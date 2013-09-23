This post was originally published on September 24, 2013.
Hallo and annyeonghaseyo! We’ve added Norway and South Korea to our selection of locations, which brings the ExpressVPN server network to a total footprint of 94 countries!
We’ve also added another U.S. location: San Jose.
You can find the full ExpressVPN server location list here.
Have a place in mind where we don’t currently have a server location? Please let us know your recommendation by leaving a comment below.
Comments
Any chance of adding one inside mainland China?
Please consider adding Calgary, AB Canada. Thanks!
kurdistan servers
Please consider Mexico. We need it to get an mexican IP address!
Hi Fernando. I’ll add Mexico to our server request list and hopefully get a significant number of request for this server so that our management may consider adding one in the future.
Hello, I was just wondering if there was any plans to add Ireland?
We have Ireland available on our app for Windows, Mac and Android 4 OS.