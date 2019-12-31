ExpressVPN adds dark mode to Chrome and Firefox browser extensions

At ExpressVPN, our priority is creating cutting-edge technology to safeguard your privacy. But we think tech should be easy on the eyes, too. That’s why we’re excited to introduce our newest feature for browser extensions: dark mode. You can now go to the dark side with the ExpressVPN Chrome and Firefox browser extensions.

We’re constantly improving the user experience for our products to make staying protected simple, but we also seek to offer greater personalization. With the new dark theme, you’ll be able to choose your preferred look while enjoying all the security benefits of ExpressVPN.

Dark mode is currently offered in the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox, and we will be releasing this option on other platforms in 2020.

Get ExpressVPN for Chrome

Get ExpressVPN for Firefox

How to switch to dark mode for browser extensions

To use the ExpressVPN browser extension with the dark color theme, set your device’s operating system to use dark mode. The browser extension’s dark mode will be enabled accordingly.

Don’t use the browser extensions yet? Get them for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge to easily protect your web activity and change your IP address.

