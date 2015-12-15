ExpressVPN is safe from the “Port Fail” VPN security flaw

This article was originally published on December 15, 2015.
Dear friends of ExpressVPN,
We would like to assure you that ExpressVPN is not affected by the “port fail” vulnerability.
As reported by Engadget, The Register and Security Intelligence, a security flaw was found in several VPN services offering port forwarding.
This vulnerability, dubbed “port fail”, allows attackers to unmask the real IP addresses of customers using VPN services with port-forwarding capabilities.
ExpressVPN does not offer port forwarding, so ExpressVPN’s services are safe from this flaw.
Your privacy and security remain our utmost priority.
Do you have any questions? Please leave them in the comments!
— Your friends at ExpressVPN
Comments
Hi Adil, all of our subscription plans come with these benefits. If you have further questions, feel free to get in touch with us on Live Chat: https://www.expressvpn.xyz/support/#open-chat
My galaxy s4 phone overnight can not use your service, the page is the usual colour of red and white with no contents, is this because of this problem.
Thanks
Hi Andrew. Sorry to hear that you are having problems with the app. Let’s get that fixed. Please get in touch with us on Live Chat and we’ll help you from there: https://www.expressvpn.com/support
