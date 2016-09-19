How to uninstall Facebook Messenger

No service has occupied a bigger slice of more people’s online lives than Facebook. Beyond status updates, endless political squabbles and photo/video sharing, the internet giant has become a force in instant messaging as well, turning Facebook’s messaging function into a standalone app.

For those of you who want to keep your messaging out of Facebook’s reach, this article will explain how to delete Facebook Messenger from your smartphone.

Note: Deleting Facebook Messenger does not delete your messages (and it is not possible to delete messages from the recipient’s inbox). Visit the Facebook Help Center for more information.

Although Facebook Messenger is now a separate service from Facebook on mobile devices, Facebook’s privacy policy still applies when you use Messenger.

What information does Facebook collect from you as you use its services? The list includes:

Basic account information: Your name, username, password, email address, and phone number.

Your name, username, password, email address, and phone number. Information surrounding content: Facebook collects information about the content you create and share while using its services. This also includes information within or about what you share and whom you share it with. Similarly, if someone shares information about you (such as a photo of you), Facebook collects that, too.

Facebook collects information about the content you create and share while using its services. This also includes information within or about what you share and whom you share it with. Similarly, if someone shares information about you (such as a photo of you), Facebook collects that, too. Information surrounding connections: Facebook gathers information about the people and groups you are connected to. This includes any contact information you upload, sync, or import from a personal device.

Facebook gathers information about the people and groups you are connected to. This includes any contact information you upload, sync, or import from a personal device. Payment information: If you complete a transaction through a service owned by Facebook, your payment information (card number, billing address, etc.) will be stored by Facebook.

If you complete a transaction through a service owned by Facebook, your payment information (card number, billing address, etc.) will be stored by Facebook. Links and cookies: Facebook may observe how you interact with links across its services and can use cookies to learn about your preferences. It will also monitor the device, OS, and web browser you use to access its services.

How does Facebook use my information?

After collecting your information, Facebook may use it in the following ways:

Advertising: Facebook will use the information gathered about you to show you targeted marketing communications and promotions.

Facebook will use the information gathered about you to show you targeted marketing communications and promotions. Sharing with third parties: Facebook works with a range of third parties, which means that some of your data may be shared with them. For example, if you play a game that uses a Facebook sign-in, the game developer will get access to information on your Facebook profile as well as data about your interactions with friends in the game.

Facebook works with a range of third parties, which means that some of your data may be shared with them. For example, if you play a game that uses a Facebook sign-in, the game developer will get access to information on your Facebook profile as well as data about your interactions with friends in the game. Personalizing your experience: Based on your interactions on Facebook, the platform may suggest different events for you to attend or different people to connect with.

What permissions does Facebook Messenger require?

In order to provide the full extent of its features, Facebook Messenger requires:

Camera permissions: Facebook Messenger needs access to your camera in order for you to send a photo to a friend directly through the app.

Facebook Messenger needs access to your camera in order for you to send a photo to a friend directly through the app. Microphone permissions: Similarly, Facebook Messenger needs to access your microphone in order for you to voice call a friend via the app.

Similarly, Facebook Messenger needs to access your microphone in order for you to voice call a friend via the app. Contact permissions: This is required if you want to be able to call a contact through the app or add a contact on your phone as a messenger contact.

Is it safe to use Facebook Messenger?

In a word, yes. With the ability to send encrypted “secret messages,” Facebook Messenger is serviceable for private conversations. That said, do remain vigilant and beware of what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing content.

For further questions, read the Facebook privacy policy here.

How to delete Facebook Messenger on Android

Step 1: From your home screen, access the Google Play Store by tapping the store’s icon.

Step 2: In the Google Play Store, search for “Facebook Messenger.”

Step 3: Tap Messenger (by Facebook) from the search results to open the app’s Play Store page.

Step 4: On the Play Store page for Facebook Messenger, tap UNINSTALL.

Step 5: You will be asked to confirm the deletion. Tap OK. Facebook Messenger will be uninstalled from your phone.

How to delete Facebook Messenger on iOS

Step 1: From your home screen, press and hold the Facebook Messenger icon until you see the icon start to shake.

Step 2: Tap the small “x” in the top-left corner of the icon to uninstall the Facebook Messenger app.

Step 3: You will be asked to confirm the deletion. Tap Delete. Facebook Messenger will be uninstalled from your phone.

Do more to protect your internet privacy

Wondering what else you can do to enhance your internet privacy? Here are some steps you can take.

Use ExpressVPN. While “pausing” Google Web & App History prevents Google from collecting data about you, it doesn’t prevent your ISP from tracking what you’re doing online and potentially sharing it with corporations and governments. To hide your online activity from your ISP, use a VPN like ExpressVPN. Use Tor Browser. Tor hides your location and online activities from anybody doing network surveillance or traffic analysis, so your internet activity is difficult to trace back to you. It’s one of your best bets for maintaining anonymity online. To maximize the effectiveness of Tor, be sure to read these tips: Want Tor to really work?

Safe browsing, everyone!

