP’s consumer platforms, including Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, and Omen. We are thrilled to continue offering ExpressVPN protection to many more PC users worldwide.
We’re thrilled to announce that ExpressVPN is working with HP to help its users stay private and secure online. VPNs are indispensable tools for digital safety, and many HP customers will now be secured from Day 1 with ExpressVPN protection preinstalled on select new HP consumer PCs.
Starting today, ExpressVPN will be included on the new HP Spectre x360 13. HP customers will receive an exclusive free 30-day VPN trial, which enables access to all ExpressVPN apps.
“Our customers connect to a variety of unsecured public Wi-Fi networks on a daily basis, often without realizing the security and privacy risks,” said Mike Nash, chief technologist and vice president of Customer Experience, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are excited to be adding ExpressVPN to the set of security offerings for our consumer customers.”
VPN: The new default tool for digital protection
The demand for consumer VPNs is growing at an extraordinary rate: A recent study by GlobalWebIndex revealed that 30% of internet users have used VPNs in the past month alone. The global VPN market is also expected to grow by around 50%, from an estimated $23.6 billion in 2019 to nearly $36 billion in 2022.
Our work with HP reflects the fact that VPNs are now seen as the new indispensable tool for protecting consumer privacy and security. And HP is not the only major technology brand that recognizes the need for VPNs—we’re excited to say that in the coming months we’ll have even more partnership announcements to share.
We’re glad to see that consumers and device makers alike are increasingly recognizing the essential privacy and security protections that VPNs provide. For example, without a VPN, you could be exposing your private data to hackers when you connect to unsecured or untrusted networks, such as public Wi-Fi hotspots at airports, hotels, and coffee shops. Governments, network administrators, and ISPs could also be snooping on your online activity, and a VPN helps to protect you against all these risks and more.
For more information about the new HP Spectre x360 13, see HP’s press release.
Comments
I’ve used express VPN for about four years now and am very satisfied with there services. I have tried other vpns but they just don’t cut it. Thank you express VPN
HP???!!! You tell me this a month after you auto renew me!! I am looking for another VPN now and will be letting my subscription go to waste. I will NEVER again let HP on a device I own. I don’t care to have a bunch of bundled b*!!$#!# infect my hardware.
ExpressVPN does not come with HP software. It is HP laptops that come with ExpressVPN.
Great, but has British terrestrial TV found a way to block VPNs? They appear to have.
You can’t seem to watch British TV anymore. That’s why I subscribed in the first place.
Have same problem.
I love express VPN it’s so awesome fast speeds, No logs, it’s perfect for me when I had my free trial. Good job Express VPN!
Now That I Have My Phone Covered, what steps does it take to have my Smart TV (Samsung) Protected As well?
This just tells me that now HP knows my true IP. Who else does ExpressVPN share my information with? If HP knows my location then Microsoft and Google knows. If Microsoft and Google knows then EVERYBODY knows. So what’s the point of having a VPN?
What if one is a Lenovo user?
Express VPM me ploque Amazone Prime. Y a t’il un moyen d’éviter ça ?
Trying to watch bbc match of the day in thailand via London UK or East London but being barred from watching as they seem to know i am not in uk. 6 month ago no problem now they seem to have found out my true address. Any solutions?
Whilst I agree that it is a good idea to extend your application’s usage I do hope that it does not come at the cost of speed and reliability which is why I chose you in the first place..
Rest assured, it absolutely does not.
Yours is the best VPN I have ever had. I’ve tried others and they are no match. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been dropped and try to get the VPN to work with other ones. And it’s frustrating. But when I go to your VPN you make it possible to reconnect. Your VPN also made it possible for me to go wherever I wanna go I need to go and still it works.
I have used a few different VPNs including a few free ones and they at some point became unstable but Express VPN is by far the winner. Keep up the good work.
I did research and chose express VPN It’s the only one.. I watch BBC who are very difficult to view. Never had a problem from USA. I could not view BBC iplayer. I contacted express VPN and they apologized for the problem. They are working on it Choose express they can be contacted
This is the Best VPN on the Market.
I have tried others there is comparison. This by far IS THE BEST.
I have received prompt attention when I report a fault. They can’t always fix it but they are not afraid to answer questions, I value that level of response even if they are unable to fix it.
Have installed vpn on my macbook air but i am having problems installing it on my Samsung smart tv.
Would appreciate any help.
Hi Colin, please contact our Support Team. They will help you get set up.
ExpressVPN é foda,pena que tem pagar !
Looks promising… Been using ExpressVPN for a few months now, I´m loving it!!
I am in Saudi Arabia and I want to install express vpn on my new MacBook Pro. However, it appears your website is blocked as I am unable to connect to it even though many other web sites work fine.
Hi Rhys, can you access Twitter? If so, please get send us a message on our Twitter page.
I seem to have just lost express VPN completely.. I know my subscription is near the end but how do I find out how much I have left of my subscription and how do I renew it?
Hi Geoff. Please contact our Support Team and they can tell you this information.
I think that is fantastic news in regards to HP, I also take it by the looks of it you might have Apple on board also? I think more the better!
Hi Samuel, please contact the Support Team and they will help you.
