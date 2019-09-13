Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This article is for users who encounter DNS leaks in Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox while connected to ExpressVPN.

DNS leaks occur when a DNS query is made outside the VPN tunnel. Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox’s DNS over HTTPS feature bypasses ExpressVPN’s DNS and runs DNS queries outside the ExpressVPN tunnel.

In certain regions, like the U.S., this setting is automatically enabled.

Disable DNS over HTTPS on Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Google Chrome

Open your browser and enter chrome://flags/#dns-over-https Under Secure DNS lookups, click on the dropdown and select Disabled. At the bottom of the page, click Relaunch.

Mozilla Firefox

Open your browser Settings or Preferences. Under Network Settings, click Settings… Scroll to the bottom and ensure the Enable DNS over HTTPS box is unchecked. Click OK.

