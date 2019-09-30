ExpressVPN and HP provide VPN protection to PC users

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on September 30, 2019.

Since we first posted this announcement, our partnership with HP has expanded so that ExpressVPN comes preloaded on all of HP’s consumer platforms, including Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, and Omen. We are thrilled to continue offering ExpressVPN protection to many more PC users worldwide.

We’re thrilled to announce that ExpressVPN is working with HP to help its users stay private and secure online. VPNs are indispensable tools for digital safety, and many HP customers will now be secured from Day 1 with ExpressVPN protection preinstalled on select new HP consumer PCs.

Starting today, ExpressVPN will be included on the new HP Spectre x360 13. HP customers will receive an exclusive free 30-day VPN trial, which enables access to all ExpressVPN apps.

“Our customers connect to a variety of unsecured public Wi-Fi networks on a daily basis, often without realizing the security and privacy risks,” said Mike Nash, chief technologist and vice president of Customer Experience, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We are excited to be adding ExpressVPN to the set of security offerings for our consumer customers.”

VPN: The new default tool for digital protection

The demand for consumer VPNs is growing at an extraordinary rate: A recent study by GlobalWebIndex revealed that 30% of internet users have used VPNs in the past month alone. The global VPN market is also expected to grow by around 50%, from an estimated $23.6 billion in 2019 to nearly $36 billion in 2022.

Our work with HP reflects the fact that VPNs are now seen as the new indispensable tool for protecting consumer privacy and security. And HP is not the only major technology brand that recognizes the need for VPNs—we’re excited to say that in the coming months we’ll have even more partnership announcements to share.

We’re glad to see that consumers and device makers alike are increasingly recognizing the essential privacy and security protections that VPNs provide. For example, without a VPN, you could be exposing your private data to hackers when you connect to unsecured or untrusted networks, such as public Wi-Fi hotspots at airports, hotels, and coffee shops. Governments, network administrators, and ISPs could also be snooping on your online activity, and a VPN helps to protect you against all these risks and more.

For more information about the new HP Spectre x360 13, see HP’s press release.

ExpressVPN is dedicated to your online security and privacy. Posts from this account will focus on company news or significant privacy and security stories.