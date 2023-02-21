Formula One race calendar 2023: 23-race schedule confirmed

4 mins
Juan

Formula One Schedule for 2023: All GP Dates and Circuits

Lights out and away we go! Well, almost. The 2023 Formula 1 season is right around the hairpin, and we’ve got the full Formula 1 calendar for 2023 right here.

The season kicks off on March 3-5 at the Bahrain International Circuit for a thrilling night-time event in the desert. This is the first race of a packed 23-round schedule, the longest in F1 history, with the season culminating in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 24-26.

Find out how to watch every F1 race live stream during the 2023 season. 

2023 F1 Schedule

RoundDateFormula 1 Grand PrixCircuitStart TimeSprint Race
Round 1March 3-5Bahrain Grand PrixBahrain International Circuit10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 2March 17-19Saudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddah Corniche Circuit1:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 3March 31-April 2Australian Grand PrixMelbourne Grand Prix Circuit1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT)No
Round 4April 28-30Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku City Circuit7:00 a.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (GMT)Yes
Round 5May 5-7Miami Grand PrixMiami International Autodrome3:30 p.m. (ET) / 8:30 a.m.No
Round 6May 19-21Gran Premio Dell’Emilia RomagnaAutodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 7May 26-28Grand Prix de MonacoCircuit de Monaco9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 8June 2-4Gran Premio de EspañaCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 9June 16-18Canadian Grand PrixCircuit Gilles-Villeneuve2:00 p.m. (ET) / 7:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 10June 30-July 2Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)Yes
Round 11July 7-9British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.p. (GMT)No
Round 12July 21-23Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroring9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 13July 28-30Belgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)Yes
Round 14August 25-27Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 15September 1-3Italian Grand PrixAutodromo Nazionale Monza9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 16September 15-17Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit8:00 a.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 17September 22-24Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT)No
Round 18October 6-8Qatar Grand PrixLusail International Circuit10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.m. (GMT)Yes
Round 19October 20-22United States Grand PrixCircuit of The Americas3:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (GMT)Yes
Round 20October 27-29Mexican Grand PrixAutódromo Hermanos Rodríguez4:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (GMT)No
Round 21November 3-5São Paulo Grand PrixAutódromo José Carlos Pace12:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (GMT)Yes
Round 22November 16-18Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT)No
Round 23November 24-26Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit8:00 a.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (GMT)No

The Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced on the F1 2023 calendar

For the third year running, F1 will not be racing in China. While the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix was tentatively scheduled for April 16, ongoing uncertainty over its Covid-related restrictions resulted in organizers canceling the event. 

There were plans to replace the Chinese Grand Prix with a different track, but unfortunately, no replacement was found. Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, will have to wait another year for a race in his native Shanghai, China, which has a contract to host an F1 race until 2025.

Six Sprint races for 2023

Sprint races are returning in a big way in 2023. F1 will host six sprint races this season, double the number from 2022.

The confirmed 2023 F1 Sprint events are:

  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 (Baku City Circuit) 28–30 April
  • Austrian Grand Prix 2023 (Red Bull Ring) 30 June–2 July
  • Belgian Grand Prix 2023 (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps) 28–30 July
  • Qatar Grand Prix 2023 (Lusail International Circuit) 06–08 October
  • United States Grand Prix 2023 (Circuit of The Americas) 20–22 October
  • São Paulo Grand Prix 2023 (Autódromo José Carlos Pace) 3–5 November

What new races will be held in 2023?

The only outright new race for 2023 is the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Taking place under the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, this high-speed street circuit will see drivers weaving past Vegas icons like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be different from other F1 events, with the race taking place on a Saturday rather than Sunday—in fact, it is the first time in 38 years for a Grand Prix race to be held on a Saturday. This is to ensure broadcasts during prime television hours in the U.S. and favorable hours in Europe, too.

Meanwhile, Qatar returns to the calendar after a cameo during the 2021 season with the fast and flowing Lusail International Circuit.

Which F1 races from 2022 will be missing in 2023?

The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, has been dropped from this year’s calendar. The circuit’s contract expired at the end of the 2022 season, and after holding negotiations around its future, F1 decided not to renew the deal.

This might come as a relief to some F1 fans, who viewed Circuit Paul Ricard as lacking in personality and thrills. However, that does mean the grid’s two French drivers—Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon—will be without a home Grand Prix for the first time since 2020.

FAQ: 2023 F1 races

Are 2023 F1 tickets available?
Is F1 declining in popularity?
Will F1 2023 have new cars?
Where is Formula 1 most popular?
Why does F1 not race in Germany anymore?
Where will Mick Schumacher drive in 2023?
Will Daniel Ricciardo be in F1 2023?
stream on smart tvs and phones
Best VPN for smart TVs and streaming devices
Get ExpressVPN
What is a VPN?
Juan
Welcome to my own little pocket of reality. Watch out for YouTube marathons about space and existentialism, Herbie Hancock humming sessions, and Timmy Trumpet duet sessions.