It’s no secret that what you see on the Play Store is tied to your Google Play country, which could be preventing you from installing apps you really want. But changing your region isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Not to worry—we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about changing your Google Play country with a VPN.

Before you start, here are some important caveats to note:

You can only change your Google Play country once every 12 months .

If your account has a payment method linked to it, you’ll need a valid payment method from the country you intend to change to . If you don’t have a payment method for the new country, you may want to create a new account instead and leave off any payment method.

If your existing account doesn’t have any payment method linked to it, you may proceed to change the country without it.

Since app availability varies between countries, you may lose access to some apps and content.

If you have Google Play Pass, your subscription only transfers if your new country also supports Play Pass. Otherwise, you won’t be able to install new Play Pass apps and games, though you’ll still have access to past downloads.

Your Google Play balance is tied to your current country and can’t be used in your new country. Be sure to make the most of your funds before you switch, unless you intend to revert to your old country later on.

Similarly, your Google Play Points and level won’t carry over to your new country.

You’ll also need to install the ExpressVPN app on your device before you begin. Don’t have a subscription yet? Signing up is quick and easy, and every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Jump to…

Instructions for Android

Instructions for desktop

Best VPN for changing Google Play country

Why is my VPN not working with Google Play?

Should I use a free VPN with Google Play?

Change Google Play country with a VPN on mobile

Step 1: Choose a VPN server in your desired country

Launch the ExpressVPN app, then connect to a VPN server in the country you intend to change your Google Play account to. Users who wish to switch to the U.S. Play Store, for example, simply need to connect to any U.S. server location.

Step 2: Go to your Google Play profile

Open the Google Play Store app, then tap your account icon in the top right.

Step 3: Navigate to the Country and profiles setting

Now, you’ll need to get to the right screen within your Play Store settings. Tap Settings > General > Account and device preferences > Country and profiles. You should see an option to change your Play Store country. Simply tap it to switch your country.

Note: If you don’t see this option, you may need to refresh your Google Play Store app data first. To do so, open your Android’s Settings, then tap Apps > Google Play Store > Storage > Clear Data. This doesn’t delete any of your apps or in-app data—it simply ensures that the Play Store reflects your new IP address. Then, follow the steps above once more.

Step 5: Add your new payment method (if applicable)

If your account has a payment method tied to it, you’ll have to add your new payment method from the country you’re switching to.

If you don’t have one, you might want to sign up for a new Google Play account instead. Simply select “Skip” when you’re prompted to input a payment method.

Step 6: Confirm that your country has been changed

Re-open the Google Play Store app. If the change was successful, you should be able to browse apps and content from your new country!

Note that it may take up to 48 hours for your profile to be fully updated.

Change Google Play country with a VPN on PC

The steps for changing your Google Play country on desktop are rather different—you’ll have to create a new payment profile for the country you intend to switch to. Here’s how to do so.

Step 1: Go to your Google payments center settings

Open your Google payments settings. Under Country/Region, click the pencil icon, then select Create new profile.

Step 2: Set up your new profile

You’ll be brought to a new page to create a new payments profile. Click Continue. When prompted, select the country you wish to switch to from the drop-down list, then click Continue.

On the next screen, input an address from the country you intend to switch to. This can be any address, including homes, businesses, hotels, and other public buildings. Once you’re done, hit Submit, and your new payments profile will be created.

Step 3: Choose a VPN server in your desired country

Launch the ExpressVPN app, then connect to a VPN server that matches the country you’ve chosen in Step 2. For example, if you set up a payments profile in the U.S., simply connect to any U.S. server location.

Step 4: Confirm that your country has been changed

Simply open the Google Play Store within your browser. If the change was successful, you should be able to browse and download apps and content from your new country!

Note that it may take up to 48 hours for your profile to be fully updated.

What is the best VPN for changing country on Google Play?

When it comes to choosing a VPN for Google Play, you’ll need one that works seamlessly on your device(s) and has secure VPN servers in the country you wish to switch to.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for changing your Google Play country, with reliable servers in 105 countries so you can easily connect to the country you want from anywhere. A single subscription covers up to eight devices at once, including your Android device, computer, and smart TV.

Why do I need a VPN for the Google Play Store?

If you’re looking to switch your Google Play account region without actually moving to your intended country, you’ll only be able to do so with a VPN. A VPN can also benefit you in other ways:

Keep your data transmissions private from third parties like your internet service provider

Enjoy better security with strong encryption for all your online traffic

Reduce tracking by hiding your real IP address and location as you browse

Defeat censorship on any network

Learn more about how a VPN helps improve your everyday experience.

How to download ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN has native apps for just about every device, so it’s incredibly easy to get set up. You can download ExpressVPN on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or view our detailed guide on installing for your device here.

Why isn’t my VPN working with Google Play?

If you’ve followed the steps above and were unable to change your Google Play country, it might be due to the following reasons:

You’ve changed your country within the last 12 months.

Your Play Store app might need to be updated.

However, if you’re having issues using ExpressVPN, please get in touch with our 24/7 Support team.

Should I use a free VPN for Google Play?

While free VPNs might not take your money upfront, they may make you pay in other ways. Many free VPNs track your activity, contain intrusive ads, and can leave you vulnerable to data leaks and cyberattacks.

There is no free VPN that can match up to all that ExpressVPN has to offer, and you can even try us risk-free for 30 days with our money-back guarantee. Here’s what you’ll get with ExpressVPN vs. a typical free VPN:

ExpressVPN Most free VPNs Monthly data limit Unlimited 10GB Number of countries with servers 105 <10 Customer support 24/7 live chat Email Compatible devices All popular devices Desktop and mobile Tracks your online activity Never Maybe Simultaneous connections 8 1 Custom VPN protocol Lightway None