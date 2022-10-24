You might love the horror classics: Freddy, Chucky, Jason. But what about new favorites? Halloween is just around the corner and we’ve assembled a list of six new(ish) nail-biting horror movies—and they’re all available on free services!

Free, new horror movies to stream

The Invisible Man (2020)

Watch it here on Freevee

Watch the original 1933 film here on Internet Archive.

The 2020 remake of The Invisible Man stars Elizabeth Moss as Cecilia, a woman being stalked by her abusive ex-boyfriend Griffin, an optical engineer and businessman. Following Griffin’s death, Cecilia begins to experience increasingly strange occurrences in her everyday life.

Watch it if you liked: Don’t Breathe, A Quiet Place, and Hush.

The Hunt (2020)

Watch it here on Freevee

Twelve strangers wake up on a field with no memories of how they came to be there and are forced into a deadly game of survival. The Hunt was developed as a satire of partisan politics in the U.S. and stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

Watch it if you liked: Ready or Not, Revenge, and The Purge.

Rampant (2018)

Watch it here on Tubi

Set in the Joseon period of dynastic Korea, Rampant follows the struggle between an exiled prince and a war minister amid the backdrop of a zombie outbreak. Think of it as The Crown but in medieval Korea…and with zombies.

Watch it if you liked: Kingdom, Train to Busan, and Monstrum.

The Night Eats the World (2018)

Watch it here on Tubi

Following a party at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, Sam (Anders Danielsen Lie) wakes up to find that Paris has been overrun with zombies. As one of the lone survivors, he must find a way to stay alive and establish contact with any other survivors.

Watch it if you liked: #Alive, 28 Days Later, and Dawn of the Dead.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Watch it here on Tubi

A production team behind a documentary paranormal series venture to an abandoned asylum in the hopes of capturing evidence of paranormal activity. This goes about as well as you think it would. Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is a fun foray into the found footage subgenre of horror.

Watch it if you liked: Paranormal Activity, The Blair Witch Project, and Grave Encounters.

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Watch it here on Tubi

No stranger to shocking subject matter, director Lars von Trier’s most recent film The House That Jack Built is extreme, violent, and hard to digest. The film follows Jack (Matt Dillon), a serial killer, as he recounts his depraved exploits of murder over a 12-year period.

Watch it if you liked: Antichrist, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, and American Psycho.

***

