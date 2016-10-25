How to uninstall WhatsApp Messenger

To say WhatsApp is a popular chat app is an understatement. The Facebook-owned app boasts over 1 billion total users and has over 700 million daily users. That’s a lot of messages, pictures, and videos sent every day.

While WhatsApp has worked to enhance their encryption and security, some users are still unsure if WhatsApp can guarantee their online privacy. If that includes you, this guide will teach you how to uninstall WhatsApp Messenger on Android and iOS.

Jump to…

WhatsApp’s privacy policy

How to remove WhatsApp Messenger on Android

How to delete WhatsApp Messenger on iOS

Do more to protect your internet privacy

WhatsApp’s privacy policy

As with any other online service, you should understand the kinds of information that WhatsApp collects from you.

The information that WhatsApp collects from you includes:

Basic account information: your name, profile picture, and mobile phone number

your name, profile picture, and mobile phone number Contact list information: the names and mobile phone numbers of your contacts on WhatsApp.

the names and mobile phone numbers of your contacts on WhatsApp. Device and connection information: WhatsApp collects information about the device model, operating system, browser information, and IP address you use when accessing their service.

WhatsApp collects information about the device model, operating system, browser information, and IP address you use when accessing their service. Usage information: WhatsApp collects information of when you are online, when you last updated your status message, and when you last used their services.

WhatsApp collects information of when you are online, when you last updated your status message, and when you last used their services. Information from cookies: WhatsApp may use cookies to learn about how you use their services and pages (e.g. WhatsApp’s FAQ page).

WhatsApp may use cookies to learn about how you use their services and pages (e.g. WhatsApp’s FAQ page). Information from customer support: in the course of using WhatsApp customer support, you may provide personal details or copies of your messages to WhatsApp. WhatsApp may retain and use this information to improve their services.

How does WhatsApp use my information?

After collecting your information, WhatsApp may use it in the following ways:

Improve its service: WhatsApp uses the information it collects from you to help you when you contact customer support. They also use the information to improve their existing service and to develop new ones.

WhatsApp uses the information it collects from you to help you when you contact customer support. They also use the information to improve their existing service and to develop new ones. Marketing: WhatsApp may use the information it collects from you to send you marketing communications about themselves or other companies in the Facebook family of companies.

Who does WhatsApp share my information with?

Your contacts: as you communicate with your contacts on WhatsApp, they may store and retain any messages you send them.

as you communicate with your contacts on WhatsApp, they may store and retain any messages you send them. Third-party service providers: WhatsApp works with a range of service providers. If your information is shared with them, WhatsApp requires these providers to use your information according to WhatsApp’s privacy policy or with your express consent

WhatsApp works with a range of service providers. If your information is shared with them, WhatsApp requires these providers to use your information according to WhatsApp’s privacy policy or with your express consent Third-party businesses: WhatsApp allows you to communicate directly with third-party businesses. So you might receive, for example, an order confirmation via WhatsApp from a retailer you recently shopped at. And if you use a data backup service integrated with WhatsApp, the service provider may collect and retain information on what you are storing. These third-party businesses are not governed by WhatsApp’s privacy policy.

Does WhatsApp store my messages?

In ordinary cases, no. WhatsApp deletes your messages as soon as they are sent.

If a message is not successfully sent to a recipient, it will be retained for 30 days as WhatsApp attempts to resend it. If the message is still not delivered after 30 days, it will be deleted from WhatsApp’s servers.

Is it safe to use WhatsApp Messenger?

Ever since they’ve released end-to-end encryption (April 2nd, 2016), WhatsApp has become a much more secure messaging service and is a good choice for everyday messaging. That said:

always stay vigilant when messaging your friends and family

try not to share extremely confidential material via WhatsApp

upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp whenever possible

use a VPN for added security and privacy

For further questions, read WhatsApp’s privacy policy here.

Back to top

How to remove WhatsApp Messenger on Android

Step 1: From your home screen, access the Google Play Store by tapping on the Store’s icon.

Step 2: In the Google Play Store, search for “WhatsApp Messenger“.

Step 3: Tap on WhatsApp Messenger from the search results to open the app’s Play Store page.

Step 4: On the Play Store page for WhatsApp Messenger, tap on UNINSTALL.

Step 5: You will be asked to confirm the deletion. Tap OK. WhatsApp Messenger will be uninstalled from your phone.

Back to top

How to delete WhatsApp Messenger on iOS

Step 1: From your home screen, tap and hold the WhatsApp Messenger icon until you see the icons start to shake.

Step 2: Tap on the small “x” in the top-left corner of the icon to uninstall the WhatsApp Messenger app.

Step 3: You will be asked to confirm the deletion. Tap Delete. WhatsApp Messenger will be removed from your phone.

Back to top

Do more to protect your internet privacy

Wondering what else you can do to enhance your internet privacy? Here are some steps you can take.

Use ExpressVPN. While “pausing” Google Web & App History prevents Google from collecting data about you, it doesn’t prevent your ISP from tracking what you’re doing online and potentially sharing it with corporations and governments. To hide your online activity from your ISP, use a VPN like ExpressVPN. Use Tor Browser. Tor hides your location and online activities from anybody doing network surveillance or traffic analysis, so your internet activity is difficult to trace back to you. It’s one of your best bets for maintaining anonymity online. To maximize the effectiveness of Tor, be sure to read these tips: Want Tor to really work?

Safe browsing, everyone!

Back to top

Want more help with de-cluttering your online life? Check out ExpressVPN’s guides on:

> Deleting Chrome extensions

> Deleting Dropbox

> Deleting your Facebook account

> Deleting Facebook Messenger

> Deleting Find My iPhone, Find My iPad, and Find my Mac

> Deleting your Gmail account

> Deleting your Google history

> Deleting your Google photos

> Deleting your hard drive browsing history

> Deleting your Instagram account

> Deleting your Internet Explorer history

> Deleting your Pokémon Go account

> Deleting Safari

> Deleting your Snapchat account

> Deleting your Tinder account

> Deleting your Twitter account

> Deleting your Yahoo Mail account