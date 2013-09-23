New ExpressVPN server locations added

This post was originally published on September 24, 2013.

Hallo and annyeonghaseyo! We’ve added Norway and South Korea to our selection of locations, which brings the ExpressVPN server network to a total footprint of 94 countries!

We’ve also added another U.S. location: San Jose.

You can find the full ExpressVPN server location list here.

Have a place in mind where we don’t currently have a server location? Please let us know your recommendation by leaving a comment below.

