5 best DNS servers for gaming in 2025

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a tense online match only to get hit with lag spikes, high ping, or even a complete disconnect, your DNS settings could be part of the problem.

That weird lag on certain websites? A server that won’t connect? Websites loading slower than usual? A delay between pressing a button and seeing the action happen? Drop whatever you’re doing, and make sure your DNS settings haven’t been messed with. In fact, there’s an old joke among IT pros: It’s always DNS.

Okay, maybe not always. But DNS is often overlooked when troubleshooting gaming performance. On the flip side, choosing the right DNS server can help stabilize your connection, reduce latency, and even improve security.

But what exactly is DNS, and how does it affect online gaming? More importantly, which DNS servers will give you the best performance for gaming in 2025? You can find the answers to all of these questions, and more, below. This is a long one, so grab a beverage, maybe a snack, and let’s dive in for some very nerdy fun.

What is a DNS server?

DNS stands for Domain Name System, and it’s basically the internet’s contact list. Instead of memorizing a bunch of numbers (IP addresses) to visit websites or game servers, DNS translates easy-to-remember domain names—e.g. google.com or expressvpn.com—into numeric IP addresses that computers use to find each other.

Fun fact: 172.217.7.46 is one of the IP addresses for Google’s main website. Type it into your browser and try it! Larger websites often have several IP addresses attached to a single domain for better performance and reliability. But as gamers, we don’t need to worry about all that.

Here’s what you do need to know: DNS servers essentially keep a record of domain names and the associated IP addresses, so they can direct your internet traffic to the right servers. There are actually DNS servers that keep a record of every domain that’s currently registered. These DNS servers are usually run by domain registrars (the companies that let you buy domains), internet service providers (ISPs), and third-party services.

How DNS works & why it matters for gamers

Every time you type a web address, such as google.com, your device sends a DNS request to a DNS server—usually the one run by your ISP. A DNS request is basically your device saying, “Where do I find this ‘google.com’? The DNS server checks its records, and says “Oh, you want to go to this IP address: 172.217.7.46.” Then, your traffic is re-routed to request data from that specific server. The same is true when you try to connect to game servers.

On subsequent visits to the same website, your device (be it a phone, PC, or console) will check its local IP address cache, so it can connect faster next time. It’s a pretty efficient system.

Most of the time, DNS doesn’t actually have that much impact on gaming at all—until something goes wrong.

You see, online games will often connect to their servers via a domain name, as opposed to the raw IP address. Game server IPs do tend to change, so this is a smart way for game developers to be able to make changes and move servers around on their end, without needing to update the game on the user’s computer, console, or smartphone.

When things go wrong, though, it can cause you to simply fail to connect altogether, or have a rough time connecting.

For a deeper understanding of how this all works, see our guide to DNS.

Primary vs. secondary DNS—what’s the difference?

DNS providers will use redundancy to ensure smooth performance. The primary DNS server holds the main record of domain names, and that’s the server that gets updated when new domains are bought, or their associated information gets changed.

The secondary DNS server acts as a backup, holding a read-only copy of the record on the primary server. If the primary server goes down, or gets overloaded with requests, the secondary server is there to pick up the slack.

When you configure DNS settings on your PC, console, or router, you’ll often enter both a primary and a secondary DNS server. This ensures that if one fails, your connection isn’t interrupted.

Does changing DNS servers improve gaming performance?

Switching to a faster, more up-to-date DNS server may resolve connection issues to a game’s server and let you load games faster. But will it improve your actual game performance? Not really. Read on for a more detailed explanation.

Does DNS affect gaming performance?

Can DNS servers reduce ping?

Not really. If the game in question was designed to store server IP addresses in a cache after the first connection, then your DNS server will only slightly delay the initial connection the first time you connect to the server itself.

But if your DNS server doesn’t get updated often, or has some sort of issue on the server itself, then you may find yourself suddenly unable to connect to the game. Or connecting might take a bit longer than usual, as the game’s redundant systems find ways to connect you anyway.

And if the game in question wasn’t designed to cache server IP addresses, and somehow doesn’t take advantage of the caching built into your device’s operating system, well… a misconfigured or outdated DNS server will cause problems every time you try to connect.

Here’s more info on how to reduce ping in online games.

Can a DNS server change improve download & upload speeds?

No. DNS has no impact on your internet speed. Your DNS server is like your friend who “knows a guy who has what you need.” Once you and the destination server are connected, the rest is up to your ISP, and whichever deity you might care to beg for better internet speeds.

Can a DNS server change help with packet loss?

Not usually. DNS servers don’t really have anything to do with packet loss, except in the sense that if they send you to the wrong IP address, packets will likely be lost. Even if there are backup systems to route you to the right server eventually, some data may be lost along the way.

What actually affects gaming performance more than DNS?

When it comes to lag and ping, the distance between your home network and the game server is the main factor. It’s simple physics; even data that travels at the speed of light still takes a moment to get from A to B, and the farther away the destination server is, the higher your ping.

Bad signal routing and overloaded networks between you and the game server can also cause high ping, but your DNS server isn’t the bad guy.

Best DNS servers for gaming (ranked & compared)

Most people just use whatever DNS servers come with their ISP, but that’s not always the best option. There are a number of great public and private DNS server options that can offer greater connectivity to the internet at large, and reduce the hassle of connecting to game servers.

Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1)—best for speed & privacy

Of the free and public DNS options, Cloudflare reigns supreme in terms of performance. Mind you, that performance still only applies to the initial, first-time connection to a particular server, but it’s still nice when things load fast on the first try.

Cloudflare is also reliable when it comes to privacy. It doesn’t sell its users’ data and doesn’t even retain much in the way of identifiable information on users. It’s a solid choice all around.

Google Public DNS (8.8.8.8)—best for stability & reliability

While not as fast as Cloudflare, Google’s own DNS service has the weight and might of Google’s budget behind it. If you want a DNS service that almost never has issues, Google Public DNS certainly isn’t a bad option.

However, it’s definitely not that private, as Google is in the data-collection business.

Quad9 (9.9.9.9)—best for security-focused gamers

If you want to make sure everything related to your DNS queries is encrypted, obfuscated, and anonymized while you browse, for free, Quad9 is the choice for you. It’s run by privacy nerds who go to great lengths to collect information on servers that host known threats and block them.

OpenDNS—best for customization & parental controls

OpenDNS is also quite security-focused, with an extra emphasis on easy customization options to block unwanted content. It’s meant to give you a simple way to protect your home connection and customize what you or your children can access online.

ExpressVPN’s private DNS—best for privacy, security & lag-free gaming

ExpressVPN’s private DNS does it all: Encrypted, private DNS that doesn’t track your activities, blocks known threats without sacrificing speed, and offers parental controls and other customization options. It’s included free with the VPN service, and the VPN can actually help you with performance while gaming while adding yet more layers of security to your connection.

ExpressVPN is affordable and you can try it out risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What is ExpressVPN’s private DNS?

ExpressVPN’s DNS is a part of ExpressVPN’s suite of tools designed to help you get faster, and more secure connections for gaming, streaming, shopping, or just browsing. Unlike most public DNS services, ExpressVPN DNS encrypts all DNS requests, and offers a proven no-logs policy, DNS Leak Protection, and fantastic speeds for those oh-so-crucial first connections.

For more details, see our guide on the differences between VPNs and DNS services.

Why use ExpressVPN for gaming?

Aside from all the benefits provided by its private DNS, ExpressVPN stabilizes your connection to make it more consistent and smooth out lag spikes. If you’re having trouble with bad signal routing issues or overcrowded networks, ExpressVPN can bypass those problems to potentially lower your ping.

What’s more, routing your internet traffic through a VPN server masks your IP address, adding another layer of security and anonymity to your connection. This helps to defend from DDoS attacks and other similar problems.

Additionally, all traffic between your device and the VPN server is encrypted; not just your DNS requests. This helps to keep your data a little bit safer on any network, but especially on public Wi-Fi. This also means you can play your favorite games on networks that would otherwise block gaming traffic, such as at school or work.

ExpressVPN’s private DNS vs. public DNS: key differences

The main difference between ExpressVPN’s DNS and, say, Google Public DNS is privacy. Like other privacy-centric options, DNS requests to ExpressVPN’s servers are encrypted and not tracked in any way.

More than that, ExpressVPN doesn’t block any websites or services if you don’t want it to, and the DNS requests never leave the VPN network. That last bit means that all DNS requests are crazy fast and protected from DNS hijacking by third parties.

How to choose the best DNS server for your gaming needs

Best DNS servers for PC gaming

Changing your DNS servers the manual way is easy to do on a PC, and all of the top options we profiled are solid options and quick and easy to set up.

If you want an even easier way to do it, I personally use an app called QuickSetDNS, which allows you to save different sets of DNS settings, and apply them with a couple of clicks.

Best DNS servers for console gaming (PS5, Xbox, Switch)

Cloudflare, Google DNS, Quad9, OpenDNS, and ExpressVPN’s DNS all allow you to easily change your DNS servers on any console. Note: ExpressVPN’s DNS comes as part of the VPN, and getting the full benefits of that will require ExpressVPN users to set up the VPN on their router.

Best DNS servers for mobile gaming

Cloudflare, Google DNS, Quad9, OpenDNS, and ExpressVPN DNS are all fantastic options, as usual. If you don’t want to configure your DNS manually, ExpressVPN and Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 app are the easiest to install.

If you want full security and VPN benefits, ExpressVPN’s mobile app is the way to go.

Which DNS is best for competitive gaming?

Given that DNS servers don’t have much effect on ping or lag, you mostly just want to be sure that a given DNS server will allow you to connect to the game in the first place. If you’re worried about being tracked in any way, you want one that focuses on privacy.

Cloudflare and Quad9 DNS are both perfectly decent options. As mentioned above, a gaming VPN can actually have a positive impact on lag and your ping, so ExpressVPN is the best option for gamers who want to enjoy the benefits of its private DNS servers and everything else that comes with a VPN.

Best DNS for security vs. speed—what matters more?

What matters more? Security or speed? That depends on your needs, but when it comes right down to it, your DNS server doesn’t have that much impact on moment-to-moment gameplay. However, for the perfect balance of security and speed, ExpressVPN’s private DNS is the smarter choice.

How to change your DNS server (step-by-step guide)

How to change DNS on Windows

On Windows 11, the process is pretty simple:

Open the Settings app. Click the Network & internet tab on the left. Select your internet connection on the right.

Find the option called DNS server assignment, and click the “Edit” button.

Set the dropdown menu at the top to Manual, then select IPv4 (and IPv6, as necessary.

Put the Primary and Secondary DNS server IP addresses into the input fields, and click the “Save” button. Try browsing a website.

As mentioned above, you can do it a bit more easily with QuickSetDNS, especially if you’re going to change your DNS servers on a semi-regular basis.

How to change DNS on macOS

Click the Apple menu, then System Settings. Click Network in the sidebar, and then select a network. Click Details, then DNS. Here, click the Plus icon at the bottom of the DNS server list and add an IP address. Repeat the last step for the secondary DNS server. Remove any old DNS servers from the list if necessary.

How to change DNS on a router

This will all depend on your router. But just about every router should have a settings page you can access via your browser. The IP address for this will depend on your router’s manufacturer and your ISP’s configuration.

Look around the settings page for an option to change your DNS servers. Enter the IP addresses for the service you want, and save the change. Every device that connects to that router, if they use their default settings, should use the DNS servers you specified.

Here’s an example, from my very own router.

How to change DNS on Android

Different Android phone manufacturers tend to change up the menus, so there’s no one-size-fits-all process here. Look in your Settings and use the search bar. Tap in “DNS” and see what comes up.

You should get an option to set custom or private DNS servers, where you can input the necessary IP addresses.

How to change DNS on iPhone & iPad

Open Settings, then tap on Wi-Fi. Pick a Wi-Fi network and tap on the blue “i” icon. Go to Configure DNS, and select Manual. Tap on Add Server, and add the DNS addresses you want. Tap Save.

How to test & benchmark your DNS for gaming

Using Namebench & GRC’s DNS Benchmark

If you want to test for yourself which DNS servers have the best performance, you can actually try a couple of different tools. The free version of GRC’s DNS Benchmark can test 200 nameservers for you, and the full pro version is available for 19.95 USD at the time of writing. It’s supported on Windows, but also works on Linux via WINE.

Alternatively, Namebench is an open-source tool that runs on Windows, Mac, and all Unix-based platforms. It can pretty easily help you run benchmark tests on any DNS server you want.

Measuring ping, jitter, and packet loss with different DNS servers

The “ping” command can be run in any terminal app, on any operating system to get some basic information. Type in, for example, “ping 1.1.1.1” without the quotes, and that will show you your ping. Note: if it just keeps running, “Control+C” will usually stop the process.

If you want something more advanced, SmokePing is free, open source, and amazing… but may need to be compiled for your operating system. The much easier-to-install Ping Plotter is user-friendly and still gives you lots of information, but it isn’t free.

How to confirm your DNS server is working correctly

Oh, you’ll know if it’s working because if it ain’t, you basically don’t have the internet anymore. Just open up a browser and go to any website. If you’ve changed your DNS settings in such a way that they will not work, you won’t be able to browse the internet unless you know all the IP addresses to your favorite sites. And even then, they might not work so well.

Troubleshooting: What to do if a DNS change isn’t improving your gaming experience

Remember: DNS servers only make the initial connection to remote servers, and don’t really have anything to do with ping, latency, or lag. Or your bandwidth, for that matter.

Now, if you’ve changed DNS servers, and you still can’t connect to the game at all? That might indicate that the problem isn’t your DNS. Check other potential issues like your firewall, or check to see if the game’s servers are down.

How to flush DNS cache on Windows & Mac

Remember how I said your device will remember which domain goes to which IP address later? Sometimes you might want to stop it from doing that and start fresh.

On Windows:

Open up a Terminal or the Command Prompt as Administrator. Type in “ipconfig /flushdns” without the quotes, and then hit Enter. (Optional:) Reboot.

On Mac:

Open up a Terminal. Type in or paste “sudo dscacheutil -flushcache; sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder” without the quotes, and hit Return. Enter your password, hit Return again, then quit the Terminal.

Fixing “DNS server isn’t responding” error

This error is usually fixed by flushing the DNS cache, as described above. If that doesn’t work, then try a different DNS server. The one you’re using now might just be down for some reason.

Manually setting a static DNS if auto-settings fail

If your connection suddenly stops working and automatic DNS settings aren’t doing the trick, manually setting a static DNS might help.

Try switching to one of the recommended DNS services listed above (such as Cloudflare or ExpressVPN’s private DNS) to see if it works.

When should you switch back to your ISP’s default DNS?

There are some very rare instances where a specific website or game will refuse to play nice with public DNS servers. That’s about the only time you’d want to switch back. Well, you could also switch back if you’re checking to make sure that it’s actually a DNS issue at all.

Other factors that affect online gaming performance (beyond DNS)

Internet speed & latency—how much do you really need?

Most of the time, online gaming itself doesn’t take up a lot of bandwidth… with some notable exceptions. The latest Microsoft Flight Simulator comes to mind, as it streams the game’s assets to you while you play. There are also some other games that have tons of players on the screen at any one time.

For most gamers, keeping ping and latency low is paramount. 20-40 milliseconds of ping is amazing, 40-60 ms is still great, 60-80 ms is playable, and it gets a bit rough beyond all that.

If you’re using a VPN and it seems slow, here’s our guide to increasing your VPN speed.

Distance to game servers—why it affects ping more than DNS

As mentioned above, physical distance affects the travel time of data between computers. DNS only affects the initial connection between two computers. As such, your distance from the game server will always be a bigger deal.

Router & network configuration for low-latency gaming

One of the things that affects your latency the most is how you’re actually connected to the internet. If you can help it, don’t use Wi-Fi. Connect your computer or console to your router with an ethernet cable, and your connection will be faster and a lot more stable in general.

As far as actual router configuration, that’s usually best left to your ISP. If you think your router is slowing you down, contact your ISP’s support to see if they can help.

Should you use a gaming VPN instead of changing DNS?

There’s no reason you can’t do both! That said, a VPN optimized for gaming definitely has more of a positive effect on things like lag spikes and—in some cases—your ping. If that’s what concerns you, then yes. A VPN that’s designed well for gaming will probably help you more.

But then there’s ExpressVPN, which offers the best of both worlds.

Optimize your gaming setup with the right DNS

Changing your DNS servers isn’t hard, and knowing how to do it can certainly come in handy, and even provide some benefits when getting connected to your favorite game. The DNS servers we listed above sure come in handy when the ones that come with your ISP aren’t up to snuff, and that does happen sometimes.

But using a private service like ExpressVPN DNS can also do a lot to increase your general security and safety online, especially when combined with all the VPN functionality that makes it great for gaming. If you haven’t looked into what’s going on with your DNS before, now might be the time.

Whichever DNS service you choose, give it a try. Experiment with different servers, and tell us how it went for you.