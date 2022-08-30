How to find your printer’s IP address

Printers love to misbehave. Paper jams aside, connection problems are a frequent issue affecting printers. The fix often requires you to look for your printer’s IP address, a 12-digit number used to identify the machine and connect it to a device or the internet.

In fact, not only can you use the IP address when fixing connection issues, you also need to know your printer’s IP address when connecting new devices to your printer.

There are many ways to find your printer’s IP depending on the device you use, if you know where to look. So, instead of fumbling through menus and manuals, we’ve created this step-by-step guide to help you locate your printer’s IP address.

Universal ways to find a printer’s IP address

The following two methods can be used no matter what devices are connected to your printer.

Check your printer’s display and menu

Press your printer’s Home button to bring up the menu. Select either Preferences, Options, or Wireless Setting depending on the make and model of your printer. Check the top of the display. Sometimes your printer’s IP address will be shown there. If not, proceed to the next step. Continue navigating through the submenus, including View Wireless Details. If you can’t find it here, try looking through the printer’s networking or network setup submenus.

Print a network configuration page

You can command your printer to print out its own IP address. This is called a network configuration page. It’s pretty simple, all you need to do is:

Open your printer’s Control Panel. Go to Settings > Wireless Settings. Here you’ll see a prompt to print the network configuration page.

These instructions might not be the same for all printers. There are thousands of different printers, so be sure to check your printer’s manual for specific instructions on how to print the page.

How to find a printer’s IP address on Windows 10

If getting up and manually scrolling through your printer’s menus isn’t your thing, you can check for its IP address from the comfort of your chair via a Windows 10 device connected to the printer.

Open Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Right-click on your printer and select Properties.

Depending on whether the printer uses a WSD (Web Services for Devices) or a TCP/IP port to connect, either three or five tabs will appear in the Properties window.

If only three tabs appear, you can find the printer IP address under the Web Services tab.

tab. If five tabs appear, look under the Ports tab for the IP address.

How to find a printer’s IP address on Windows using command prompt

If you’re a seasoned Windows user and like using Windows Command Prompt, you can find your printer’s IP using these simple steps.

Press the Windows key and type ‘cmd’ to open Windows Command Prompt. Type netstat -r and press Enter. A list of devices connected to your computer will appear, including your printer’s IP as long as it’s connected to your computer.

How to find a printer’s IP address on Windows 11

Things are a little different on Windows 11 when it comes to finding your printer’s IP address.

Click on Search in the taskbar and type in Printers & scanners Press Enter Click on the printer you want to check the IP address of and select Printer’s properties Look through the tabs to find the printer’s IP address. The General, Web service, and Port tabs are the mostly likely place you’ll find the IP address.

How to find a printer’s IP address on Mac

If you’re a Mac user, here’s how to find a printer’s IP address.

Open System Preferences from either your macOS device’s dock or by clicking on the Apple logo in the top left hand corner. Open Printers and Scanners. Click on the printer you want to check from the column on the left Click on Options and Supplies. Your printer’s IP address should be listed under Location.

How to find a printer’s IP address on Mac using the CUPS webpage

CUPS is a network printing service used by Mac devices. You can use it to set up printers on your network. This is a more advanced interface, so we advise you to try the above method first if you’re on a device running macOS.

Open your Applications folder. Open Utilities > Terminal. Type cupsctl WebInterface=yes and press Enter. You can now use the CUPS interface. Open Safari and type localhost:631/printers into the address bar. Your printer’s IP address should be shown under Location.

How to find a printer’s IP address via a router

This is a more advanced way of checking your printer’s IP. To find a printer’s IP on your router: