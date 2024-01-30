Get a risk-free VPN trial Get a risk-free VPN trial
- No “limited” free trial: Access all features
- Easy setup, with 24/7 live chat support
- Refund within 30 days if not satisfied
- No “limited” free trial: Access all features
- Easy setup, with 24/7 live chat support
- Refund within 30 days if not satisfied
Fast servers worldwide
Connect to next-gen 10Gbps servers in all our most popular locations.
Always-on protection
Our Lightway protocol is more reliable in tough network conditions.
Works with everything
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices and connect up to 8 at once.
Why ExpressVPN is better
than a free VPN
Lightning-quick connectivity
Free providers can’t match our network of VPN servers optimized for speed and powered by next-generation technology.
Works seamlessly everywhere
Experience the internet the way it was meant to be. With server locations in 105 countries, there’s always one close to you.
Safe access
on any network
Securely access all your apps and services on any network—even public Wi-Fi. We’ll never cap your bandwidth, either.
No logs privacy protection
ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction without data retention laws. We keep no activity or connection logs.
Industry-leading security
Protect your data and online activity with 256-bit AES encryption, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch.
Live, 24-hour customer support
Email or chat live with our Support Team anytime. ExpressVPN offers the kind of service you just can’t get for free.
30-day money-back guarantee
ExpressVPN vs. free VPNs
A free VPN can change your IP, but can it promise all that ExpressVPN has to offer? What you get with ExpressVPN vs. a typical free VPN:
|Express VPNExpressVPN
|Free VPN
|
Servers in 105 countries
|
Strong encryption
|
Fast and stable connection
|
No bandwidth limits
|
Replace your IP address
|
No activity logs or connection logs
|
24/7 live chat support
How to get a risk-free VPN trial
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Visit the order page to start your ExpressVPN plan. It only takes a few moments, and you’ll be up and running in less than five minutes.
Step 2
Enjoy your VPN for 30 days
Take control of your internet experience, with speeds fast enough for everything you do online. All with best-in-class security and privacy.
Step 3
Keep us or get your money back
Within 30 days, do nothing to renew your plan and stay protected, or simply contact ExpressVPN Support and get a full refund.
Video: Why a guarantee beats a free trial
Frequently asked questions
ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is, in many ways, better than a free trial VPN. You’ll get to enjoy full access to all of ExpressVPN’s features, completely risk-free for 30 days. If you’re not satisfied, we’ll give you your money back. It’s really that simple!
It’s easy! ExpressVPN offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee—no coupons or vouchers needed!
Simply follow these steps to start your VPN trial:
1. Sign up for ExpressVPN. 2. Download the app to your device. 3. Connect to ExpressVPN in one tap and start browsing securely!
It’s hard for a free VPN to match the features and service of a quality paid provider. With free VPNs, you are more likely to experience slow connections bogged down by a flood of users on suboptimal networks, no customer support, weak security, and a small number of VPN server locations to choose from.
As a premium paid provider, ExpressVPN can offer connections optimized for speed, security, and stability, as well as a wide selection of server locations in 105 countries around the world. Plus, our dedicated Support Team is available 24/7 to help.
Not to worry—you don’t necessarily need a credit card to start your ExpressVPN trial. ExpressVPN also accepts other payment methods such as PayPal, Bitcoin, and UnionPay, making it easy to sign up securely with your choice of payment mode.
Many free-trial VPNs often come with strings attached. You might only be getting a basic version of the actual VPN, along with speed or security restrictions and little to no support.
ExpressVPN’s money-back guarantee means that you’ll get to make the most of our full-fledged VPN service, all at zero risk to your wallet.
Often, VPNs with free trials aren’t safe and do not keep your connection and data secure.
No free trial VPN can match the speed, reliability, and security of ExpressVPN. Stay safe online and take ExpressVPN for a test-drive for 30 days, risk-free.
VPNs are legal, and they are consistently used by individuals and companies around the world to protect their private information and online activity, including in countries with highly restrictive governments. Even where VPNs are seen as discouraged, many governments tacitly endorse their use by officials, academics, or business leaders as a necessary measure to stay competitive in an interconnected world. It is not practical for any country to ban all VPNs.
Having said that, illegal online activity remains illegal, whether you are using a VPN or not.
The most important quality to consider when choosing a VPN service is trust. A trustworthy VPN provider:
-
is transparent in its privacy policy
-
has been independently audited
-
designs its systems to avoid storing personal data
-
shows a consistent commitment to internet privacy and digital freedom
Thereafter, choose your VPN based on the features you need, such as VPN server locations, compatibility with all the devices you own, and unlimited bandwidth.
No, there’s no need to enter any coupon codes or promo codes to get your VPN trial. Simply visit our order page and sign up, and you’re automatically covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN’s industry-leading speeds mean users rarely notice a difference. In fact, use of a VPN may actually improve your connection if your ISP has been throttling your traffic.
In any case, if you do notice that your connection has slowed down, try selecting a server location that is geographically closer to you.
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, smart TVs and streaming media players, and game consoles. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and connect up to eight devices simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
ExpressVPN has VPN servers in 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, and many more. See the full list of VPN server locations.
What people are saying about ExpressVPN
Great experience using @expressvpn. Amazing customer service and an even faster solution response rate. #twothumbsup #happycustomer
tnna_yu
@expressvpn love your service it is simply the best and fastest #VPN i have ever used many thanks for your excellent hard work :)
@Jamesrdr90
@expressvpn You are my saviour in this land of many firewalls x
tom_cureton
Risk-free VPN trial
No “limited” plans. No “trial” restrictions. Enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN with 256-bit encryption, unlimited bandwidth, and 24/7 customer support, completely risk-free.
If you’re not 100% satisfied, get a full refund within 30 days.