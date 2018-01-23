Last updated:

router

Need a VPN for your router?

Get ExpressVPN Now
refer a friend

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month?

Refer a Friend Now

This guide will show you how to use MediaStreamer on the ExpressVPN router app.

MediaStreamer is a DNS service designed to offer faster streaming speeds.

To use MediaStreamer, make sure to

Note: MediaStreamer does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. You cannot change locations with MediaStreamer.

Jump to…

Use MediaStreamer on an ExpressVPN router (v2)
Use MediaStreamer on an ExpressVPN router (v1)

Use MediaStreamer on an ExpressVPN router (v2)

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

Sign in with your router admin and password.

Click the Devices tab.

Click the “Devices” tab.

Click Each device uses > Per device setting.

Click “Per device setting.”

You will see a list of devices that are connected to the ExpressVPN router and their connection type. By default, this is Router VPN.

Select the device you want to change to MediaStreamer, then click MediaStreamer.

Select “MediaStreamer.”

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Use MediaStreamer on an ExpressVPN router (v1)

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the top bar, click VPN. In the sidebar, click Manage Devices.

Under Settings, select Let me select which devices should be protected.

Select the devices you want to use MediaStreamer. You may need to register your IP address with ExpressVPN.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?Yes No
Got it. Could you tell us more?
Submit Feedback
Try live chat to get help instantly.