Our TikTok series: Explaining VPNs with toddler toys

1 min
Penny

A teddy bear, a padlock, and a windup car.

A quick PSA: We have a TikTok account! Our longtime blog writer Gus has been creating videos about VPNs with the things he’s had on hand—namely his toddler’s toys.

Here is the first video in the series, and we link to the rest below. They’re entertaining while also being informative. Be sure to also follow us on TikTok to catch all our videos about technology and privacy: @expressvpn

@expressvpn

Playing with my daughter’s toys to explain VPNs part 1: proxying #fyp #foryoupage #toys #vpn #playsafe #expressvpn

♬ original sound – ExpressVPN – ExpressVPN

Also watch these videos on TikTok:

Penny
Penny is an editor of the blog.