Lights out and away we go! Well, almost. The 2023 Formula 1 season is right around the hairpin, and we’ve got the full Formula 1 calendar for 2023 right here.
The season kicks off on March 3-5 at the Bahrain International Circuit for a thrilling night-time event in the desert. This is the first race of a packed 23-round schedule, the longest in F1 history, with the season culminating in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 24-26.
2023 F1 Schedule
|Round
|Date
|Formula 1 Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Start Time
|Sprint Race
|Round 1
|March 3-5
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 2
|March 17-19
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|1:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 3
|March 31-April 2
|Australian Grand Prix
|Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
|1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 4
|April 28-30
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Circuit
|7:00 a.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (GMT)
|Yes
|Round 5
|May 5-7
|Miami Grand Prix
|Miami International Autodrome
|3:30 p.m. (ET) / 8:30 a.m.
|No
|Round 6
|May 19-21
|Gran Premio Dell’Emilia Romagna
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 7
|May 26-28
|Grand Prix de Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 8
|June 2-4
|Gran Premio de España
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 9
|June 16-18
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
|2:00 p.m. (ET) / 7:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 10
|June 30-July 2
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|Yes
|Round 11
|July 7-9
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit
|10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.p. (GMT)
|No
|Round 12
|July 21-23
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 13
|July 28-30
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|Yes
|Round 14
|August 25-27
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Circuit Zandvoort
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 15
|September 1-3
|Italian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 16
|September 15-17
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|8:00 a.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 17
|September 22-24
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka International Racing Course
|1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 18
|October 6-8
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Lusail International Circuit
|10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.m. (GMT)
|Yes
|Round 19
|October 20-22
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of The Americas
|3:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (GMT)
|Yes
|Round 20
|October 27-29
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
|4:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 21
|November 3-5
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|Autódromo José Carlos Pace
|12:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (GMT)
|Yes
|Round 22
|November 16-18
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Las Vegas
|1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT)
|No
|Round 23
|November 24-26
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit
|8:00 a.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (GMT)
|No
The Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced on the F1 2023 calendar
For the third year running, F1 will not be racing in China. While the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix was tentatively scheduled for April 16, ongoing uncertainty over its Covid-related restrictions resulted in organizers canceling the event.
There were plans to replace the Chinese Grand Prix with a different track, but unfortunately, no replacement was found. Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, will have to wait another year for a race in his native Shanghai, China, which has a contract to host an F1 race until 2025.
Six Sprint races for 2023
Sprint races are returning in a big way in 2023. F1 will host six sprint races this season, double the number from 2022.
The confirmed 2023 F1 Sprint events are:
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 (Baku City Circuit) 28–30 April
- Austrian Grand Prix 2023 (Red Bull Ring) 30 June–2 July
- Belgian Grand Prix 2023 (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps) 28–30 July
- Qatar Grand Prix 2023 (Lusail International Circuit) 06–08 October
- United States Grand Prix 2023 (Circuit of The Americas) 20–22 October
- São Paulo Grand Prix 2023 (Autódromo José Carlos Pace) 3–5 November
What new races will be held in 2023?
The only outright new race for 2023 is the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Taking place under the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, this high-speed street circuit will see drivers weaving past Vegas icons like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be different from other F1 events, with the race taking place on a Saturday rather than Sunday—in fact, it is the first time in 38 years for a Grand Prix race to be held on a Saturday. This is to ensure broadcasts during prime television hours in the U.S. and favorable hours in Europe, too.
Meanwhile, Qatar returns to the calendar after a cameo during the 2021 season with the fast and flowing Lusail International Circuit.
Which F1 races from 2022 will be missing in 2023?
The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, has been dropped from this year’s calendar. The circuit’s contract expired at the end of the 2022 season, and after holding negotiations around its future, F1 decided not to renew the deal.
This might come as a relief to some F1 fans, who viewed Circuit Paul Ricard as lacking in personality and thrills. However, that does mean the grid’s two French drivers—Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon—will be without a home Grand Prix for the first time since 2020.
FAQ: 2023 F1 races
Are 2023 F1 tickets available?
Yes. You can now buy tickets for more than half of the races on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar. However, you’ll want to be quick. Some races, such as the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, are sold out, while others only have a few spots left. Tickets for late-season races will be available as the season progresses.
Is F1 declining in popularity?
In the 2022 season, almost every race saw a 10% increase in viewing figures compared with 2021 numbers, so it appears F1’s popularity is in fact increasing. Netflix’s Drive to Survive series has been instrumental in the sport’s growing popularity, especially in the United States, a previously under-reached market for the sport.
Will F1 2023 have new cars?
Yes. Each team will have a new car for the 2023 F1 season. After the radical rule changes that came into effect for 2022, this year’s cars are expected to be an evolution of the designs we saw last season.
Where is Formula 1 most popular?
Formula 1 has always been popular in Europe. It’s where all the teams are based, as well as where the majority of the drivers come from, including current World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen (the Netherlands) and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton (UK). Therefore, it’s no surprise that the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Italy are strongholds for F1.
The sport is also popular in Brazil, which has a history of producing world champion drivers like Aryton Senna, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Nelson Piquet. However, if we’re talking about unique TV viewers, China is the biggest market with 70.8 million unique viewers in 2021.
Why does F1 not race in Germany anymore?
According to F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, the German Grand Prix is not appearing on the 2023 calendar due to a lack of interest from German authorities and circuit owners.
However, there’s a debate about whether Formula 1 is charging circuits too much to host F1 events. The prices charged by Formula 1 have increased to the point where many classic European tracks are unable to afford the hosting fees. This has been an ongoing issue with German circuits, as well as Silverstone in the UK and Monza in Italy.
Germany has two circuits suitable for hosting F1: Nurburgring and Hockenheimring. The latter last hosted a race in 2019, while the Nurburgring hosted the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Where will Mick Schumacher drive in 2023?
Mick Schumacher will be a reserve driver for both Mercedes-AMG Petronas and the McLaren Formula 1 Team for the 2023 season. His McLaren reserve role is part of an engine deal between Mercedes and McLaren.
The 23-year old spent the last two seasons driving for Haas, finishing 16th in the standings with 12 points at the end of the 2022 season. His contract with Haas was not renewed for 2023, with fellow countryman Nico Hulkenberg replacing Mick at Haas.
Will Daniel Ricciardo be in F1 2023?
Daniel Ricciardo will spend the 2023 season as a reserve driver for his old team, Red Bull Racing. Ricciardo previously raced for the team from 2014-2018, taking 29 podiums including seven wins.
The Aussie ace then moved to Renault for the 2019 and 2020 season, where he picked up a further two podiums, before jumping ship to McLaren for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. There, he took the team’s first win in nine years with his victory at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.