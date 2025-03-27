Digital security tools are essential for enjoying the internet safely. Every time you go online, there’s a small risk you could encounter malware or compromise your privacy.

Using a VPN (virtual private network) and antivirus are good ways to protect yourself against the most common kinds of malware or privacy-related threats. But what are they, how do they differ, and do you need both?

In this post, we break down everything you need to know about VPNs and antivirus software. We give you a clear overview of what they are, how they work, and the pros and cons of each.

ExpressVPN helps protect your online privacy by encrypting your traffic and masking your IP address. This makes it difficult for snoops to intercept your sensitive data or track your internet activity. It also prevents your ISP from spying on you. Get ExpressVPN

Understanding VPNs and antivirus software

What is an antivirus and what does it do?

An antivirus is a tool that protects your devices from malware like ransomware and spyware. This type of software threatens your privacy and can steal your sensitive info or lock you out of your files.

Antivirus software finds and stops malware before it causes problems. Some have extra security features to block unsafe websites and warn you about potential scams.

The world of malware is extremely dynamic—it’s always evolving and adapting. Antivirus programs need constant updating to keep up with threats. So, always update your software when new updates are available.

How does an antivirus work?

Antivirus tools scan your files, apps, and downloads for harmful software. It checks suspicious files against a list of known threats and removes or blocks anything dangerous.

It also monitors for strange behavior—for example, if a program suddenly tries to access private data or change system settings, the antivirus alerts you or stops it.

Some use smart technology to predict and block new threats before they happen. It runs quietly in the background and keeps your device safe while you continue using it normally.

What is a VPN and how does it work?

A VPN is a digital security tool that helps keep your identity and data private. It protects your privacy and prevents your personal information from falling into the wrong hands. This makes it harder for hackers, advertisers, or your ISP to track what you do online.

Here’s how it works:

When you connect to a VPN service, your internet traffic is rerouted through a secure private server in another location. This masks your IP address and encrypts your internet connection to keep your browsing private and secure. A VPN helps reduce the risk of your private data being stolen or of anyone tracking your online activity.

A VPN also lets you change your virtual location—when you connect to a server in another country, your IP location changes to that country. This helps you securely access content from other places. Whether you’re shopping online, streaming, or browsing the web, a VPN gives you more digital flexibility and helps keep your information safe.

Read more: How does VPN security work?

Key differences between a VPN and an antivirus

Both a VPN and an antivirus improve security, but they do very different things.

What it protects: A VPN protects your digital privacy by encrypting your traffic and hiding your location. It keeps your data safe from prying eyes, but it doesn’t block viruses or malware. An antivirus protects your device by detecting and removing harmful software like viruses and ransomware. It scans for threats and stops them before they can cause damage. How it works: A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and routes it through a secure server, masking your IP address and keeping your online activity private. This prevents hackers and websites from tracking you. It can even stop your ISP from seeing what you do online. An antivirus scans your device for malware, viruses, and other threats. It blocks, removes, or quarantines anything that appears harmful before it can infect your device.



Simply put, a VPN is like closing the curtains to keep people from seeing inside, while an antivirus is like having a security system that stops intruders. For full protection, it’s best to use both together.

VPN vs. antivirus—pros and cons

VPNs and antivirus software both help keep you safe online, but in different ways. While it’s always a good idea to use both, it’s worth knowing what they can and can’t do. Let’s break down the benefits and drawbacks of both.

Advantages and disadvantages of antivirus software

Antivirus pros

Stops malware and viruses. Detects, blocks, and removes harmful software before it can damage your device.

Real-time protection. Continuously monitors your system to catch threats as they appear.

Prevents phishing attacks. Some antivirus programs warn you about dangerous links or fake websites designed to steal your data.

Easy to use. Most antivirus software runs automatically in the background with minimal setup. You only need to set regular scans and update the software when prompted.

Antivirus cons

Doesn’t fully protect online privacy. An antivirus secures your device but doesn’t hide your IP address or encrypt your internet traffic. It won’t stop your ISP, hackers, or snoops from gaining network-side access to your traffic.

It can slow down your device. Some antivirus programs use a lot of system resources, which may affect performance.

Not 100% foolproof. New and advanced malware can sometimes slip past antivirus detection.

It may require a subscription. While free limited versions are available, the best protection often comes with a price.

Advantages and disadvantages of VPNs

VPN Pros

Keeps your online activity private . It encrypts your internet connection, which makes it harder for websites, advertisers, or hackers to track you.

Protects you on public Wi-Fi. A VPN shields your data from cyber threats even when you use public Wi-Fi hotspots at cafés, hotels, or airports.

Bypasses censorship and restrictions. It lets you securely access websites and services in countries with internet restrictions.

Hides your real location . When you connect to private VPN servers, it masks your IP address to help you stay anonymous online.

VPN Cons

Doesn’t block viruses or malware. A VPN secures your connection but won’t protect your device from harmful files. You’ll still need an antivirus.

It may slow down internet speed. Encryption and rerouting traffic through a VPN server can sometimes reduce connection speed.

Quality varies by provider. Free or low-quality VPNs may log your data, have weak encryption, or offer unreliable connections.

Can a VPN replace an antivirus?

No, and here’s why—they do completely different things. A VPN encrypts your internet connection and hides your IP address to protect your privacy, but it won’t stop viruses or malware from infecting your device.

On the other hand, an antivirus detects and removes harmful software. It keeps your system safe from viruses, ransomware, and other threats by constantly scanning files—a VPN can’t do this.



It’s not about which is better—they’re just completely different. For full protection, it’s best to use both.

When should you use a VPN vs. an antivirus?

Use a VPN when you want to:

Keep your browsing private from hackers, advertisers, and your internet provider.

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi by encrypting your connection.

Access blocked content from other countries or restricted websites.

Browse the web freely in countries with heavy internet censorship.

Read more: Should you keep your VPN on all the time?

Use an antivirus when you need to:

Detect and remove malware like viruses and ransomware.

Protect against harmful downloads that could infect your device.

Get real-time security to catch threats before they cause damage.

VPN, antivirus, or both? Making the right choice

The truth is, unless you have both an antivirus and a VPN, your digital security is at risk. Even with both tools, your security is never guaranteed.

Factors to consider when choosing an antivirus

Not all antivirus programs are the same. When picking one, look for:

Strong malware protection. It should detect and remove viruses, ransomware, and other threats effectively. Real-time scanning. A good antivirus runs in the background and stops threats before they can harm your device. Ease of use. Simple setup and automatic updates make security hassle-free. Extra features. Some offer firewall protection, anti-phishing tools, or identity theft monitoring. Performance impact. The best antivirus software protects your device without slowing it down.

Read more: The internet is safer now—but a VPN is still essential protection

Factors to consider when choosing a VPN

Reliable VPN protection should keep your online activity private without slowing down your internet. Here’s what to look for:

Strong encryption: A VPN should use top-tier encryption and VPN protocols to keep your data safe and private. No-logs policy: True privacy means the VPN won’t store or track your browsing history. Always look for a VPN with a strict no-logs policy. Independent audits: Third-party audits help verify a VPN’s security claims and ensure transparency. High-speed servers: – Fast and stable connections are important, especially for streaming, gaming, and video calls. Wide server network: A large selection of servers across different countries provides better access to global content. Unlimited bandwidth: A VPN should let you browse, stream, and download without data caps or restrictions. Extra security features: Look for options like an automatic kill switch, DNS leak protection, and data removal services to enhance privacy and security.

ExpressVPN is the best all-in-one VPN solution. It has everything you need to keep thriving online, including powerful encryption, a global fleet of high-speed servers, unlimited bandwidth, and advanced security features. It even has an ID Defender—a suite of tools to help prevent identity theft. Get ExpressVPN

Best scenarios for using both together

It’s always a good idea to use both a VPN and an antivirus. Bad actors are always looking for ways to exploit people online. If you don’t have the right protection, you can easily become a victim of malware, phishing, or snooping.

Having both security protections is particularly important if you fall into one of these categories.

Frequent travelers: Public Wi-Fi is often unsecured. A VPN encrypts your connection to keep your data safe, while an antivirus protects your device from malware lurking on unsecured networks. Use a VPN while you travel to stay safe on public Wi-Fi and access home content.

Remote workers: Working or on the go? A VPN can help you access your company’s servers from abroad, while an antivirus prevents cyber threats from infecting your device.

Online shoppers: Financial fraud is a real threat. A VPN protects sensitive transactions from prying eyes, and an antivirus blocks phishing attacks that try to steal your login details.

Privacy-conscious users: A VPN hides your browsing activity, while an antivirus stops viruses and malware from compromising your security. Without both, you’re leaving gaps in your protection.

Get ExpressVPN

VPN vs. antivirus vs. firewall—what’s the difference?

VPNs, antivirus software, and firewalls all play a role in cybersecurity, but they do very different things. Think of them as layers of protection that work together to keep you safe online.

VPN: Protects your online privacy with encryption and IP-masking. It prevents websites, hackers, and ISPs from tracking you online. VPNs don’t block malware or viruses.

Antivirus: Scans your device for harmful software like viruses, ransomware, and spyware. It detects and removes threats before they can damage your system, but it doesn’t protect your internet traffic or keep your browsing private.

Firewall: Acts as a security filter between your device and the internet. It blocks unauthorized access to your network and prevents hackers from getting in. It doesn’t encrypt data like a VPN or remove malware like an antivirus.

Read more: Firewall vs. VPN: What’s the difference?