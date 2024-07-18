ExpressVPN’s dedicated IP is gradually being rolled out to all users. We are working on expanding the service to more users, locations, and platforms. If it is available to you, you can buy it on our order page:

To buy a dedicated IP

On your browser, go to expressvpn.com/order . If our dedicated IP service is available to you, you will see an option to add it to your order. Check the box to proceed. Once you’ve successfully purchased a VPN plan and your dedicated IP address add-on, set up your dedicated IP by following these instructions for Android, iOS, and Windows.

Need help?

Back to top