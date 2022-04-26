A quick PSA: We have a TikTok account! Our longtime blog writer Gus has been creating videos about VPNs with the things he’s had on hand—namely his toddler’s toys.

Here is the first video in the series, and we link to the rest below. They’re entertaining while also being informative. Be sure to also follow us on TikTok to catch all our videos about technology and privacy: @expressvpn

Also watch these videos on TikTok: