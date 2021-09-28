How to keep your mobile hotspot secure

Of all the different ways to get Wi-Fi on the go, using a mobile hotspot is arguably the most convenient, although there are risks of interception when you leave your connection unprotected.

What is a mobile hotspot?

The term refers to a compact device that acts as a mobile internet network. There are two main types:

A portable router , which is a palm-sized device that you carry with you and connect to as you would any other Wi-Fi network. You pay for the data upfront and can top up by credit card as you go.

If your phone (or the phone of someone you’re traveling with) is using data for internet access, it can double as a mobile hotspot to connect other devices. It just takes a simple setup.

[Get more digital tips sent to your inbox by signing up for the ExpressVPN blog newsletter.]

Just as public Wi-Fi comes with security risks, using a mobile hotspot isn’t all that safe either. Read on to find out how to set it up on your phone and all the things you can do to improve your mobile hotspot security.

How to turn your smartphone into a personal hotspot

As long as you’re using an iPhone or an Android smartphone, you should be able to set up your phone into a mobile hotspot with just a few taps:

iOS

Known as Personal Hotspot on iOS, simply go to Settings > Personal Hotspot > tap Allow Others to Join after setting a password.

Android

Head into Settings > Wireless & Networks > Tethering & Portable Hotspot > Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot > toggle on Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot after setting a password.

Once you’re done, you can connect any Wi-Fi-enabled device to the phone’s hotspot in the same way you’d connect to any new Wi-Fi network.

Hotspot protectors: How to boost your hotspot security

Keeping your hotspot secure is a must, as attackers may be able to see what you’re doing online or obtain your personal information using a packet sniffer. Others may also be able to tether to your hotspot without your knowledge, which can result in hefty bills for excessive data usage. Whether you’re using a portable router or tethering to your smartphone, there are several ways to bolster your mobile hotspot’s security.

Set a strong password—and change it frequently

The first line of defense is in setting a strong password—one that’s lengthy and unique, ideally with an amalgamation of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. If you share your password with others who want to tether to your network, it’s also a good idea to change up your password often to limit who has access. The quickest and easiest way to do so is by using a password generator.

Change your SSID (hotspot network name)

Change the name of your mobile hotspot (SSID) if you’re able to. Not only does this help you easily identify your hotspot network when connecting a device, but it can also protect your login in the event that an attacker cracks a large database of pre-generated usernames and passwords for portable routers. This applies to hotspots on Android phones, too.

Use the strongest possible encryption type

Your mobile hotspot should by default have some form of encryption set up. However, encryption strengths vary depending on the encryption standard—outdated ones such as WEP are far less secure than WPA2, which is currently the most secure and most widely supported encryption type available. As such, always ensure your encryption type is set to WPA2.

Use a VPN

Just like using any other Wi-Fi network, you can protect yourself by using a VPN on your device. By sending your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, a VPN keeps your online traffic private and secure. If you’re connected to a phone that’s been turned into a hotspot, use a VPN on both the phone and the device you’re connecting to it. (Easily done, with ExpressVPN’s five simultaneous connections under one subscription.)

Besides its security and privacy benefits, there are also numerous other advantages to getting a VPN.

How do you use mobile hotspots? Let us know in the comments!