The PGA Championship finally returns to Oak Hill Country Club! Defending champion Justin Thomas headlines the golfers who will hit the links in Rochester, New York for the golf season’s second major beginning Thursday, May 18. We have everything you need to know about this year’s road to the Wanamaker Trophy, including the favorites to win it all and why you shouldn’t rule out Jason Day as a viable sleeper candidate.

2023 PGA Championship Odds

Will Justin Thomas win the PGA Championship for a second straight year? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook:

Golfer Odds Jon Rahm +750 Scottie Scheffler +750 Rory McIlroy +1100 Brooks Koepka +1900 Justin Thomas +2100 Patrick Cantlay +2100 Collin Morikawa +2400 Tony Finau +2400 Xander Schauffele +2400 Viktor Hovland +2400

2023 PGA Championship predictions

Fresh off winning The Masters earlier this year, Jon Rahm emerged as an early favorite to win his first PGA Championship. Although the current World No. 1 tied for fourth at the PGA Championship in 2018, he failed to make the cut in 2019 and tied for 48th last year. Although we expect Rahm to fare much better this year, we’re not predicting him to win.

Brooks Koepka (2018-19), Justin Thomas (2017 and 2022), and Rory McIlroy (2012 and 2014) all enter Oak Hill having won multiple PGA Championships over the last decade-plus. Of this group, we believe McIlroy—currently ranked No. 3 in the world behind only Rahm and Scottie Scheffler—has the best chance of earning a third victory. Despite Koepka’s impressive performance in Augusta last month, we don’t have the highest hopes for the LIV Golfer, especially after he tied for 55th a year ago.

We believe the 2023 PGA Championship will come down to either Jason Day or Collin Morikawa, who won the event in 2015 and 2020, respectively. Day finished eighth in 2013, the last time Oak Hill hosted the PGA Championship, and he already owns five top-10 finishes this year. Although Morikawa has missed the cut at his previous two tournaments, the 26-year-old is a proven gamer at major events, arriving at Oak Hill with five top-10 finishes since 2019.

2023 PGA Championship longshots

If you’re looking for a sleeper candidate to win the 2023 PGA Championship, look no further than Keegan Bradley, who earned the Wanamaker Trophy in 2011. On the other hand, he’s yet to place higher than 17th at the PGA Championship over the last decade. Is this the year he finally makes another deep run?

We also suggest taking a chance on Tom Kim, who missed the cut at the PGA Championship in 2020 and 2022. Kim has steadily impressed over the last year and arrives at Oak Hill as the world’s No. 19 golfer.

Recent PGA Championship Winners

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy are among the golf standouts who have dominated the PGA Championship in recent years. Here’s a complete list of the PGA Championship winners dating back to 2012:

Year Winner 2012 Rory McIlroy 2013 Jason Dufner 2014 Rory McIlroy 2015 Jason Day 2016 Jimmy Walker 2017 Justin Thomas 2018 Brooks Koepka 2019 Brooks Koepka 2020 Collin Morikawa 2021 Phil Mickelson 2022 Justin Thomas

When will the 2023 PGA Championship begin?

Barring any unexpected weather issues, the PGA Championship is slated to start Thursday, May 18 at 7 a.m. EDT / 12 p.m. BST.

Is Jordan Spieth playing in the PGA Championship?

As of May 15, Jordan Spieth remained questionable for the PGA Championship because of a left wrist injury. The World No. 10 hasn’t placed higher than 30th at the PGA Championship since tying for third in 2019.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship 2023?

Unfortunately for golf fans, Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 PGA Championship on May 10. The 15-time major winner had right ankle surgery on April 19 and is out indefinitely.

