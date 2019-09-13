Last updated:

This article is for users who encounter DNS leaks in Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox while connected to ExpressVPN.

DNS leaks occur when a DNS query is made outside the VPN tunnel. Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox’s DNS over HTTPS feature bypasses ExpressVPN’s DNS and runs DNS queries outside the ExpressVPN tunnel.

In certain regions, like the U.S., this setting is automatically enabled.

Google Chrome

  1. Open your browser and enter chrome://flags/#dns-over-httpsAccess the DNS over HTTPS settings.
  2. Under Secure DNS lookups, click on the dropdown and select Disabled.Disable DNS over HTTPS in Google Chrome.
  3. At the bottom of the page, click Relaunch.

Mozilla Firefox

  1. Open your browser Settings or Preferences.
  2. Under Network Settings, click Settings…Click on "Settings..."
  3. Scroll to the bottom and ensure the Enable DNS over HTTPS box is unchecked. Click OK.Uncheck the box for "Enable DNS over HTTPS."

