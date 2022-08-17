How to watch Italian TV online
How to watch Italian TV online with a VPN
Stream RaiPlay, Mediaset, La 7, and Discovery Italia securely with ExpressVPN.
- Connect to secure servers in Italy
- Stream Italian shows on all your devices
- Bypass content-based throttling by your ISP
Watch Italian TV online in 3 easy steps
Passaggio 1
Iscriviti a ExpressVPN. Tutti gli abbonamenti sono dotati di una garanzia di rimborso entro 30 giorni.
Passaggio 2
Esegui la connessione a una posizione del server sicura in Italia.
Step 3
Stream live or on-demand on any device.
Watch Italian TV for free
RaiPlay
Keep up to date with all the latest and greatest shows from RaiPlay. Enjoy an expansive collection of TV series, news, sports, and local Italian content. There's something for the whole family: classic movies, documentaries, popular Italian shows like Sanremo and Che Tempo Che Fa, and sports events like the FIFA World Cup!
Mediaset Infinity
Stream local dramas like L’Isola dei Famosi, sitcoms, and international favorites on Mediaset Infinity with ExpressVPN. You can also stream the Champions League on Infinity+. Stream free content with Mediaset or access premium content on Infinity.
La 7
Known for its news and talk shows programs, La 7 also offers local and international series and movies. La 7 is freely accessible and doesn't require an account to stream.
TV8
From Pechino Express to X-Factor, there's a ton of great entertainment on TV8, part of the Sky Italia family. TV 8 is freely accessible and doesn't require an account to stream.
Discovery Italia
Stream free shows broadcasted on Dmax and RealTime with their huge selections of adventure shows and documentaries or access premium paid content on Discovery Italia.
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming
Lightning-fast speeds
ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection while you stream, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.
Choose from ultra-fast servers in Milan or Cosenza. To get the best speeds for streaming, you’ll want to connect to a server location that’s closest to your geographical location.
VPN apps for all devices
ExpressVPN is compatible with all major devices, allowing you to watch Italian TV anywhere, including from your laptop in your hotel room or on your phone at the airport. There are solutions for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and even gaming consoles and smart TVs.
With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can download the app on as many devices as you want and connect up to five devices to the VPN simultaneously.
Easy to set up, easy to use
Setting up ExpressVPN for streaming Italian TV is quick and user-friendly. From signup to installation to selecting a server location, you’ll be connected in under five minutes. There’s no need to tinker with network configurations or settings. It’s as simple as clicking a button!
If you run into any issues, our Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Streaming with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.
FAQ: Streaming Italian TV
Is there an app to watch Italian TV?
Various Italian simulcast and video-on-demand services provide their own dedicated Android, iOS, or smart TV streaming apps. Availability will vary across provider and platform.
Can I stream Italian TV with a free VPN?
Streaming with a free VPN or free proxy service is not recommended as they do not provide the same level of speed, privacy, nor security as ExpressVPN. In addition, many free services do not work as advertised, and some may even sell your data to advertisers. Try us out risk-free and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I get an Italian IP address?
Open the ExpressVPN app, and click … in the location bar. Select “All locations,” then “Europe,” then “Italy.” Choose your preferred Italian city, Milan or Cosenza.
Are VPNs legal in Italy?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Italy and freedom of expression online is guaranteed.
Why streamers love ExpressVPN
Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.
Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.
This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!
