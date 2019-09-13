Stuck and need some help?Talk to a Human
This article is for users who encounter DNS leaks in Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox while connected to ExpressVPN.
DNS leaks occur when a DNS query is made outside the VPN tunnel. Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox’s DNS over HTTPS feature bypasses ExpressVPN’s DNS and runs DNS queries outside the ExpressVPN tunnel.
In certain regions, like the U.S., this setting is automatically enabled.
Disable DNS over HTTPS on
Google Chrome
- Open your browser and enter chrome://flags/#dns-over-https
- Under Secure DNS lookups, click on the dropdown and select Disabled.
- At the bottom of the page, click Relaunch.
Mozilla Firefox
- Open your browser Settings or Preferences.
- Under Network Settings, click Settings…
- Scroll to the bottom and ensure the Enable DNS over HTTPS box is unchecked. Click OK.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.