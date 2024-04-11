Telegram is known for being one of the most secure instant messaging apps around. But what happens if your Telegram account gets hacked?

The reality is that Telegram isn’t immune to hacking. But don’t fret; we will show you what you can do if your account gets hacked and how to prevent it from being compromised.

Can a Telegram account get hacked?

Yes, a Telegram account can be hacked. Hackers can try to access your account by providing the right credentials.

Telegram accounts are linked to phone numbers, so it’s not that easy for someone to pretend to be you, if they do not have physical access to your phone. Each Telegram account can be used on multiple devices at the same time, but a code sent to your phone needs to be used to verify that it’s really you.

This is why hackers might use social engineering to trick you into giving them the necessary code to verify your number on their device.

They might also try to send you malicious links that download malware onto your device as a way of getting the right credentials to log in to your Telegram account.

How do I know if my Telegram account has been hacked?

1. Unusual activity

The first red flags of a hacked Telegram account often manifest as anomalies in your account activity. This could include being added to channels and groups you didn’t join, messages you don’t remember sending, unfamiliar conversations, or changes to your account settings that you still need to make. Such discrepancies are tell-tale signs that someone else might be controlling your account.

2. You find random linked devices on your account

Telegram lets you see a list of devices currently logged in to your account under Settings > Devices. If you see devices you don’t recognize, especially in locations or on operating systems you don’t use, it could suggest someone else is using your account. Telegram also has a feature that notifies users of new logins from unfamiliar devices or locations.

3. Unauthorized payments or subscriptions

Telegram has a payment feature. If you notice unauthorized purchases or subscriptions made through your account, this could indicate that someone else has access to your account.

4. Sessions unexpectedly closed

If you were using Telegram on your devices but are unexpectedly logged out, it’s possible that someone is using your account and terminated your legitimate sessions.

What do I do if my Telegram account has been hacked?

It’s relatively easy to regain control of your Telegram account, as long as you still have access to the phone number tied to your account.

1. Log in to Telegram on your phone

Your account is tied to your phone number. So first thing is to ensure you are logged in to Telegram on your phone. There isn’t much that an attacker could do to prevent you from logging in using your own phone number. Perform the next steps within your account via your phone.

2. Terminate suspicious sessions

Go to Settings > Devices > Active Sessions and review the list of devices that are currently logged into your account. Terminate any sessions that you do not recognize or that seem suspicious. This will log out those devices immediately.

3. Set or change your 2FA password

While you don’t need a password to use Telegram, you can set up a password as a form of two-factor authentication. Go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Two-Step Verification to set it up. This will add an additional security measure to your account. If you’d already set up 2FA and yet someone was still able to access your account, change your password as a precaution.

4. Contact Telegram support

If you cannot regain access to your account or notice unauthorized transactions or changes you cannot reverse, contact Telegram support. You can reach them via the Contact Support option in the app or through their official website. Provide a detailed description of your issue, any steps you’ve taken, and any evidence of the hack. They might be able to assist you in getting your account back.

[Optional] Check your phone for malware

If your account has been accessed but there’s been no suggestion of how someone could have had access to your phone for verification purposes, the problem could be malware installed on your device. Spyware or keyloggers, for instance, would allow a hacker to see what you’re typing or looking at, making it possible for them to know your passwords and verification codes. Scrutinize the apps on your phone and perhaps run a scan using antivirus tools. Spyware persisting on your phone would keep a hacker coming back even after you’ve solved the problem and regained control of your Telegram.

The other most likely way you were hacked was via phishing, meaning someone asked you to provide the necessary information. This one’s easy: Never provide information about your passwords or verification codes to anyone, ever. Only use them to log in to your accounts.

How safe and secure is Telegram?

Privacy policy. Telegram’s privacy policies highlight their commitment to user privacy, stating they do not share data with third parties. They have also been known to resist attempts by governments to access user data. However, their policies also indicate that they may cooperate with authorities in cases of terrorism or national security threats, which is a standard practice for many companies.

Encryption. Telegram is secure, but the encryption type depends on the feature you’re using. Every chat and call on Telegram is encrypted. Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for one-to-one calls, plus messages if you select the Secret Chats option. Secret Chat messages also can’t be forwarded, and there’s a self-destruct timer you can switch on, with intervals ranging from one second to one week.

However, end-to-end encryption is not used on all other types of chats, group calls, live streams, groups, and channels. Instead, they use secure client-server encryption. Telegram states that everything stored on their servers is encrypted, and the keys protecting that data are split apart and never kept with the data they protect.

Encryption is critical to ensuring private data remains private. While end-to-end encryption is the gold standard, client-server encryption also helps protect your messages by ensuring they cannot be deciphered when intercepted by your internet service provider, owners of Wi-Fi routers you connect to, or other third parties.

How do I set up passcode and multifactor authentication for Telegram?

Telegram offers two types of optional passwords.

Passcode Lock

Passcode Lock forces you to enter a four-digit PIN to open Telegram on your device. This is meant for security in case you share your device with someone else. To set this up, go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Passcode Lock, then enable the feature and enter your preferred passcode. You can also choose to use Face ID instead of a passcode.

Additional Password

Additional Password, on the other hand, is designed to be used as a 2FA method, required for setting up your account on a different device. Go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Two-Step Verification > Set Additional Password. You’ll be prompted to enter your preferred password, a hint to help you remember it, and an email address for password recovery.

Can I get hacked through a Telegram bot?

Telegram bots are small applications within Telegram that can enhance a user’s experience, helping them complete various tasks. They also allow brands and companies to provide customer service, receive payments, host games, and more.

Sadly, there are malicious bots out there. For instance, there have been ones that pose as customer service and attempt to trick users into revealing their login information.

Ultimately the strongest advice regarding Telegram bots is to never reveal your account information to them, including your phone number, verification code, and 2FA additional password.

How do I delete my Telegram account?

Deleting your Telegram account is a permanent action that cannot be undone. If you decide to proceed, you will lose all your messages, groups, and contacts associated with the account. There are two main methods to delete your Telegram account: automatic deletion due to inactivity and manual deletion through the Telegram deactivation page.

1. Automatic deletion due to inactivity

Telegram has a feature that allows your account to be automatically deleted after a period of inactivity (one month, three months, six months, or one year, based on user settings). To adjust this setting, go to Settings > Privacy and Security. Then scroll to Delete my account if away for and select the period of inactivity after which you want your account deleted.

2. Manual deletion through the Telegram deactivation page

For immediate deletion, follow these steps:

Visit the Telegram deactivation page: Open a web browser and go to the Telegram Account Deactivation page . Enter your phone number: You need to enter the phone number associated with your Telegram account in the international format. Login: Telegram will send a confirmation code to your Telegram app. Enter this code on the webpage to proceed. Request account deletion: After logging in, follow the instructions on the website to request account deletion. You may be asked to provide a reason for leaving Telegram, but it’s optional. Confirm deletion: Confirm your decision to delete your account. Remember, this action is irreversible, and all your data, including messages and contacts, will be permanently removed.