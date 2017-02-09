What can a VPN do? Show Me

5 ways to use your VPN See Them Now

This guide will show you how to purchase additional ExpressVPN accounts and subscriptions. If you are looking to bulk purchase ExpressVPN subscriptions, visit our ExpressVPN volume licensing page.

Each ExpressVPN account comes with one subscription. With each subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform.

You can purchase additional subscriptions under the same account (unless your account is purchased via Apple in-app purchase). Additional subscriptions allow you to connect more devices to ExpressVPN at the same time.

Alternatively, you can purchase an additional account. This requires using a different email address and gives you a different set of account credentials.

Purchase an additional ExpressVPN subscription

Subscriptions purchased via credit card, Paypal, or Paymentwall

To purchase an additional subscription (via any payment method except Bitcoin):

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. If prompted, enter the verification code sent to your email. Scroll down, then select Buy Another Subscription. Choose a plan and your payment method. Select Order Now.

Subscriptions purchased via Apple in-app purchase

Each Apple ID can only have one ExpressVPN subscription. If you wish to purchase additional subscriptions, you will need to subscribe using another AppleID. This will give you a different set of credentials.

Need help? .

Back to top

Purchase an additional ExpressVPN account

You can purchase additional accounts using a different email address from the one you used previously. This will give you a different set of account credentials.

Need help? .

Back to top