Lights out and away we go! Well, almost. The 2023 Formula 1 season is right around the hairpin, and we’ve got the full Formula 1 calendar for 2023 right here.

The season kicks off on March 3-5 at the Bahrain International Circuit for a thrilling night-time event in the desert. This is the first race of a packed 23-round schedule, the longest in F1 history, with the season culminating in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 24-26.

2023 F1 Schedule

Round Date Formula 1 Grand Prix Circuit Start Time Sprint Race Round 1 March 3-5 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 2 March 17-19 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Corniche Circuit 1:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 3 March 31-April 2 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit 1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT) No Round 4 April 28-30 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit 7:00 a.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (GMT) Yes Round 5 May 5-7 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome 3:30 p.m. (ET) / 8:30 a.m. No Round 6 May 19-21 Gran Premio Dell’Emilia Romagna Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 7 May 26-28 Grand Prix de Monaco Circuit de Monaco 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 8 June 2-4 Gran Premio de España Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 9 June 16-18 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve 2:00 p.m. (ET) / 7:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 10 June 30-July 2 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) Yes Round 11 July 7-9 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.p. (GMT) No Round 12 July 21-23 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 13 July 28-30 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) Yes Round 14 August 25-27 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 15 September 1-3 Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza 9:00 a.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 16 September 15-17 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit 8:00 a.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 17 September 22-24 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course 1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT) No Round 18 October 6-8 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit 10:00 a.m. (ET) / 3:00 p.m. (GMT) Yes Round 19 October 20-22 United States Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas 3:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (GMT) Yes Round 20 October 27-29 Mexican Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez 4:00 p.m. (ET) / 8:00 p.m. (GMT) No Round 21 November 3-5 São Paulo Grand Prix Autódromo José Carlos Pace 12:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (GMT) Yes Round 22 November 16-18 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas 1:00 a.m. (ET) / 6:00 a.m. (GMT) No Round 23 November 24-26 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 8:00 a.m. (ET) / 1:00 p.m. (GMT) No

The Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced on the F1 2023 calendar

For the third year running, F1 will not be racing in China. While the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix was tentatively scheduled for April 16, ongoing uncertainty over its Covid-related restrictions resulted in organizers canceling the event.

There were plans to replace the Chinese Grand Prix with a different track, but unfortunately, no replacement was found. Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, will have to wait another year for a race in his native Shanghai, China, which has a contract to host an F1 race until 2025.

Six Sprint races for 2023

Sprint races are returning in a big way in 2023. F1 will host six sprint races this season, double the number from 2022.

The confirmed 2023 F1 Sprint events are:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 (Baku City Circuit) 28–30 April

Austrian Grand Prix 2023 (Red Bull Ring) 30 June–2 July

Belgian Grand Prix 2023 (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps) 28–30 July

Qatar Grand Prix 2023 (Lusail International Circuit) 06–08 October

United States Grand Prix 2023 (Circuit of The Americas) 20–22 October

São Paulo Grand Prix 2023 (Autódromo José Carlos Pace) 3–5 November

What new races will be held in 2023?

The only outright new race for 2023 is the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Taking place under the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, this high-speed street circuit will see drivers weaving past Vegas icons like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be different from other F1 events, with the race taking place on a Saturday rather than Sunday—in fact, it is the first time in 38 years for a Grand Prix race to be held on a Saturday. This is to ensure broadcasts during prime television hours in the U.S. and favorable hours in Europe, too.

Meanwhile, Qatar returns to the calendar after a cameo during the 2021 season with the fast and flowing Lusail International Circuit.

Which F1 races from 2022 will be missing in 2023?

The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, has been dropped from this year’s calendar. The circuit’s contract expired at the end of the 2022 season, and after holding negotiations around its future, F1 decided not to renew the deal.

This might come as a relief to some F1 fans, who viewed Circuit Paul Ricard as lacking in personality and thrills. However, that does mean the grid’s two French drivers—Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon—will be without a home Grand Prix for the first time since 2020.