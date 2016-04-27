How to permanently delete your Twitter account

These days, whenever there’s a breaking news story, you can bet someone’s tweeting about it.

With around 6,000 tweets tweeted per second, it’s no surprise some users are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content sent their way on a daily basis. For those who want a little more internet privacy by permanently saying goodbye to Twitter, this guide is for you.

Note: You cannot retrieve your Twitter account after deactivating it. So think twice before proceeding!

Twitter’s privacy policy

Before you go out and share your life in 280-character increments, you should know a little more about Twitter and your privacy.

Twitter collects a host of information about you. This includes:

Basic account information: Your name, username, password, email address, and phone number.

Your name, username, password, email address, and phone number. Contact information: If you upload or sync your address book with Twitter, Twitter will have a copy of your contacts. And if you send the Twitter team an email, the contents and any contact information in the email could be retained by Twitter for future use.

If you upload or sync your address book with Twitter, Twitter will have a copy of your contacts. And if you send the Twitter team an email, the contents and any contact information in the email could be retained by Twitter for future use. Location information: If you share a tweet that publishes your physical location, Twitter will have access to this information too.

If you share a tweet that publishes your physical location, Twitter will have access to this information too. Payment information: If you complete a transaction through a service owned by Twitter, your payment information (card number, billing address, etc.) will be stored by Twitter. However, you do have the option of removing these at any time.

If you complete a transaction through a service owned by Twitter, your payment information (card number, billing address, etc.) will be stored by Twitter. However, you do have the option of removing these at any time. Links and cookies: Twitter may observe how you interact with links across its services and can use cookies to learn about your preferences. Twitter will also monitor the device, operating system, and web browser you use to access its services.

How does Twitter use my information?

After collecting your information, Twitter may use it in the following ways:

Advertising: Twitter’s services are supported by advertising. The information collected by Twitter will be used to show you targeted ads.

Twitter’s services are supported by advertising. The information collected by Twitter will be used to show you targeted ads. Sharing to third parties: Twitter does not disclose your information without your consent except in special circumstances. For example, it may have to share your information with law enforcement agencies if legally obligated or if the company is filing for bankruptcy or is involved in a merger, acquisition, reorganization, or sale of assets.

Is Twitter safe to use?

In a word, yes. But keep in mind Twitter’s own warning: What you share on Twitter may be viewed all around the world instantly. You are what you Tweet!

So remain alert, stay safe, and have fun. If you’d like to read more about Twitter and privacy, check out Twitter’s privacy policy here.

How to download your Twitter archive

In case you’re feeling sentimental, you can download your Twitter archive before deleting your account. Here’s how:

Step 1: Go to twitter.com and Log In using your Twitter username and password.



Step 2: In the top-right corner of your browser, click on your profile picture and then click Settings and privacy.

Step 3: Scroll down the page and click Request your archive.

Step 4: Twitter will notify you that it has received your request and will send you an email when your archive is ready for downloading.

Step 5: Follow the link in the email to download your Twitter archive.

How to delete your Twitter account

Step 1: Go to twitter.com and Log In using your Twitter username and password.

Step 2: In the top-right corner of your browser, click on your profile picture and then click Settings and privacy.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the Settings page and click Deactivate my account.

Step 4: Read all of the information on the page, then click Deactivate.

Step 5: Enter your Twitter password and click Deactivate account to confirm deletion.

And that’s it! You’ve deleted your Twitter account for good!

Do more to protect your internet privacy

Now if you REALLY want to step up your internet privacy game, here are more steps you can take.

Use ExpressVPN. While taking steps like those above or “pausing” Google Web & App History may help restore some of your digital privacy, it doesn’t prevent your ISP from tracking what you’re doing online and potentially sharing it with corporations and governments. To hide your online activity from your ISP, use a VPN like ExpressVPN. Use Tor Browser. Tor hides your location and online activities from anybody doing network surveillance or traffic analysis, so your internet activity is difficult to trace back to you. It’s one of your best bets for maintaining anonymity online. To maximize the effectiveness of Tor, be sure to read these tips: Want Tor to really work?

Safe browsing, everyone!

