Since 2009, ExpressVPN has been leading the way in digital privacy and security. But we’ve always known that our mission is far bigger than one company.

We believe that to make the broadest impact possible we need to team up with others who share our values—whether it’s through co-founding the VPN Trust Initiative with industry peers, working with brands like HP and Nokia Phones to provide protection to their users, or collaborating with advocacy organizations like OpenMedia and Frontline Defenders.

Today, we’re making our biggest move to level-up our ability to advance digital rights yet: We’ve announced our plan to join Kape Technologies, a London Stock Exchange-listed company, to form the clear global leader in digital privacy. With their support and resources, we’ll be able to innovate faster and provide you with protection from a wider range of threats. Together, we will advance the state of privacy technology, keeping you firmly in control of your digital experience even as new threats and challenges arise.

We’ve been impressed by Kape’s clear commitment to protecting the privacy of users. Their track record with upholding the exacting privacy practices and policies of other privacy protection services under the Kape umbrella is a strong testament to how seriously they take their responsibility to respect user privacy and rights.

ExpressVPN will remain a separate service from other Kape brands, and everything you’ve come to know and love about ExpressVPN will only continue to improve: our award-winning speed and reliability, premium global server network and bandwidth, 24/7 live chat, BVI jurisdiction, policy of not collecting activity or connection logs, independent third-party audits, and more. Our team will continue to grow, and our commitment to providing the leading digital privacy and security protection service is stronger than ever—now backed by the greater resources of Kape.

Thank you to all of you who have supported and joined us in building a more private, secure, and open internet over the past decade-plus. We can’t wait to make even more progress toward this essential mission in the decades to come.