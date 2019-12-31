ExpressVPN adds dark mode to Chrome and Firefox browser extensions

At ExpressVPN, our priority is creating cutting-edge technology to safeguard your privacy. But we think tech should be easy on the eyes, too. That’s why we’re excited to introduce our newest feature for browser extensions: dark mode. You can now go to the dark side with the ExpressVPN Chrome and Firefox browser extensions.
We’re constantly improving the user experience for our products to make staying protected simple, but we also seek to offer greater personalization. With the new dark theme, you’ll be able to choose your preferred look while enjoying all the security benefits of ExpressVPN.
Dark mode is currently offered in the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox, and we will be releasing this option on other platforms in 2020.
How to switch to dark mode for browser extensions
To use the ExpressVPN browser extension with the dark color theme, set your device’s operating system to use dark mode. The browser extension’s dark mode will be enabled accordingly.
Comments
Hello,
Can you estimate when the dark mode will be available for iOS or Mac OS App?
I requested dark mode for iOS(iPhone) some time ago and now it is available for Chrome and Firefox? SMH! So disappointing still no iPhone, especially since that was a major upgrade in the latest iOS and Express VPN is the only app making my iPhone ugly since all the other apps in my iPhone already support dark mode. Boooo!
I can’t get your app to work on my Sony A9G tv
Hi Byron, please contact our Support Team. They can help you with set up.
I like the dark theme for the Firefox Extension. But what about the desktop app?
I used the desktop app to connect/disconnect, most of the time, and I would like to see a dark theme for it. as well.
Seconded.
I also want dark mode for the mobile version as well.
I would love to see app could be in dark mode as well.