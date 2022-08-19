The prequel to Game of Thrones starts August 21, taking the show’s fans about 100 years earlier, when House Targaryen reigned from the Iron Throne. So how do House of the Dragon’s main characters relate to each other, and how many generations elapse before we get to the events in Game of Thrones?

We’ve created this family tree to show, at a glance, what the Targaryen dynasty looked like, up until it was overthrown and replaced by House Baratheon, with Daenerys attempting to reclaim the throne.

Also: Scroll down for a primer on the main characters in House of the Dragon, details on how to stream the show, and a bingo card for your viewing parties!

Cast and characters of ‘House of the Dragon’

King Viserys Targaryen

Played by: Paddy Considine

Role: King of the Seven Kingdoms

Quick facts: Fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty to rule, kind and decent

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Played by: Emma D’Arcy

Role: The king’s daughter

Quick facts: The king’s only child, dragonrider

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Played by: Matt Smith

Role: The king’s younger brother

Quick facts: Unpredictable, strong fighter, dragonrider, heir to the throne

Otto Hightower

Played by: Rhys Ifans

Role: Hand of the king

Quick facts: Loyal to the king, wary of Prince Daemon Targaryen

Alicent Hightower

Played by: Olivia Cooke

Role: Daughter of Otto Hightower

Quick facts: Raised within the court, politically astute, known for her beauty

Lord Corlys Velaryon, ‘The Sea Snake’

Played by: Steve Toussaint

Role: Lord of House Velaryon

Quick facts: Nautical adventurer with the world’s largest navy

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Played by: Eve Best

Role: Wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon, cousin of the king

Quick facts: Dragonrider, passed over as queen

Ser Criston Cole

Played by: Fabien Frankel

Role: Common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven

Quick facts: Knight with preternatural skills with a sword

Mysaria

Played by: Sonoya Mizuno

Role: Trusted ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen

Quick facts: Prostitute turned spy

Ready to stream ‘ House of the Dragon’ ?

Get all the details on how to watch House of the Dragon with our streaming guide, and use our bingo card covering the franchise’s top tropes!

Where to Watch House of the Dragon