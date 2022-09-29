Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

If your device is running Android 6 or below, you will receive a warning that says “Your device is currently running an older version of Android that no longer receives updates” when you launch the ExpressVPN Android app.

Several security issues have not been addressed on these older Android versions, which may impact ExpressVPN’s ability to protect your privacy and security.

For example:

Android may be unable to warn you if the app you are trying to use has been tampered with, which can cause harm to your device and your personal information.

Your device may be compromised by simply visiting some websites or running some apps.

To receive regular security updates and keep your device secure, we recommend you update to a newer version of Android (7 or above). If unable, you may need to upgrade your device.

For the time being, you can proceed by tapping either of these two options in the warning:

Accept risks: This will dismiss the warning and allow you to continue using the app. You will not see this warning again.

Quit app: The app will close and the warning will appear again next time you open the app.

