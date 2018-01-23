Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This guide will show you how to use MediaStreamer on the ExpressVPN router app.

MediaStreamer is a DNS service designed to offer faster streaming speeds.

To use MediaStreamer, make sure to

Note: MediaStreamer does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. You cannot change locations with MediaStreamer.

Use MediaStreamer on an ExpressVPN router (v2)

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

Click the Devices tab.

Click Each device uses > Per device setting.

You will see a list of devices that are connected to the ExpressVPN router and their connection type. By default, this is Router VPN.

Select the device you want to change to MediaStreamer, then click MediaStreamer.

Need help? .

Back to top

Use MediaStreamer on an ExpressVPN router (v1)

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the top bar, click VPN. In the sidebar, click Manage Devices.

Under Settings, select Let me select which devices should be protected.

Select the devices you want to use MediaStreamer. You may need to register your IP address with ExpressVPN.

Need help? .

Back to top