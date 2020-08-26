How to delete your TikTok account permanently

TikTok’s one of the most popular social media apps around, but it has also attracted its fair share of controversy.

Its parent company, ByteDance, is accused of violating user privacy. The app was fined $5.7 million USD by the US federal trade commission, saying that it illegally collected personal information from children under the age of 13, including personally identifiable details such as names, email addresses, and location.

In another instance, TikTok moderators were apparently ordered to forcibly delete videos from ugly, poor, or disabled users in order to promote an “aspirational image” of the app.

Whatever your reason to delete TikTok, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll show you how to delete TikTok both from your Apple or Android device.

Do keep in mind that once you delete TikTok from your mobile phone, the act cannot be undone. You will lose all your videos and in-app purchases, and they cannot be restored after the 30-day period. More on that below.

Delete TikTok from your phone

Follow these simple step-by-step instructions to delete TikTok from your device permanently.

Open the TikTok app on your iPhone, Android, or tablet and log in Tap the profile icon at the bottom right of your screen. It’s indicated by a “Me” badge.

Once that’s done, click the three dots at the top right of the page. That will open up the “Privacy and Safety” options.

Click on “Manage My Account”

Scroll down and tap “Delete My Account”

At this point, you will be asked to input a verification code sent to your phone. Click on “Continue” when you receive it. If you used Facebook, Google, or Twitter to create your TikTok account then you will be asked to sign into that service first.

You will now be redirected to another confirmation page, warning you that your account will be removed forever if you proceed. Click on “Delete My Account”.

A small popup window will now appear, confirming your action. Click on “delete”.



How do I reactivate my TikTok account?

After following the above steps, TikTok will schedule your account for deletion. You will still have 30 days to change your mind. So if you log into TikTok again within the next 30 days, you will be able to reactivate your TikTok account.

If you do nothing, your TikTok account will be deleted forever.

TikTok Privacy and Security

The fact that TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance isn’t a secret by any means, which invariably raises questions around TikTok privacy and security concerns. The current U.S. administration isn’t a fan of TikTok and has given it 45 days to sell its presence in America or risk the possibility of an outright ban. The matter is currently in court, with no indications of how it might turn out.

TikTok’s privacy policy says it will collect information like your IP address, browsing history, mobile carrier, some location data, and device information. It’ll also track things like the videos you upload, how long you watch certain videos, the messages you send other users, and your payment details if you buy in-app coins.

TikTok openly shares browsing data and email addresses with third-parties for better advertising algorithms, something it reveals in its privacy policy. There are several allegations that it passes on information to the Chinese Communist Party, given its headquarters in Beijing but they have yet to be proven. A whitepaper by cybersecurity firm Penetrum did find that lots of the IP addresses that the TikTok APK connects to are in China.

While it’s impossible to say whether TikTok actually monitors and tracks all your information, it’s best to make an informed decision before proceeding.