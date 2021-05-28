ExpressVPN Named Best VPN of 2021 by TechRadar: “The best keeps on getting better”

ExpressVPN, the global market leader in consumer VPN services, announced it has been selected as the Best VPN of 2021 by TechRadar, the largest UK-based consumer technology news and reviews site, with a monthly global audience of over 55 million. The distinction honors the best VPN providers on the market, based on a set of rigorous tests that measure speed, reliability, and customer support, among other factors.

“At ExpressVPN, we’re completely focused on providing our customers with a safe, reliable, and open internet experience,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. “It’s an honor to earn this recognition from TechRadar and to be validated for our commitment to internet privacy and security—which we believe truly sets us apart in the industry.”

ExpressVPN is the only VPN service to be awarded 5-stars by TechRadar and was selected for the top honor based on its powerful security, speed, professional features, ease of use, and customer support.

According to TechRadar, “ExpressVPN has a huge network, plus it’s fast, secure, unblocks Netflix and just about everything else, supports torrents, has no serious logging (confirmed by an audit), offers clients for everything, and is easy to use. In short, this is a quality VPN which delivers in just about every area.”

“The best just keeps on getting better,” said TechRadar.

With more than 3,000+ VPN servers in 94 countries and its innovative in-house protocol Lightway, ExpressVPN is uniquely equipped to pick the server location that is fastest and most reliable for the user’s location, ensuring lightning-quick connections no matter where they are. Additionally, ExpressVPN’s server technology ensures zero connection or activity logs are kept, and users’ online activity is never retained or shared.

Ensuring the highest standards for service for users, ExpressVPN’s customer support team is responsive, effective and offers round-the-clock customer support, including 24/7 live chat support where customers get a response in under 20 seconds on average.

This announcement underlines ExpressVPN’s status as the industry leader in consumer VPNs. The service has previously been recognized as “Best VPN” by CNET, Business Insider, The Verge, CNN, and many more.

ExpressVPN is dedicated to your online security and privacy. Posts from this account will focus on company news or significant privacy and security stories.