This guide will show you how to resolve the installation error that says “The installation failed” when trying to install the ExpressVPN app for Mac.

This installation error is caused by the incorrect /temp folder permissions on your Mac.

Preliminary check

Before you proceed, confirm that you are experiencing the same installation error addressed in this guide. To confirm this, check if the following error message also appears in your installation log:

PackageKit: Install Failed: Error Domain=NSPOSIXErrorDomain Code=1 "Operation not permitted”

To locate the error message:

Open Spotlight by pressing Command-Space bar. Enter console.app. In Console, click Log Reports. Double-click install.log to open the file. In your log, search for the error message:

PackageKit: Install Failed: Error Domain=NSPOSIXErrorDomain Code=1 "Operation not permitted”

If you do not see this message in your log, the installation error you are experiencing could be different from the one addressed in this guide.

If you see the error message in your log, following these steps to resolve the issue:

If you see the error message in your log, following these steps to resolve the issue:

Restart your Mac. After the chime, hold down Command-R. Click Utilities > Terminal. Run the following command: /usr/bin/csrutil disable Restart your Mac again. Open Terminal. Run the following command: /usr/bin/sudo /bin/chmod 1777 /tmp Run the following command: /usr/bin/sudo /bin/chmod 1777 /var/tmp Run the following command: /usr/bin/sudo /usr/bin/chflags -R norestricted /private/tmp/ Restart your Mac. After the chime, hold down Command-R. Click Utilities > Terminal. Run the following command: /usr/bin/csrutil enable Restart your Mac and launch the ExpressVPN app installer.

You should now be able to run the ExpressVPN app installer normally. If you are still unable to run the ExpressVPN app installer, you can perform a clean installation of the ExpressVPN app:

Open Terminal. Run the following command: /Applications/ExpressVPN.app/Contents/Resources/uninstall.tool When prompted to uninstall, enter Y. Enter the password for your Mac. Restart your Mac and relaunch the ExpressVPN app installer.

Need help?

