The prequel to Game of Thrones starts August 21, taking the show’s fans about 100 years earlier, when House Targaryen reigned from the Iron Throne. So how do House of the Dragon’s main characters relate to each other, and how many generations elapse before we get to the events in Game of Thrones?
We’ve created this family tree to show, at a glance, what the Targaryen dynasty looked like, up until it was overthrown and replaced by House Baratheon, with Daenerys attempting to reclaim the throne.
Also: Scroll down for a primer on the main characters in House of the Dragon, details on how to stream the show, and a bingo card for your viewing parties!
Cast and characters of ‘House of the Dragon’
A cheat sheet on the main characters.
King Viserys Targaryen
Played by: Paddy Considine
Role: King of the Seven Kingdoms
Quick facts: Fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty to rule, kind and decent
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Played by: Emma D’Arcy
Role: The king’s daughter
Quick facts: The king’s only child, dragonrider
Prince Daemon Targaryen
Played by: Matt Smith
Role: The king’s younger brother
Quick facts: Unpredictable, strong fighter, dragonrider, heir to the throne
Otto Hightower
Played by: Rhys Ifans
Role: Hand of the king
Quick facts: Loyal to the king, wary of Prince Daemon Targaryen
Alicent Hightower
Played by: Olivia Cooke
Role: Daughter of Otto Hightower
Quick facts: Raised within the court, politically astute, known for her beauty
Lord Corlys Velaryon, ‘The Sea Snake’
Played by: Steve Toussaint
Role: Lord of House Velaryon
Quick facts: Nautical adventurer with the world’s largest navy
Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
Played by: Eve Best
Role: Wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon, cousin of the king
Quick facts: Dragonrider, passed over as queen
Ser Criston Cole
Played by: Fabien Frankel
Role: Common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven
Quick facts: Knight with preternatural skills with a sword
Mysaria
Played by: Sonoya Mizuno
Role: Trusted ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen
Quick facts: Prostitute turned spy
Ready to stream ‘House of the Dragon’?
Get all the details on how to watch House of the Dragon with our streaming guide, and use our bingo card covering the franchise’s top tropes!